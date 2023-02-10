FPL Double Gameweek 23 live team news: Friday injury updates

There are (at least) 15 more pre-match press conferences to get through before Saturday’s Gameweek 23 deadline, following on from the four we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

For the updates from the press conferences of Brendan Rodgers, Nathan Jones, Steve Cooper and Spurs assistant boss Cristian Stellini, check out our Thursday round-up.

We hope to get something from Erik ten Hag, too, but nothing materialised at his listed press conference time (12pm on Thursday).

LIVERPOOL

Luis Diaz (knee) and Ibrahima Konate (muscle) remain sidelined but Liverpool were handed a big boost this week when Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Arthur Melo (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (calf) all returned to training.

Jota looks the closest to featuring in the Merseyside derby.

“The players are back in training, still at different stages. “Diogo is the closest, he trains now normal already for two days. Another three days of training possible for him and then I think he’s in contention for the squad, I would say, but we have to wait a little bit. “Bobby, next one, I don’t know. We have to see how that looks now, how he deals with training intensity, stuff like this, and then we make a decision there. Arthur probably similar to Bobby, I would say. “Virgil, I don’t think is that close.” – Jurgen Klopp

Fabinho missed out due to illness last weekend but has since rejoined training.

Thiago Alcantara, however, is struggling with a hip injury and hasn’t trained all week.

“Thiago has some problems, I know the problems but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say first! “Hip flexor, stuff like this. He was not able to train.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matt Targett (heel), Javier Manquillo (knee) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out, as does the suspended Bruno Guimaraes.

Targett is back on the grass but has yet to train fully with the Newcastle squad.

Alexander Isak is available, however, having sat out Gameweek 22 due to the concussion protocols.

“Yes he will be [back in the squad]. He’s fully recovered, no problems. Initially, he got hit the ball on the head. He didn’t feel too bad but we had to follow [concussion] protocols. He’s been good this week.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Allan Saint-Maximin‘s sub-par display in Gameweek 22 came in for some criticism but he looks set to again get the nod ahead of Anthony Gordon, with Eddie Howe backing the Frenchman in his pre-match presser.