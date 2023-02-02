Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 22?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are once again ‘on the double’ with this week’s armband decision highly influenced by Manchester United’s duo of plum fixtures.

The high-flying Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and much-maligned Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) square off, with a supporting cast of options from both Man United and Leeds United providing Double Gameweek 22’s differential alternatives.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Rashford unsurprisingly dominates the captain poll, backed by almost three-quarters of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 13% of votes, with Fernandes currently in second place and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) occupying third place with less than 4%. Then it’s Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) and Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) slightly further back.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK CANDIDATES

MARCUS RASHFORD

Midfielder Rashford has been in scintillating form this season, with his five goals bettered only by Haaland’s seven over the last half-dozen matches.

Amongst all midfielders in this period, Rashford ranks best for total big chances (six) and shots on target (ten).

Notably, his best form has come at Old Trafford, with seven of his nine goals and two of his three assists arriving on home soil.

Underlying data confirms that Rashford’s output has been no fluke, as he ranks fifth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 3.28) over the last six matches.

BRUNO FERNANDES