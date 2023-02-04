Everton v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

It’s 19th versus 1st in the Saturday lunchtime match, as Everton take on Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 12:30 GMT.

Sean Dyche takes control of the Toffees for the first time and has made two changes from predecessor Frank Lampard’s last game in charge a fortnight ago.

Dwight McNeil, who is reunited with his former Burnley boss, and Abdoulaye Doucoure are recalled, as Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray make way.

The Arsenal team news is simple: they are, once again, unchanged in the league.

That means that Thomas Partey is fit, with the Ghana international having been forced off in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City a week ago.

New signing Jorginho joins fellow January recruits Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior on the bench for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Martinelli, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Trossard, Cozier-Duberry.

