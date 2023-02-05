421
Dugout Discussion February 5

Spurs v Man City team news: De Bruyne benched again

The Sunday 4.30pm GMT kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur host champions Manchester City in north London.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) news is that Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench again for tactical reasons, having also missed the reverse fixture at the Etihad in Double Gameweek 20.

Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan are substitutes, while John Stones is absent from the matchday squad through injury. City are also without Phil Foden again.

“He was there at the hotel. He felt unwell all night – really, really bad.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez all come into the starting XI.

Spurs, meanwhile, are unchanged from Gameweek 21, with new signing Pedro Porro on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Porro, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Forster, Lenglet, Bissouma

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Perrone, Dias, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, De Bruyne, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer

421 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    mahrez 1p, dropped next game i think

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      just now

      subbed off 58 2 games in a row

      Open Controls
  2. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    mahrez off LOL

    Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pep was grilling Mahrez just before the going down the tunnel too, probably see Mahrez again in April.

    Open Controls
  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Oooof Mahrez 1 pointer. Also not a good sign before the double

    Open Controls
  5. Juza
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Mahrez 1 pointer banked

    Open Controls
  6. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    just now

    KDB blocking my Lewis 2-pointer

    Open Controls
  7. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Kdb or mahrez for dgw getting even more complicated!

    Open Controls
  8. FCHaalandaise
    just now

    Kev to Mahrez as part of a -4 went great!!!

    Now I can't get KDB back

    Cool.

    Open Controls
  9. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Worthy to do martinelli for mahrez?
    Mahrez just out for kdb now

    1.yes
    2.no

    Open Controls

