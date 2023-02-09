79
'The Great and The Good': FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn and caldron bubble”

Far from being a tragedy, it was a Shakespearean tale of jubilation for those FPL managers that Triple Captained Marcus Rashford (£7.8m), with the real sorrow being for the ones who missed out on the United midfielder’s brace.

There was a twist in the tale this week, and certainly no room for us to get bard, as a Double within a Blank was announced for Gameweek 25 – meaning that Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) will probably stay in the squads of those who have bitterly hung onto him so far. Hello, Let’s Talk FPL Andy.

It was all too much for Jesse Marsch, who was yanked out of the Leeds hot seat, with odds closing on Nathan Jones to go next. Jones seems to think Luton Town were the best team in Europe last season; I am not sure even mad Hatter fans would agree with that assessment.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Some big green arrows this week with nine of them scoring over 100; coincidentally all of these managers put the Triple Captain chip on Rashford.

Az was the greatest of The Great and The Good for this week with 107, which saw him rise by over 380,000 places; that is a gain of 950,000 since Gameweek 17, when he was outside the top million.

FPL Harry was not far behind on 106 and has now turned the battle for the no.1 spot into a two-horse race. He is just two points behind Ben Crellin, with both residing in the top 3,000.

Magnus continues to surprise us by handing the armband to Luke Shaw (£5.3m). This resulted in a poor week for the Grandmaster and Mark Sutherns gained over 52 points on him this week at the bottom of the table, meaning that the tussle over the wooden spoon is far from over.

Mr Sutherns had a strong week and can now add the accolade of having the biggest rank jump of the season with a move of 1.19 million. Now that is a super green arrow!

TRANSFERS

Operation: Buy Bruno was in full swing this week, with the majority of them fancying a Portuguese playmaker. Finn Sollie and Geoff Dance went as far as taking a hit, he returned their faith with a well-taken penalty.

Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) was the other popular option, but Andy went all macro strategy going for Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) with an eye on the mid to long-term blanks, whilst Ben Crellin went short-term by gambling on Illan Meslier (£4.5m).

The full list of transfers is below:-

  • Az – No transfers
  • LTFPL Andy – Mings (Patterson)
  • Ben Crellin – Meslier (Ward)
  • Fabio Borges – No transfers
  • Finn Sollie – Nketiah, Fernandes (Kane, Almiron)
  • FPL Harry – Fernandes (Salah)
  • Joe Lepper – Gnonto, Fernandes (Mitrovic, Kulusevski)
  • Geoff Dance – Fernandes, Saka (Almiron, De Bruyne)
  • FPL General – Fernandes (De Bruyne)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Saka, Gabriel (Son, Doherty)
  • Mark Sutherns – Fernandes (Salah)
  • FPL Matthew – Nketiah, Fernandes (Kane, Almiron)
  • Neale Rigg – Fernandes, Shaw (De Bruyne, Cucurella)
  • Pras – Nketiah, Fernandes (Kane, Almiron)
  • Suvansh – Gnonto, Fernandes (Mitrovic, Kulusevski)
  • Tom Freeman – Nketiah, Fernandes (Salah, Martial)
  • Tom Stephenson – Nketiah, Mitouma (Martinelli, Greenwood)
  • Zophar – Nketiah, Fernandes (Kane, Almiron)

TEMPLATE

The template took a turn towards Manchester this week with Bruno entering the building and Shaw becoming the third player now to be at 100% ownership alongside Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Rashford.

Bizarrely, Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) joined the template due to a lack of better alternatives in the fifth defensive spot but then failed to play so his days may be numbered, with my money on James Tarkowski (£4.2m) to have a Dyche-led renaissance.

Finally, this is the point of the article I remind everyone that Fabio Borges, one of the best in the business, doesn’t own Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), although the Newcastle right-back did blank this week so maybe he foresaw something the rest of us haven’t.

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Ward (13), Kepa (13)

Shaw (18), Trippier (17), White (14), Patterson (7), Bueno (5)

Rashford (18), Bruno Fernandes (16), Martinelli (12), De Bruyne (10), Andreas (10)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (12), Kane (8)

TRANSFER SUCCESS

A peak now into the murky world of the transfer market to see which of them has been most successful. Az has taken the Nottingham Forest route and made the most moves and hits to get his team up to scratch, but also like the Trees has been relatively successful with immediate returns of 136 points.

Perhaps, the most surprising of stats is that Magnus has yet to take a hit. I refuse to believe this will stay the case with the fixtures jungle up ahead.

CONCLUSION

Time to get your spreadsheets out, or at least copy someone else’s, as we try and navigate the blanks and doubles ahead.

This should lead to a divergence in approach and fortunes, some no doubt will try and plot their way through the fixtures without taking a hit, whilst others will be preparing themselves for a flurry of minus fours and minus eights.

All I know is that Let’s Talk FPL Andy will still own Salah at the end of the season.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

79 Comments
  1. Robson-Canoe
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Choose one to bench this GW:
    A) White (BRE, MCI)
    B) Trippier (bou)
    C) Shaw (lee)
    D) Thiago Silva (whu)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      C

    2. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      D

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      D

    5. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      D

    6. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      С

    7. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      D easy

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      C

    9. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

    10. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

    11. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      D easy

  2. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Thoughts please on Martinelli > Saka and Shaw > Ake/Akanji for -4?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Martinelli Rashford Fernandes Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not for -4. Just do shaw

    2. MADCHESTER UTD
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m keeping Martinelli. It’s Sod’s law that you swap him for saka/Odegaard and he ends up hauling. I know trossard is taking minutes away but I’m keeping for now

    3. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for -4, keep Martinelli and do Shaw > Akanji.

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd probably just do the first move, Martinelli > Saka, if you can afford it and avoid the hit.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do it

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Morning all, don't think Bruno to Mahrez is worth a hit here, GTG?

    Kepa
    Trippier Saliba Akanji
    Bruno Rashford Sake Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland(c) Kane

    Raya Schar Shaw Gnonto 0FT 1.0m

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I’m considering it for free, be interesting to hear what people think.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not for a hit

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      tough that, IF he gets 120+ min there's a chance he outscores Bruno

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah - if i knew he got two starts I probably would but I don't think he necessarily does

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      GTG

    5. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno Mahrez one of mine favourite singers. Uptown, funk you up ……

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I was just thinking this and was gonna say something but today I don't feel like doing anything...

  4. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ended 92 on my WC, happy with that, benched Kane for Mitoma but played triple Arsenal.

    TC this week or not?

    Raya
    Akanji Shaw Tripp
    Rashford Bruno Saka Ode
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Bench : Leno Mitoma Estupinan Mings

    Bruno > Mahrez with FT?

    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not this week for TC.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    on WC choose two (rotating GKs) long term:
    a. Sanchez
    b. Sa
    c. Kepa

    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      A C

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I like the Raya & Leno pairing

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        trying to stick with no BGW pair, DGW is a bonus (Sanchez got 5 games to be re-scheduled)

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      If I was wildcarding now I would 100% have Fraser Forster in there as one of my keepers.

      Would probably then go with Kepa as the other to cover the blanks.

      1. BERGKOP
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why? Genuinely curious

        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lloris out for 6-8 weeks and Spurs have a good run of fixtures ahead.

          If wildcarding I'd probably go with Kepa and Forster

  6. UnitednationsXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer till gw25 atleast

    A: Saka + Andreas (-4)...and probably bring in tark in gw25 for (-4)
    B: Saka + Ake/Akanji (-8)..basically bring forward the hit
    C: Martenelli + Mahrez (-4)..and probably bring in tark in gw25 for (-4)

    Such a tough balance..C has the upside with Mahrez and best option if Martnelli rediscovers form. A and B are safer options?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      What do you think everybody else on this page should do?

  7. Ribus
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Saka worth the extra money over Odergaard?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      think so

    2. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd have both. Tough call on either... Saka hasn't exactly been lighting it up FPL wise.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is White, Martinelli and Nketiah enough ARS this week, or Martinelli to Saka for -4?

    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hmm I'd probably do it.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Go for it

  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    KDB Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    (Ward Andreas Cancelo* Patterson)
    1 FT & 2.5m

    A) Martinelli & Andreas ➡️ Odegaard & Mitoma -4

    B) Martinelli ➡️ Saka
    (Rotate Andreas/Gnonto till I don’t get Mitoma in GW26)

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I want Mitoma but it seems wrong bringing him in so close to a blank.

  10. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    My mini league leader played Gnonto for 11pts. Impressive.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      thats why he is still a leader)

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        125points this GW. I don’t think I’m catching up

  11. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier TAA Saliba Shaw Patterson
    KDB Saka Odegaard Rashford Andreas
    Toney Haaland Martial

    A TAA & Andreas - Kilman & Mahrez (-4)
    B Martial to Mitrovic/Watkins
    C Patterson to Ake/Akanji

  12. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    “Jones seems to think Luton Town were the best team in Europe last season”

    Great article and Nathan Jones is truly the gift that keep on giving opponents all 3 points.

  13. BS03
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    hi guys play shaw or walker?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Walker

  14. Trovsmash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you take ward out to Kepa or Sa for a -4?

    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither. Who's your other keeper?

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The rule of thumb for keepers is never for a hit

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Depends on who your other keeper is. Might be better keeping Ward and upgrading them.

  15. mdm
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one for a hit?

    A. Almiron -> Mahrez
    B. Martinelli -> Saka
    C. both for -8
    D. neither

    Thanks.

    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Similar situation to you. Only issue is Arsenal to Arsenal feels a bit sideways. But my current thinking is Martinelli is going to lose minutes and is out of form, whereas Saka looks good still. I think I'd do both.

    2. juicewagz
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Neither

    3. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  16. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno to Mahrez, Almiron to Saka and Martinelli to Odegaard?

    Would give me:
    Kepa
    White, Trippier, Botman, Shaw (Bueno)
    Mahrez, Odegaard, Saka (C), Rashford (March)
    Haaland (VC), Kane (Toney)

  17. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bruno->Odegaard(-4)?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nup

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. Arsenal have two DGWs.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup double in 23 and 25 to make up the hit. Bruno blanks in 25

  18. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench ONE;

    A. Rashford (lee)
    B. Mitrovic (NFO)
    C. Toney (ars)

    Rashford has scored only 2 away goals all season.
    Mitrovic seems to be out of form.
    Toney up against a strong Arsenal defense.

    Thanks.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mitro

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      For me it's Toney vs Mitro, probably Toney

  19. tim
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is more essential Bruno or Rash?

    If Bruno goes I have money for Mahrez and Nketiah or just Saka.

    If Rash goes I have money only for Ode.

    Have Martinelli, Haaland, KDB, Saliba.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prefer Rashford

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easily Rashford

  20. Goonerly
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Itching to use my WC this GW...

    Current team:
    Ramsdale - Ward
    Trippier - Botman - Mings - Shaw - Patterson
    Martinelli - Bruno - Rashford - Foden - Mitoma
    Kane - Haaland - Toney

    Not looking good for the doubles this GW and reaaaallly not looking good for GW25!

    WC team would be:

    Kepa - Forster
    Trippier - Gabriel - Mykolenko - Kilman - Lewis
    Saka - Rashford - KdB - Mitoma - Bailey
    Nketiah - Kane - Haaland

    Sets me up nicely for City and Arsenal games this GW, decent fixtures GW24 and targetting doubles in GW25.
    From then on, I'd look towards setting my team up for BB in GW29

    What do you lot think?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It puts the Calamine lotion on its skin

  21. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Are there any Everton fans out there who still watch them? Any thoughts on likely assets other than Soldier Boy?

  22. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Which is the best ??
    A- White & KDB
    B- Aké & Saka

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  23. dansmith1985
    just now

    What set of trades look better?

    A)DDG,Martinelli and Mbeumo to Kepa,Saka and Gnonto and -4
    B) Bueno and Mbeumo to Ake and Gnonto
    C) Martinelli and Mbeumo to Saka and Gnonto
    D)DDG and Martinelli to Ramsdale and Mahrez

    Please note I don’t have enough bank to go straight to Saka from Martinelli

