Buy ’em, sell ’em: FPL Gameweek 23 Goalkeepers and Defenders

GOALKEEPERS

Buy ‘Em

Ederson (£5.4m) – Manchester City – GW23 Projected Points: 7.7

Upcoming fixtures: AVL (H) + ARS (A), NFO (A), BOU (A), NEW (H)

With just two clean sheets since the Gameweek 17 restart, managers have begun to doubt whether they need any Man City defensive coverage, especially with all this rotation.

However, having an upcoming Double Gameweek 23 and a guaranteed fixture in 25 will boost this nailed-on route into a still-great defence

Ederson does lack the saves and bonus points upside but he plays for a ‘poor’ defence that has allowed the second-fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches. With a strong schedule over the next half dozen, Ederson is a good buy for those looking at goalkeeper transfers.

More Buys

Buy – Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), Arsenal

Sell ‘Em

David Raya (£4.7m) – Brentford – GW23 Projected Points: 3.2

Upcoming Fixtures: ARS (A), CRY (H), blank, FUL (H)

Three straight clean sheets have seen Raya owners keep up with Kepa over the last few weeks. For those managers, I would take the points and sell Raya, given he faces a tough Arsenal side and soon has a blank.

While it’s not advisable to use transfers on goalkeepers, I do think Double Gameweek options such as Ederson and Ramsdale could be worthwhile this week.

Furthermore, Brentford has the fifth-hardest defensive schedule over the next six rounds, making it hard to justify holding him for the long term.

More Sells

Sell – David De Gea (£5.0m), Man United

DEFENDERS

Buy of the Week

Gabriel (£5.2m) – Arsenal – GW23 Projected Points: 7.6

Upcoming fixtures: BRE (H) + MCI (H), AVL (A), LEI (A) + EVE (H), BOU (H)

Arsenal assets were the big talking point going into Gameweek 22, given their nice form and good run of fixtures. This hype was not met, thanks to a 1-0 defeat at Everton. I would still buy centre-back Gabriel, as his Double Gameweek 23 is part of a great six-week defensive schedule.

The Brazilian also offers a great attacking threat, with a 0.16 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 mins. Arsenal’s defensive numbers since the restart have tailed off slightly but they are still the fourth-best defence for xGC over this period. With team-mates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White being slight rotation risks, investing funds into a nailed-on Gabriel should be the way to go.

Buy ‘Em

Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) – Manchester City – GW23 Projected Points: 6.3

Upcoming fixtures: AVL (H) + ARS (A), NFO (A), BOU (A), NEW (H)

Another Double Gameweek and another instalment of Pep Roulette. This time it’s with defender Manuel Akanji, who seems to be one of the most secure players for Man City, especially with John Stones’ injury.

As mentioned with Ederson, their back line has allowed the second-fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches and, while Akanji offers little attacking threat with a low 0.07 xGI per 90, his potential for clean sheets is enough to justify bringing him in.

More Buys

Buy – James Tarkowski (£4.2m), Everton

Hold – Nathan Ake (£5.1m), Man City

Sell of the Week

Ben Mee (£4.9m) – Brentford – GW23 Projected Points: 2.0

Upcoming fixtures: ARS (A), CRY (H), blank, FUL (H)

Ben Mee owners have been in absolute dreamland during recent weeks, as the Brentford defender has climbed to become the fourth-highest-scoring FPL defender of this season. Despite this, looking forward, Mee needs selling, given he faces a tough Arsenal side and blanks in Gameweek 25.

Brentford have bad long-term fixtures and Mee’s scoring form is not sustainable, as his three goals are from a low xGI of 0.10. Well done for bagging the points but it’s time for Mee managers to find the next Ben Mee.

Sell ‘Em

Ben White (£4.7m) – Arsenal – GW23 Projected Points: 5.9

Upcoming fixtures: BRE (H) + MCI (H), AVL (A), LEI (A) + EVE (H), BOU (H)

With four blanks in the six post-World Cup matches, many managers have been asking what to do with a player like White. For those with have no clear issues heading into Double Gameweek 23, a switch from White to Gabriel or Akanji might be the best move.

It may seem sideways but White has been subbed off earlier than 60 minutes a few times and, with Takehiro Tomiyasu waiting in the wings, it could be time for a full-game White rest. Managers with more fires to put out should probably keep him but be aware that his minutes are not as secure as they used to be.

More Sells

Sell – Timothy Castagne (£4.5m), Leicester

Avoid – Reece James (£5.7m), Chelsea