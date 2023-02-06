174
Scout Picks - Bus Team February 6

FPL Gameweek 23 early Scout Picks: Arsenal + City triple-up decisions

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

Deciding on which Manchester City and Arsenal players to include is the biggest decision facing the Scout Squad panel this week.

The pair are, of course, the only teams who play twice in Double Gameweek 23.

In the blue corner, only Erling Haaland (£12.2m) feels completely nailed at this stage. The Norwegian failed to register a single effort on goal at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but has been in a class of his own for much of the season.

Who joins him, however, is up for discussion. Ederson (£5.4m) is the safest route into City’s backline, but his points ceiling perhaps feels a little low, given that 12 other goalkeepers have outscored him since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup. Nathan Ake (£5.1m) and Rico Lewis (£3.9m) are alternative options under consideration.

In midfield, the biggest question is undoubtedly Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) or Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m). The duo shared minutes at Spurs, with the Belgian playmaker staying rooted to the bench for almost an hour for ‘tactical’ reasons. Still, when he did come on he created more chances than any other player on the pitch. One theory is that Pep Guardiola prefers to use an additional forward when up against five-man defences. If that holds up, and it’s a big IF, we could potentially see De Bruyne play both Double Gameweek 23 matches, given that Aston Villa and Arsenal traditionally line up in 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 formations.

However, a potentially decisive factor in Mahrez’s favour is that by opting for the cheaper Algerian, we can in turn afford another premium, like Harry Kane (£11.7m). The record-breaking forward has thrived in the past against this weekend’s opponents, Leicester City, who happen to have conceded multiple goals in five of their six post-World Cup matches. If we can’t afford Kane, Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) is a cheaper alternative in the Spurs ranks.

Decisions, decisions… and we haven’t touched on Arsenal yet.

The Gunners also have question marks over key personnel, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) hauled off on 58 minutes at Goodison Park and Ben White (£4.7m) underwhelming of late.

That makes 90-minute man Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) all the more appealing, with Bukayo Saka (£8.3m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m) potentially fighting it out for the other two starting spots.

ARSENAL’S ATTACKERS COMPARED: GW17 ONWARDS
SakaOdegaardMartinelliNketiah
Minutes540522484540
Shots14191621
Shots in the box12101310
Chances created1816141

Elsewhere, it’s hard to look past Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) barring injury, with visits to Bournemouth and Leeds United respectively.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

174 Comments Post a Comment
  1. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Slightly changed options from my post earlier, what do we reckon? I'm nearly tempted to burn a transfer but it's not something I like doing.

    A) (1)Shaw/(2)Schar -> City def
    B) Almiron + Mitrovic -> Mahrez + Gnonto (bench until GW25)
    C) White + Mitrovic -> Lewis + Nketiah

    A) Prepares defence for double and blank, leaves 2 FT next week

    B) Triple City attack for double, also prepares front 7 for blank

    C) Prepares defence for double/blank, gives triple Arsenal attack (good or bad?)

    Kepa - Ward
    Trippier - Shaw - White - Schar - Bueno
    KDB - Rashford - Martinelli - Odegaard - Almiron
    Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic

    2 FT 0.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'd do B/ out of those ones.

      OR move Bueno > Tarkowski (I think that works).

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        just now

        0.1 short for that unfortunately

        Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Almiron to leave, but don't want to lose Mitrovic.

      Bueno > Lewis and hope he keeps starting?

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Could do this actually, who would you drop this week for Lewis then?

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Umm.. White - Trippier - Schar seems strongest for DGW22. Probably Schar.

          Open Controls
    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Might just play super boring and do Almiron to Andreas to put more funds in the bank for next week and have another GW25 player

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Toney & Andreas > Mahrez & Johnson?

    Wanted Mitoma but blanks 25 ?

    Open Controls
  3. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which route would you choose?

    Kepa
    WHITE - Trippier - Botman
    ODEGAARD - MARTINELLI - Rashford - Bruno F - Andreas
    HAALAND - Kane
    Bench : Toney, Martinez, Bueno

    (A) -4 : Martinelli + Toney > Nketiah + KDB .. bench Andreas
    (B) -4 : Martinelli + Bruno > Saka + KDB .. bench Toney

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Neither.
      Can't advocate dropping Martinelli for a hit this week.

      If you're after a City attacker what about Toney > Alvarez?

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        He may not start.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          True - but anyone on City can not start.

          Didn't realize the cash-in-the-bank. So recommend the Andreas > Mahrez direct option below.

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thank you. It's the most simple one actually.

            Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      The no hit route

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        There are three actually.

        (A) Andreas > Mahrez
        (B) Bruno > KDB
        (C) Martinelli > Saka

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Oh do A.
          That's class.

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Considering it. Yesterday early sub degraded my confidence.

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Do A do A!

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers. 🙂

            Open Controls
  4. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Shaw v Leeds (A) - No Casemiro
    2. James v West Ham (A) - Minutes risk

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I agree

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    So who's keeping Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      100% me.
      (Unless he gets injured...)

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      It looks like I can't ditch him. I also don't like having out of form Ben White in my team. I can see him rested in the first match (where they keep CS) and then MCI scoring 2 and him getting YC 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Reluctant to sell him. Stats are not bad and he should keep starting.

      Trossard directly share minutes with him and early sub was unbearable though.

      Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Me I think

      Open Controls
    5. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Last game he was the best player on the field. Non-sense sub to Trossard during the game. So yeah, I will keep him. Hope Arteta knows who is his best winger.

      Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Darwin Nunez?
    Blind?
    Unlucky?
    Simply shite?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nervous

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes. And no confidence atm. He'll be fine when he starts scoring.

      Open Controls
  7. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would u leave this as it is and save ft?

    Ramsdale

    Schar/Tripp/Shaw

    Ode/Bruno/Rash/Mitoma/Mudryk

    Haaland/Kane

    Plan was Mahrez in..
    Maybe a city defender ?

    Or am I better off sort my bench and keeper out for the blanks etc..

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Please:

    Ramsdale / Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, Burn / Castagne, *Stones*
    Bruno Fernandes, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    £4.8 in the bank

    A. Stones to Aké, perhaps
    B. Bruno to KDB
    C. Martinelli to Odegaard
    D. Ramsdale to Kepa, Greenwood to Nketiah — for a hit, and bench Mitoma
    E. Something else?

    Open Controls
  9. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A. Bruno vs Leeds
    B. Mitro vs NFO
    C. Martinelli (DGW)

    no other viable options. Currently on Bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd either start or sell Bruno for a dgw' player. Can't bench that value.

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Somehow I still own Walker. Would you start him over Luke Shaw or Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      in a double...

      Maybe, but it's minutes and both of the others could easily get 6 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup I know. Walker was an easy sub until he started yesterday.

        Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    With potential price changes and just £0.1m ITB to be able to do:

    Havertz and Martenelli to

    Nketiah and KDB

    ... is it a good idea to move early, despite 3 Manchester United players v Leeds United on Wednesday?

    I think I'm going to hit it.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinelli to Kdb does not make much sense to me

      Open Controls
    2. KaapseKloppse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      You could make 1 of those transfers already (the one you want most).

      Open Controls
  12. KaapseKloppse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have 1 free transfer and trying to get to 3 City & Arsenal. Please help decide between either
    1 - Robertson=>Gabriel/Saliba
    2 - Mitrovic=>Nketiah.
    0.4 in the bank with this current squad:
    Ederson (Ward)
    Trippier, Robertson, Lewis, (Bueno, Estupiñán)
    Martinelli, Odegaard, Rashford, Fernandes, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane (Mitrovic)

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Daai is moeilik. Ek sou 2 doen

      Open Controls
  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is it a teain smash to hit the wildcard now? Have a LOT af players I want to ditch, but ahould be able to mange with a hit or 2 over the next few. Just want some opinions on saving it to build BB in a big DGW etc. Have WC, BB, FH

    DDG* Ward*
    Cancelo* TAA* Trip* White* Patterson*
    Rash Bruno Marti* Mitoma Andreas*
    Haaland Toney* Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      train*

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don't understand how your team can look that bad, but it is certainly WC time for you.

      Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is White to Gabriel worth even considering? He has looked bad lately, but it's sideways and he hasn't been dropped yet. I have about exact money for that. The other possibility besides rolling would be Martinelli to Saka and Toney to 6.2 attacker with bgw25 in mind. However, pickings are slim in that price bracket.

    Open Controls
  15. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    White is going to need upgrading have to face it

    Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Who can get more pts next GW ?
    A- Saka -4
    B- KDB
    C- Nketiah -4
    I feel C can explode and also he is a Differential Option

    Open Controls

