195
Technical Area February 2

Is any Man City defender ‘nailed’ to start without Joao Cancelo?

195 Comments
Share

After three-and-a-half seasons, five goals, 17 assists, 44 clean sheets and 457 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points, we’ve said auf wiedersehen to Joao Cancelo (£7.1m).

A nailed starter until Gameweek 16 and then deemed dispensable by Gameweek 22, his fall from Manchester City regular and FPL royalty status was a sharp one.

He’s been packed off on loan to Bayern Munich for the rest of 2022/23 but he looks unlikely to be wearing the sky blue of City again, with an ‘option to buy’ clause also tagged onto this deal.

We’ve already gone through some Cancelo replacements for your FPL team but now we turn our attention to how Pep Guardiola will shape up his City defence without the Portugal international.

And the key question: is anyone ‘nailed’ as a result of Cancelo’s exit?

THE OPTIONS IN EACH POSITION

Right-backRight centre-backLeft centre-backLeft-back
Lewis, Walker, Stones, AkanjiStones, Akanji, Dias, WalkerAkanji, Laporte, AkeAke, Laporte, Gomez

Above is a very rough indication of who can play where in the City backline. Cancelo’s departure and Rico Lewis’s (£3.9m) rise to prominence probably make some tactical choices slightly less likely: ie John Stones (£5.4m) or Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) starting at right-back, given that there are no real trusted candidates to ‘invert’ on the left.

Just to prove that anything is possible in Pep’s world, however, Stones did indeed end up at right-back (inverting into midfield) in the second half of Gameweek 21, with four recognised centre-halves stationed in the defence.

Of course, the positions listed are nominal ones. A full-back is often not really a full-back in Guardiola’s teams, while even the centre-halves can shift about – as we’re about to discuss in the section below.

HOW PEP HAS USED HIS FULL-BACKS (AND CENTRE-HALVES) IN 2022/23

THE 3-2-5

Since the World Cup, we’ve chiefly seen a 3-2-5 on-the-ball set-up from Man City.

The nominal right-back, in this case Lewis, pushes forward into central midfield alongside Rodri (£5.6m)

The left-back, Nathan Ake (£5.0m) here, shunts over to form a three-man backline with the two centre-halves.

The mirror image of this set-up (with the right-back staying at home and the left-back inverting) is, of course, possible, but Guardiola now has fewer options suited to this approach on the left since Cancelo departed.

With no width provided by the full-backs, it’s generally up to the wingers to stay high and wide.

THE 2-3-5

City began the season in the 2-3-5 system you see above, with the two full-backs – Cancelo and Kyle Walker (£4.8m) here – both ‘inverting’ and moving up alongside Rodri.

It was used to good effect against West Ham in Gameweek 1, nullifying breaks from the narrow Hammers attack.

2-4-4
How will Man City's defence line up without Joao Cancelo? 3

Not that Pep is averse to using more orthodox, attacking full-backs on occasion, or as close to orthodox as you get with the slippery City boss.

Walker and Cancelo were both pushed up the flank in the first Manchester derby of the season, for example, while an early tactical switch in the FA Cup game against Chelsea last month saw Walker and Sergio Gomez (£4.5m) adopt similar roles.

2-2-6

This is a gung-ho approach on paper but it’s generally only used when City encounter a bus-parking exercise from a five-man defence, with one of the full-backs pushed up to effectively form a six-man attack.

The Bournemouth home game back in August featured this set-up, as an example.

HOW CITY HAVE PLAYED WITHOUT CANCELO SO FAR

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

195 Comments
  Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Unnecessary and unsolicited essay for you to scroll past.

    tl;dr - don't bother factoring in Jorginho when weighing up Skaka's merits in FPL until Partey is injured.

    - Most likely number of pens for Arsenal for the rest of the season = 1
    - For Saka, a goal is 4-7 points. Can't be arsed with the analysis, so I'll just call it 5.5 points.

    If Jorginho plays 9 mins per game while Saka is on the pitch (generous imo), that's 10% chance of him taking pens away from Saka (RIGHT??), making it effectively a projected loss of about 0.55 points for Saka across the rest of the season, assuming Jorginho takes the pens when Saka is on the pitch.

    Given the average pen per game this season, 0.09 (if my calculations are correct - probably not), Arsenal would get 1.77 pens in the rest of the season. In this case, Saka would be losing 0.97 points in the final half of the season, given Jorginho's arrival, based on the assumptions above.

    Since I'm saying that 0.55 is the loss per penalty, you can just multiply this by the number of pens you think Arsenal will get. E.g. 5 pens would mean a loss of 2.75 points. This is really the maximum loss in my eyes, since it's an extreme number of pens and relies on Jorginho playing more mins with Saka than I expect, and him even takes pens in this scenario (plausible but not a given).

    If we wanna go reeaal extreme and award Saka 7 points per pen, and Arsenal, 5 pens, that would still only be a loss of 3.5 points from Jorginho's presence (half a penalty) across the rest of this season's FPL game. So please go about your day as normal. Nothing significant to report here.

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      0.09 = Average pen per game PER TEAM*

      Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      OMD. A goal is 5-8pts

      Please add 0.1 to everything! 😀

      Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      This only works if you assume Arsenal get the average amount of penalties. There is presumably a fairly wide disparity and they could end up with 5 pens, or 2 in one game

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        🙁 you didn't read it

        Open Controls
        Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          Oh yeah I actually skipped the third para. Lol

          Tbh saka should keep pens as Jorginho is not that great at them anyway

          Open Controls
          Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            41/48 isn't too shabby (85%)
            https://www.transfermarkt.com/jorginho/elfmetertore/spieler/102017

            5/6 for Saka (83%)
            https://www.transfermarkt.com/bukayo-saka/elfmetertore/spieler/433177

            Open Controls
  Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anything worth changing here or good to go? 0.3m itb.

    kepa
    trippier shaw white
    mahrez bruno saka rashford
    haaland kane nketiah

    ward andreas james patterson

    Open Controls
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good to go.

      Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Good. Not long till James is back!

      Open Controls
      Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which is best?? 2FTs

    A) KDB to Bruno and roll
    B) KDB to Bruno and Almiron to Ode
    C) KDB to Bruno and Almiron to mitoma
    D) KDB to Bruno and Cucu to Varane
    E) Kane to nketiah

    Pope

    Trip white shaw (cucu bueno)

    KDB rash Almiron martinelli (Andreas)

    Haaland Kane Toney

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I basically did B, but with WC.

      Open Controls
      Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks, feel like I’m missing mitoma

        Open Controls
        JBG
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah have him already hehe, this GW, took him in for Pereira.

          Open Controls
    dshv
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I did b

      Open Controls
  abaalan
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Option A
    GW22: Almiron -> Casemiro (3 x Utd)
    GW23: Toney -> Nketiah & Andreas -> Mahrez (3 x Ars, 3 x City)

    Option B
    GW22: Toney -> Gnonto & Almiron -> Bruno (3 Utd, 1 Leeds)
    GW23: Andreas > Mahrez & Bruno -> Odegaard (3 x Ars, 3 x City) -4

    Option C
    GW22: Toney -> Gnonto & Andreas -> Anthony (3 Utd, 1 Leeds)
    GW23: Almiron -> Mahrez & Anthony -> Odegaard (3 x Ars, 3 x City) -4

    Front 8 currently:
    Martinelli, KDB, Rashford, Andreas, Almiron
    Kane, Halaand, Toney

    Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      A although not crazy about Casemiro

      Open Controls
      abaalan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yes was planign on doign with Eriksen until he got injured annoyignly!

        Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Option B.

      I'm not going into this DGW without Bruno and would strongest suggest you do the same.

      Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        *strongly

        Open Controls
      abaalan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, yes will be scary without! and Casemiro is boring.

        Could do KDb -> Bruno then switch back but seems abit of a waste of a transfer

        Open Controls
    waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wow, you've got the money for B? Very nice moves

      Open Controls
      abaalan
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        2.1 ITB 🙂

        Open Controls
        waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Nice, B looks great

          Open Controls
  waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    I'm torn between these moves, what do you reckon?
    A) Eriksen, Kane to Bruno, Nketiah
    B) Eriksen, Mitro to Mitoma, Nketiah
    C) Eriksen to Casemiro/Mitoma

    Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B for free

      Open Controls
      waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Going without Bruno is scary!

        Open Controls
    Sicaholic
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brighton going to blank soon, is it really a good time to be bringing him in?
      That said I already have him and I'm looking at bgw25 bench of
      Trippier Shaw Rash Mitoma. One too many

      Open Controls
      waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably not the "optimal" move, but he is just so much fun to watch, I'd love to have him

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'd argue his upside is huge. I'm going to bench Trippier, Mitoma and Rashford. I think the options for players who play 25 and 28 are limited outside of Arsenal, so if I am brining in Moreno or someone like that, its as 4th or 5th defender

        Open Controls
  Moey91
    33 mins ago

    Bench Mitrovic or Cucurella?

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitro - and then we know how this story goes

      Open Controls
  RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    The old bench one play one here.

    Almiron and White??

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Miguel

      Open Controls
      RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Miguel what? Bench or start...

        Open Controls
  Drogo
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do we tripple captain Rashford for this DGW, or do we wait until Haaland has another DGW?

    Open Controls
    marcus2704
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I literally just asked the same thing 🙂

      I am leaning towards Haaland as I am leading my ML.

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'm going rashford form AND fixtures

      Open Controls
  marcus2704
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rashford RC (Palace, Leeds both home) or Haaland TC next week (Villa home, Arsenal away)?

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland for me - but only cause I can't TC this GW as am BBing. Think Haaland still has a higher ceiling despite the tougher games

      Open Controls
  marcus2704
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rashford RC = TC

    Open Controls
  Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Presume AWB is nailed for the double at the least?

    Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hah my post directly below is related to this, Bruno says Dalot is back in full training so I'm trying to figure this out myself (although from a different angle)

      Open Controls
      Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        can't see Dalot start both games. Unless AWB picks up injury and UTD concede heavily to CPL.

        Open Controls
        NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'm 100% sure he won't start both, but if he makes a cameo in the first game and starts the second I'd be happy with that. I'm in a complicated position in that I have 2 other defenders that aren't playing / are injured, so I need to decide if I ought to hit one out or chance Dalot, but I'm wary that he may not start either game given he got another injury on his last return (although Bruno saying he's in full training now does make me think he might have been able to participate yesterday but he's giving him longer to ensure it doesn't happen again)

          Open Controls
  NateDog
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Howdy all, going Dalot over Shaw after the break continues to be one of many punishing decisions. However I've just seen Bruno has said that he's back training with the squad and he thinks he'll "probably be fully fit really soon". Do I play this week or not?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Too risky imo. No mins under his belt and AWB playing well. May end up getting sub apps in the 2 games if close to being fit

      Open Controls
      NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I can see that happening too, although Bruno saying he's in full training makes me think ETH may have just been giving him more time away from games after he got injured again last time he came back quickly (Bruno saying he thinks he'll be fully fit soon also adds to this idea)

        Open Controls
  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Doing some future planning. Who are the best players likely to have a game in both 25 and 28? Villa assets maybe? Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    boombaba
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone that has a game and nailed in their team

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yeah those are the main options I'm looking at. I've added Moreno on WC for that period & will he watching Chelsea closely over the next few weeks for, potentially, Shaw & Bruno - James & Mudryk in GW25

      Open Controls
      boombaba
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Whats your WC team

        Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Dalot back in training. Folk may have to ignore both Dalot and AWB for the double

    https://twitter.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1621133639416422400?t=cgus-iuylsAaHBaTV8HAEQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      "Diogo is training also with us and will probably be fully fit really soon and that is really good because the manager has more options."

      Open Controls
  Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best option here? (B) gets an extra DGWer and switches to 3-5-2:

    (A)
    GW22: Kdb -> BRUNO & save FT
    GW23: Bruno -> KDB & save FT (Bank 1.0m)

    (B)
    GW22: Andreas & Kane -> BRUNO & GNOTO (bench Mitro [che])
    GW23: Save FT (bank 2.2m)

    Kepa
    SHAW, Trippier, Gabriel
    RASHFORD, Kdb, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ederson, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson
    Bank 1.1m, 2FTs, all chips

    Open Controls
    waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B looks good. How would you handle the blanks?

      Open Controls
      Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers.

        With (B) I only have 4 blankers in 25 (Shaw, Trippier, Rashford & Bruno) plus Patterson who will likely still be out. Saving a FT in 23 means I’d have 3FTs over 24/25 to probably ditch Bruno and one of Shaw/Patterson to get 11 out.

        I haven’t looked at 28 much yet but I should be able to scramble 11 out with FTs between now and then.

        Open Controls
  Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do here, Dalot to AWB?
    I was planning Martinelli to Rodrigo and then getting Odegaard or Nketiah next week, but the Rodrigo injury rumour is putting me off. 0ft £2.8m itb

    Kepa
    Trippier Saliba Dalot
    Bruno Saka Martinelli Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Mitrovic Schar Bueno

    Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you
    A) Bring Shaw in for a hit this GW ?
    or
    B) make the transfer later & bring in someone that doesn’t blank in 25/28 ?

    The player I’d be transferring OUT is Walker.

    Open Controls
  boombaba
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    WC team

    Kepa Ward
    Zinchenko Tripps Shaw Ake Moreno
    Odegaard Bruno Rash Mahrez Rodrigo
    Haa Kane Nketiah

    0ITB

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait for press conference tomorrow for news of Rodrigo

      Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Great stuff

      Open Controls
    La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If I’m on WC, Mitoma has to be in

      Open Controls
  BremerHB
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best striker option for GW25 & 28?

    Mitrovic? Watkins? Johnson?

    Would be the last spot in a potential wildcard team. Likely first on the bench until needed in those two weeks.

    Kepa - Ward
    Trippier - Gabriel - Shaw - Mings - Bueno
    Fernandes - Rashford - Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - X

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gnonto is cheap and has a 25 and a 28 fixture (if they lose to Fulham in the cup)

      Open Controls
    notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've gone with Bamford - if Rodrigo is confirmed out. If that's not the case Gnonto is a great shout

      Open Controls
  bw1892
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Get rid of TAA or Darwin?

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both ideally but Darwin first

      Open Controls
      bw1892
        • 1 Year
        just now

        yeaah iknow, but i just know he will score the moment i put him out of my team

        Open Controls
    FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      If I had Darwin, I would keep him

      Open Controls
      bw1892
        • 1 Year
        just now

        i'm also considering it

        Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      TAA IMO, nothing fun about having a Liverpool defender right now. At least Nunez looks like he might so something and will give you some entertainment and content for YouTube miss compilations

      Open Controls
  Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    A)
    GW22 - Fernandes*, Almiron (WHU), Toney (SOU)
    GW23 - Saka*, Mahrez*, Andreas (NFO)

    B)
    GW22 - Fernandes*, Almiron (WHU), Toney (SOU)
    GW23 - Nketiah*, Mahrez*, Fernandes (lee)

    C)
    GW22 - Fernandes*, Almiron (WHU), Toney (SOU)
    GW23 - Nketiah*, KDB*, Almiron (bou)

    D)
    GW22 - Fernandes*, Saka (eve), Toney (SOU)
    GW23 - Mahrez*, Saka*, Andreas (NFO)

    Basically - save 1FT this week and play Almiron (WHU) or get Saka in this week too (eve)?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    bw1892
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Save FT and play almiron

      Open Controls
  JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one?

    A) Kane
    B) Gnonto
    C) Ødegaard
    D) Mitoma

    Open Controls
    NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      bench boost

      Open Controls
    FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Ødegaard imo

      Open Controls
  FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Getting DDG alongside Shaw on wildcard has put me in a weird situation re: Bruno. Will have to spend both trannies on DDG-> Kepa and KDB -> Bruno, losing KDB in the process.

    Surely that can't be worth it?

    Open Controls

