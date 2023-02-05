Spurs v Man City team news: De Bruyne benched again

The Sunday 4.30pm GMT kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur host champions Manchester City in north London.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) news is that Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench again for tactical reasons, having also missed the reverse fixture at the Etihad in Double Gameweek 20.

Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan are substitutes, while John Stones is absent from the matchday squad through injury. City are also without Phil Foden again.

“He was there at the hotel. He felt unwell all night – really, really bad.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez all come into the starting XI.

Spurs, meanwhile, are unchanged from Gameweek 21, with new signing Pedro Porro on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Porro, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Forster, Lenglet, Bissouma

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Perrone, Dias, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, De Bruyne, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer

