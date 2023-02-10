FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 22, when many centuries were scored by Rashford triple captainers.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) but, after three weeks at number nine, has now slipped to 20th overall. She has not yet played her Triple Captain chip.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy also leads for a sixth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This is also open to all, with the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 22 was Round Six of the FFS Open Cup, where The Cloud Watcher was top scorer with 117 points. The highest highest-rankedis still Plasticnancy, who beat flavio 83-59 in the lowest-scoring match of the round and will play WEAK BECOME HEROES in the quarter-final.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also Round Five of the FFS Members Cup, where Plasticnancy was defeated 83-106 by Lionac – the round’s highest scorer who is 13k overall and had three successive top 8k finishes between 2016/17 and 2018/19. He will play paddyjim in the quarter-final.

Both Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

41 new entries were added to TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) in Gameweek 22, and it is now closed. The safety score was 71 points after hits, meaning that 78 teams have been removed and 607 are through to Gameweek 23.

Chris Spencer was top scorer after hits with 127 points and a Gameweek 22 rank of 460th. He came 741st in 2012/13 and 6,621st in 2015/16, this time having double-digit hauls from Ben Mee, Bruno Fernandes, Kaoru Mitoma and Kepa Arrizabalaga as well as Triple Captain Marcus Rashford.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Meanwhile, Sameer Sohail’s lead at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues has been reduced to four points after a defeat to Chris Bristow. Sameer is 35th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame after the most recent update.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to Head Leagues with 58 points out of a possible 66 are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1, Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49 and Akshat Pardiwala in League 9 Division 186. Richard and Dan are 14th and 174th respectively in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MODS & CONS

We have a new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, with Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) rising to 2,961st overall. He is on course for a third successive top 4k finish.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also regains the lead from Callum Bushell (FPL talk) in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 8, 15 and 17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) has overtaken m c in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished in the top 10,000 at least once. He was on top after Gameweek 15 and again between Gameweeks 17 and 20.

On the same points is Sam Hyland but with a higher number of transfers.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Pasfield (Shake n Bake) leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg), going up to 1,583rd overall and 246th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The player currently listed in second place by FPL is an interloper who has never finished the season higher than 196k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

In Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4), Jono Sumner is the new leader. He came 724th in 2010/11 and second in 2014/15, with two more top 7k finishes in between, now ranked 297th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

He may be related to Graeme Sumner (Gregor), who had six top 10k finishes in seven seasons between 2010/11 and 2016/17, three of them inside the top thousand and peaking at 27th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 12th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for an eighth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Andy Mason is ahead for a third week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) and is now 3,373rd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Michael Giovanni has regained the lead from Dan Furneaux in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He previously led after Gameweek 11 and again between Gameweeks 13 and 15.

FPL VETS

There is also a new name on top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league in Tom Carroll. He has had three top 10k finishes and is 950th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Vlad Larionov is the new leader of my December to May League (league code 02vm22). He has risen from 4.6m to 891k in the six Gameweeks since the World Cup.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.