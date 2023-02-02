178
Captain Sensible February 2

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 22?

178 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are once again ‘on the double’ with this week’s armband decision highly influenced by Manchester United’s duo of plum fixtures.

The high-flying Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and much-maligned Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) square off, with a supporting cast of options from both Man United and Leeds United providing Double Gameweek 22’s differential alternatives.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Rashford unsurprisingly dominates the captain poll, backed by almost three-quarters of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 13% of votes, with Fernandes currently in second place and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) occupying third place with less than 4%. Then it’s Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) and Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) slightly further back.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK CANDIDATES

MARCUS RASHFORD

Midfielder Rashford has been in scintillating form this season, with his five goals bettered only by Haaland’s seven over the last half-dozen matches.

Amongst all midfielders in this period, Rashford ranks best for total big chances (six) and shots on target (ten).

Notably, his best form has come at Old Trafford, with seven of his nine goals and two of his three assists arriving on home soil.

Underlying data confirms that Rashford’s output has been no fluke, as he ranks fifth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 3.28) over the last six matches.

BRUNO FERNANDES

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783

178 Comments
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ake and Saka or Gabriel and KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ake and Saka

      Open Controls
  2. lugs
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    anyone tempted by Shaw(c) or TC ? , defenders often do well in dgw's, and Shaw has a good chance of 2 clean sheets (helped by no Zaha or Rodrigo), add 1 attacking return and some bonus pts to that and its not impossible to think that he can outscore Rashford especially given that Utd v Palace games have been tight recently

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can honestly say I haven't considered that for a second. Might double on their defence, though as this Bruno love-in is making me a bit nauseous.

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        yeah its one of these ones where its either genius or insanity, if i don't TC Rash i may very well cap Shaw and pray Rash fails, as just capping Rash will be worthless given his EO

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Casimiro could be the play...

        Open Controls
    2. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm not sure a DGW makes a defender any more appealing for me.

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Laporte from recent years springs to mind, everyone piling in to city attackers while he mega hauls

        Open Controls
  3. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can't shake this feeling about Havertz, might take the plunge with one of my luxury transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      good shout - Fulham leaks chances through the middle

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      If you want to be stuck in the mud... get Mudryk!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        yep

        But he's hardly proven here but v promising

        Open Controls
  4. FCHaalandaise
    25 mins ago

    Arsenal trio.

    A) 1 def two attackers
    Or
    B) 3 attackers

    Currently leaning B

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      24 mins ago

      Martinelli (already own)
      Saka
      Ode is where I'm at

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      My only thing is, there are not really amazing choices in defence and forwards atm. Gabriel/White and Nketiah are easily the top 3 choices in their respective positions. The midfield is slammed with options (double United, double City, Brighton boys, etc). Im leaning 1 def, 1 mid, 1 fwd

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        11 mins ago

        Gabriel Mart Nketiah is possible

        But you're bookmarking a transfer with Eddie when Jesus comes back

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          10 mins ago

          And would be nuts to have neither Saka nor Ode imo

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            im going for Gab, Ode, Nketiah

            Im not going to worry for Jesus until he's remotely close to coming back. How many points have we missed out because xxx is happening in 5-8 weeks?

            Open Controls
            1. FCHaalandaise
              1 min ago

              Fair!

              Since I have Martinelli already I will decide at the last minute.

              Tough calls.

              Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Not all 3 attackers will return every week and you could get a nil nil

      Open Controls
    4. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Would try and get Odegaard and Saka with Zinchenko. Any of their defenders fine though.

      Open Controls
  5. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    How does this transfer plan look? Was originally going to Ode + Saka, but really liking Nketiah and not really happy with any other forwards beside Haaland

    GW22: Salah + Andreas --> Ode + Mitoma
    GW23: Toney --> Nketiah (only double city for 23)

    Front 8 is this currently:
    Salah - Rash - Bruno - Mahrez - Andreas
    Toney - Mitrovic - Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks nice

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The other option is to forget Mitoma, and go the below, only thing is transferring out Toney for SOU at home doesnt seem right.... go put out an 11 in GW25 without hits

      GW22: Toney + Andreas --> Eddie + Ode
      GW23: Salah --> KDB (triple city attack)

      Open Controls
  6. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Patterson > Varane or Kdb > Bruno ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KDB to Bruno. Clean sheets hard to come by this season unless they’re a Newcastle defender.

      Open Controls
  7. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Almiron to Mitoma for free.
    Yes?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      depends on rest of team, as always

      Open Controls
    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If you have 2fts. Otherwise wait until blanks are clearer for now.

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sure 100%

      Open Controls
  8. tryf88
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Are people wildcarding here?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      No we all have the same team anyway

      Open Controls
      1. tryf88
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        2FTs but struggling to bring all the players I want Bruno, Ode and Mitoma, possibly even Nkhetiah but wildcard would allow, are all these changes necessary?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I had 2 FTs and used them on Bruno and Nketiah.

          Open Controls
  9. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    a) play Mitro against Chelsea (keep 1FT; meaning 2FT-s for gw23)

    b) lose second FT, make Cancelo->Gabriel/Zinch and play him (benching Mitro)

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A.

      Open Controls
  10. upforgrabs
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Kane, Andreas -> Nketiah, Fernandes
    or
    B) Kane, Andreas, Martinelli -> Gnonto, Fernandes, Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agree A

      Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rashford's DGW narrowly trumps Haaland's GW23 one. 2xhome games, easier defences, better form.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd easily TC Rash. But I've WCd this round.

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        13 mins ago

        He only ever scores 1 goal max

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          yeah

          He's consistently returning again but Haaland can explode!

          Open Controls
      2. FCHaalandaise
        12 mins ago

        Guess that could mean 60 pts as TC though tbf

        Open Controls
  12. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ederson
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel (Neco, Bueno)
    Bruno Almiron Rash Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Wilson Kane

    0FT, 3.7ITB

    For a hit:
    A) Almiron to Mitoma
    B) Almiron to Mahrez
    C) Ederson to Meslier
    D) None/other

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or D

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Consedering B. A good too if you can get by the blank GW.

      Open Controls
  13. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    I have both Kane and KDB. If one has to drop, KDB would be easier given the consistency of Kane but looking at the next 3, KDB has 3 fixtures while Kane has 2. Kane out will mean I get Bruno and Nketiah this week while KDB out means I get Bruno and Saka/Mitoma.

    Who needs to go?

    1) Harry
    2) KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2. Kane been very consistent this season.

      Open Controls
  14. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    start Akanji (tot) or Mitrovic (che)?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitro

      Open Controls
  15. Wigflex
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm happy to take a -4 please pick one

    A - Almiron to saka/odegard
    B - Cancelo to Ake

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A.tough fixture for City defence this week.

      Open Controls
  16. Cali
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play Almiron or Toney this week?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Toney

      Open Controls
  17. Alexis Nonsense
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why are Aké so popular when Akanji has been the most nailed City asset after Haaland, Ederson and KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Goal threat I guess

      Open Controls
    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Versatility and less competition now after Cancelo left

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cancelo out means more nailedoness. Ake on form as well.

      Open Controls
  18. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you keep Martineli for DGW23 or is removing him as a part of a hit an option? Too much risk in selling for Ode or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably keep will get a good amount of minutes.

      Open Controls
  19. FPL Maldini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Does the Rodrigo injury make Gnonto even more nailed or does it have no direct impact?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably not we’ve lots of attacking options. Bamford or Rutter up top with Gnonto, Sinisterra, Harrison, Aaronson and then Summerville when fit competing for wing sports. Gnonto place to loose right now though.

      Open Controls
  20. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    just now

    For a hit.

    Almiron >

    A. Odegaard
    B. Mitoma
    C. Other
    D. Hold

    Open Controls

