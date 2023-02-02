378
Scout Picks February 2

FPL Double Gameweek 22 Scout Picks: Rashford leads Man Utd triple-up

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 22.

The earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 GMT – means we’ve brought forward the Scout Picks by a day, so there is the caveat that an injury or two could emerge from the 16 pre-match press conferences still to come.

This Gameweek will be a ‘double’ for two sides, Manchester United and Leeds United.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Illan Meslier (£4.5m), nominated by all of our Scout Squad panel, gets the nod between the posts this week. The Frenchman has kept two clean sheets in his last four appearances but his selection here is mostly for his ability to pick up save points across the two fixtures, given that Leeds’ clean sheet prospects look a bit iffy, particularly at Old Trafford. Meslier has already racked up 16 save points in 2022/23, more than any other ‘keeper bar Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and David Raya (£4.7m).

DEFENDERS

FPL auto-pick Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) has 44 more FPL points than any other defender this season, last scoring fewer than seven in Gameweek 13. Since the restart, no player in any position has created more chances, with his -1.12 expected assists (xA) delta suggesting he’s been unfortunate not to add to his solitary Boxing Day assist. As for Newcastle United, they have kept six clean sheets in a row and are flying at home – they are yet to lose this season and have conceded just five times in 10 games.

Having recovered from the illness that has seen him sit out Man Utd’s last two cup matches, Luke Shaw (£5.3m) takes his place in the Scout Picks XI. Even though he has blanked in his last three appearances, the Red Devils’ record of one goal conceded in their last six league matches at Old Trafford increases his clean-sheet potential in the next two games. His ability going forward means there is always a possibility of attacking returns as well.

A major part of Arsenal’s success this season has been their defence, especially away from home. In 10 away games, they have secured seven clean sheets, conceding just six. In contrast, opponents Everton – who will have Sean Dyche in the dugout for the first time – are without a win in their last eight league matches, with only Wolves scoring fewer goals than them in 2022/23. Here, Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) is our chosen pick, having had 10 more shots than any of his defensive colleagues.

Pervis Estupinan (£4.6m) has impressed at both ends of the pitch recently, registering 15 points in the last two Gameweeks courtesy of two assists, a clean sheet and two bonus. Since Roberto De Zerbi was appointed in September, only five FPL defenders have created more chances than the Ecuadorian, highlighting his growing influence in the attacking third. Bournemouth, meanwhile, visit the Amex Stadium in poor attacking form. They have scored just one goal in their five matches since the season resumed.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Dre who has gone for the following: Pope; Trippier, Shaw, Gabriel; Fernandes (c), Mahrez, Rashford, Odegaard; Haaland, Darwin, Nketiah

The Scout Picks are 11-9 up on the community this season.

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

  1. Freddiemac123
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Martinelli out for Odegaard? Best replacement for Cancelo?
    Have 3 United and 3 Arsenal players already. Cheers

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Would do Marti to Ode if it were for free. Yes.

      Cancelo to double Newcastle if you can navigate GW25. otherwise maybe Ake.

      1. Freddiemac123
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yeah have 2 free transfers so I’ll do it.. good shout about Newcastle. Will check it out

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        I wouldn't. Free transfers are never free. It's 4 points for every transfer. Would rather roll.

        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          55 mins ago

          Except when they're not 4 points?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            48 mins ago

            Opportunity cost.

            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              If you have 2ft and nothing else to do, then there is no clear opportunity cost.

  2. white lightning
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Here is my team atm with 4.4m bank:
    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Shaw (vc)
    KDB, Saka, Rashford (c), Odegaard
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Martial

    Ward, Andreas, Ake, Patterson

    Which trade option do you like:
    (a) play as is & save ft or
    (b) Martial, Andreas out - Gnonto, Fernandes in -4 hit

    Thoughts & thanks.

    1. timmypnz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Can you do b) with mitro instead of martial?

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        That would leave 4xManU

        1. timmypnz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Ah yep, sorry got ahead of myself thinking price might be the issue!
          Tough one, think I'd probably do b. That way you don't have to play mitro against kepa

  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    bruno rising tonight?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Probably close

  4. Morgton
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I'm in a Dalot-shaped pickle here. Grabbed him before world cup and had other fires to put out since and now I'm triple United with no Bruno. Thoughts?

    Kepa/Ward
    Trips/Shaw/Gabriel[Dalot/Neco]
    Salah/Rashford/Almiron/Martinelli[Andreas]
    Kane/Haaland/Mitro
    0.4 ITB and 2 FT

    Maybe swap Dalot for someone comparable and drop Salah for Bruno with expectation of popping him back up to KDB next week?

    Thanks

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      With 2FTs it’s an easy fix.
      Dalot to a def who plays in GW25 +
      Salah to Bruno

      Then Bruno to KDB in 23

  5. Yes Ndidi
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    GTG with this lot please?

    DDG
    Trippier Botman Gabriel
    Bruno Rashford (TC) Martinelli KdB
    Gnonto Haaland Kane

    Ward Andreas Perraud Lewis

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Absolutely

    2. timmypnz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      100%

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Great team

  6. Fletch365
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    If you already had casemiro, would you transfer him to Bruno for -4?

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      No

    2. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

  7. Tom
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Dilemma!

    Currently have Rash, Shaw and Martial.
    Backwards move to move KDB & Martial out to get Bruno and Nketiah in for -4?

  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can you cancel TC after saving it?

    1. Trentmeister General
      just now

      Cancel any time up to deadline

