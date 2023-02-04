278
Dugout Discussion February 4

Everton v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

278 Comments
It’s 19th versus 1st in the Saturday lunchtime match, as Everton take on Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 12:30 GMT.

Sean Dyche takes control of the Toffees for the first time and has made two changes from predecessor Frank Lampard’s last game in charge a fortnight ago.

Dwight McNeil, who is reunited with his former Burnley boss, and Abdoulaye Doucoure are recalled, as Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray make way.

The Arsenal team news is simple: they are, once again, unchanged in the league.

That means that Thomas Partey is fit, with the Ghana international having been forced off in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City a week ago.

New signing Jorginho joins fellow January recruits Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior on the bench for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Martinelli, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Trossard, Cozier-Duberry.

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Could be 3 nil to the Toffees

    Open Controls
  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Is it a bad decision to have two starting defenders from the same (defensively good) team and not consistently play both?

    I brought in and played Burn last week (as a replacement for Patterson), but have benched him this week and probably will do again next week.

    Playing Trip, Saliba, and Shaw ahead of him.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I don’t generally like defensive double ups, which is why I’m not playing him. And figure Shaw has an higher ceiling.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A higher*. I’m not a complete tool.

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's terrible. Go to your room and think about what you've done.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I usually have to pay for that kind of treatment….

        Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maybe. But I'm playing Trippier and Botman against West Ham this week. Double defence is always a risk, but Newcastle are just not conceding (much)!

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’m deciding between 4/4/2 and 3/5/2; Burn vs March. Which feels odd.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Not really, I don't see the problem with that. Although I would play Botman over Shaw next week. The only issue would be if, e.g. Newcastle attack was firing like before the WC & the benched defender was blocking you from doubling up on their attack

      For me, it was a bigger problem that

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yah that makes sense. I’ve not had any Newcastle attack for last few GWs, which has worked out well.

        Now that I’m not faffing about with that low ownership nonsense, I’m actually having to look and plan ahead to 25 and 28 haha.

        Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Usually not a good idea I guess, but Newcastle this season has just been too good.
      I've been thinking like this for many seasons but decided after the WC to give Botman a go (with Trippier). I'm playing both every week until I'm proven that it's a bad idea, but so far it's been great.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yer, in hindsight benching Shaw and doubling up with Trip and Burn was better.

        Open Controls
    6. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A while back I ventured the merits of a triple Newcastle defence. All replies were negative and I wasn’t brave enough.

      Open Controls
  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    The Lampard ➡ Dyche bounce is looking as big as the Lampard ➡ Tuchel bounce...

    Everton to win the UCL?

    Open Controls
  4. SamH123
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Arsenal fortunate to go in level

    Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    The Arse rattled.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Heavy night on the drink?

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I read a fanfic earlier of Sean Dyche pounding Arse.

      Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      curry for breakfast

      Open Controls
  6. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    So many chances! Everton looking pretty good!

    Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saka and Martinelli not having much joy. Everton quickly 2v1 when defending. FBs need to give more support

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Needs a runner in the channel to offer for an early pass and cut out the 2 defenders

      Open Controls
  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Arteta will be the most relieved of the two managers going in at the break

    Open Controls
  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    The curse of the early kick off. Cant remember the last time a 12.30 kick off brought any joy. Everton scum over performing and keeping out my 3 Arsenal attackers. Just hope they cant keep the work rate up in the 2nd half.

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Scum lol

      Open Controls
  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Trossard on at HT?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  11. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why do I think Whites getting subbed at HT?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure but I'll take a guess.

      You also own Trippier, Shaw and Botman.

      You've been going back and forth on Botman and White all week.

      You've plumped for White and seeing Everton playing well has you rattled.

      You're prediction the worst to soften the blow should the inevitable happen.

      You're 100% sure Botman is going to get a clean sheet and a brace later.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        U see right through me TinMan

        Open Controls
  12. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    ARS not playing with same level of pressing and also lacking some speed on the ball

    Open Controls
  13. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Everton one of the teams who have a guaranteed game in GW25 and GW28

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yup I'm getting Tarkowski over Moreno now. Let's go Dyche!

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        It would be vintage FPL for Tarkowski to score in a blank GW

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      And potential DGW29? I’m not sure if I’m reading this right: https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1620369469481820160

      Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dare I trust Pickford again?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Did he nick stuff from you before?

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Points probably.

          Open Controls
        2. Razor Ramon
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hope

          Open Controls
  14. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    White for Tomi at half time?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I hope not 🙁

      Open Controls
  15. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Arsenal need to bring on Jorginho to up the tempo

    Open Controls
  16. Marvin will return in...
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    0-0 at half time, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

    Open Controls
    1. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shots: Eve 8 - Ars 5 tells a better tale of the 1st half

      Open Controls
  17. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wtf. Wheres the goal?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bad commentary. -1

      Open Controls
    2. Marvin will return in...
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      You should have said, "no goals but plenty of excitement". Or something like that.

      Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wish commentators would say that. 😆

      Open Controls
  18. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Everton isnot a whipping boyz anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's better

      Open Controls
  19. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Seen on Twitter:

    “Martinelli jesus christ!!

    Response: decent front line for Arsenal there

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who is Christ? People keep telling me to find him, but don't know where he's hiding

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        He transferred to Al-Nassr

        Open Controls
        1. Marvin will return in...
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Though they'll tell you he was always there.

          Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He's on loan at Wigan 🙂

        Open Controls
  20. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitoma is 100% going to haul today after I endlessly deliberated between him and Odegaard.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should’ve decided against both and gone Casemiro

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Im glad to get him for a hit. 3 good fixtures before blank. Its should be now or after the blank

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You made the right choice. Should’ve known Dyche was going to park the bus effectively. Odegaard 2 pointer guaranteed today.

        Open Controls
  21. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    It's interesting that I've watched the Dyche 442 masterclass yesterday and I can totally see it playing out today... really cool!!!!

    Open Controls
  22. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chances of Patterson coming back in at RB when fit? Still carrying him at 3rd bench, could be handy in upcoming blanks (if he's gonna play)

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hard to say with new manager

      Open Controls
  23. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Arsenal against tired legs.

    Open Controls

