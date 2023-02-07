183
Who are the best Man City players to own for Double Gameweek 23?

Not only did Manchester City fail to take advantage of Arsenal’s defeat at Everton by also slipping up at Tottenham Hotspur, but it was also announced on Monday that they’ve been charged by the Premier League for more than 100 breaches of its financial rules.

Accused of not cooperating when it comes to providing accurate information on the club’s financial position, a severe punishment could be on its way, although not anytime soon.

It means that they – in the words of Kevin Keegan – are still fighting for this title. Five points adrift of the Gunners having played an extra match, Pep Guardiola’s side still gets to face them twice.

If they can quickly get their act together, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be keen on owning more of their players. Let’s investigate which are likeliest to avoid the infamous ‘Pep Roulette’.

HOW MANY DO WE NEED?

The champions’ last eight league games have included defeats at Spurs and Manchester United, whilst losing at home to Brentford and only drawing with Everton. In the Gameweek 20 clash with Spurs, a 2-0 deficit was eventually turned into a 4-2 win.

Above: Each team’s last eight matches

Team form is average and, individually, it’s bad. When ranked by form, Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m) is the only Man City man inside the top 30 midfielders, whilst none are in the top 50 for defenders.

There is simply much better value in the assets of Arsenal, Man Utd and Brighton and Hove Albion right now. Until recently, a triple-up on Man City assets looked essential but now – having to guess which out-of-form names will play, for a Double Gameweek that still looks tricky – perhaps it doesn’t.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

It’s complicated further by a busy fixture run that should include a Blank Gameweek 28 and several Champions League outings that will likely take Pep’s priority.

There’s a week-long gap before hosting Aston Villa, followed by a match every three or four days. It’s not like Villa are an easy opponent either – Unai Emery has rejuvenated them into five wins from eight, with two successive away clean sheets.

A top-of-the-table meeting with Arsenal, followed by a hectic schedule that will surely see rotation surround the trip to RB Leipzig, does not bode well for any purchased Man City assets.

MAIN FPL TARGETS

ERLING HAALAND (£12.2m)

Starting with the most obvious pick, all active managers have Haaland and usually choose him as the default captain. It’d just be too damaging not to, such is his 85.4 per cent overall ownership and 99.98 per cent within the top 100k.

By the Norwegian’s extraordinarily high standards – 21 goals in his first 15 league games – he could almost be deemed ‘out of form’ after blanking in three of the last five. Yet one of the others brought a hat trick!

  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Should I stick with Rash/Bruno/Mudryk rather than get a kdb/Mahrez ?

    Save my ft for the blanks/doubles etc.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

  2. mdm
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one for -4?

    A. Almiron -> Mahrez
    B. Martinelli -> Saka
    C. Toney -> Nketiah

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A or C

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  3. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Martinelli + Mitro > Ode + Nketiah (-4) ?

    Ramsdale

    Trippier Shaw Akanji

    Mahrez Bruno Rash Martinelli

    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Subs: Ward, Andreas Bruno Patterson

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a bad idea imo

  4. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    anyone else getting a weird error message when trying to access "rate my team"?!?!?

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, I don't think FFS have paid their bill.

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anybody considering FH in GW25? Could be some merit in it now.

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah,

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m putting out 11 players with 6 doublers. Happy with that.

  6. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Blades goal

  7. Firmino
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Martinelli -> Odegaard -4
    White -> Gabriel -4

    Both moves worth over next five gameweeks?

    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      worth it*

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sideways moves imo

  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    If I go into gw25 with 2FTs and play FH, I will have only one FT for 26 right?

    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Should we plan to get Salah in for GW 25?

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Solid 4 pointer

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Probably so, but he could find his shooting boots, even though it's very unlikely. But even Liverpool has to score one day. And class is permanent.

        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Unfortunately, it's not. It deserts the very best of them sooner or later.

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Do we dare to go without when it’s getting closer?

    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Alas, Salah has done a Sanchez.

    4. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you like 4 points, then yes.

    5. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      For sure

  10. Pukkipartyy
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    A) White + Bruno -> Saka + Lewis (-4)
    B) White -> Gabriel

    Have Nketiah and Odegard.

    Thx!

    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not Lewis, Ake or Akanji

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Or roll

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of the team. I did go for 3 best Ars attackers, and now I have benching headache with 8 good attackers and Rico Lewis as my only dgw defender.

      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yep. My team is this.

        Kepa
        Tripp White James
        Rash Mahrez Bruno Ode
        Kane Nketiah Haaland

        Ward Shaw Patterson Andreas

  11. Front 442
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    GW23
    A,Toney > Nketiah or
    B,Bruno > KDB
    (will be doing A on or before GW25 anyway)

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. Francescoli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Leading Scorer in the FA Cup bangs in a PK
    Mr Paul Mullen

  13. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    The gaps (in days) between Manchester City's next six games after this Sunday, the first five of which are away from the Etihad...

    3 3 4 3 3 4

    Rotation, Frustration, Vexation

    1. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yikes!

  14. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Bruno Martinelli Rashford Mahrez
    Kane Haaland(C) Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Cancelo

    Only 1 FT and so many moves I'd think about doing. Which ones should I do? (Keeping in mind that if you choose more than 1 I start paying hits)

    a) Mitrovic to Nketiah
    b) Cancelo to Ake
    c) Cancelo to Lewis
    d) Martinelli to Odegaard
    e) Bruno to Saka

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B or D

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    3. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D) is an easy move.

      A) looks tempting but can’t do it this week when Mitro plays Forest.

      You could move Cancelo to a Liverpool defender for their double.

  15. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    I really want Nketiah, but can’t see it happening. I’d need to swap out White and Mitro (playing Forest) for a hit.

    Is this a solid hold? (1FT; 0.4itb)

    Kepa
    Ake White Trippier
    KDB Saka Odegaard Rashford Fernandes
    Haaland (TC) Mitrovic

    Ward; Shaw Gnonto Bueno

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hold

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I wouldn't. You can roll FT with that team.

  16. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you start Shaw over anyone?

    Kepa
    Ake White Trips
    Rashford Salah Martinelli Odegaard
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    Ward Shaw Andreas B.Williams

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No don't think so.

    2. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No that looks right

  17. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Walker, White
    Mahrez, Odegard, Mitoma, Bruno, Rashford
    Kane, Haaland

    (Ward, Toney, Shaw, Bueno)

    A) GTG
    B) Walker to Ake/Ankanji?
    C) Toney to Nketia
    D) Bruno to Saka (saves the benching headache that comes with Nketia)
    E) B and C/D for a -4

    1. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B and C looks tempting for a hit

  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which transfer line makes the most sense?

    A - FH in 25
    Kepa
    White Trippier Burn
    Fernandes Rashford Mahrez SAKA
    Haaland Kane NKETIAH
    (Ward Almiron Shaw Bueno)

    B - Save FH in 25
    Kepa
    White Trippier AKANJI
    Fernandes Rashford Mahrez ODEGAARD Martinelli
    Haaland Kane
    (Ward Mitro Shaw Bueno)

    Basically, if I want to save FH in 25, I need to use my transfers this week to get rid of Newcastle players. But if I decide to FH in 25, I can get the best Arsenal players in now and then deal with the fixtures as they come.

    I think Team A is stronger for this week but forces a FH in 25 which might be a mistake. Team B is slightly weaker this week but allows me to field a team in 25 and save the FH for 28 or some bigger double.

  19. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Any thoughts appreciated!

    1) Toney to Nketiah
    2) Toney Bruno to Nketiah KDB -4
    3) Toney Martineli to Nketiah Saka -4
    4) Other?

