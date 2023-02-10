105
Scout Picks February 10

FPL Double Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: Saka and Nketiah get the nod

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 23 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

It is, of course, a ‘double’ for two sides, Arsenal and Manchester City.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

With the surprise Double Gameweek 27 announcement interrupting our regularly scheduled programming, the Scout Picks is eating into the slot usually occupied by Mark Sutherns and Andy North’s Members-only video – but don’t worry, you can still find that live from 20:00 GMT below:

GOALKEEPER

Ederson (£5.4m) is the first of three Manchester City players included in this week’s Scout Picks.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has underwhelmed since the restart, having been outscored by 11 other goalkeepers. However, he offers a secure route into Man City’s backline and is the only player to start all 21 of their league matches this season.

Man City have had a tough week both on and off the pitch, with allegations of financial breaches and a poor defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Still, they sit top of the Season Ticker in Double Gameweek 23 and rank as one of the best defensive units across the season.

DEFENDERS

Could Kieran Trippier improve Newcastle's defence and become an FPL option? 3

Newcastle United have the top flight’s best defensive record this season, conceding just 12 goals. Now, they visit a Bournemouth side that have struggled since the restart, losing five of their six games and failing to score in all of those defeats, which is why we are comfortable doubling up.

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) has 40 points across his last four away matches and is currently the second-highest scorer in the game. This week, his ability from dead-ball situations could be key, with opponents Bournemouth vulnerable to conceding from set plays.

Team-mate Fabian Schar (£5.2m) is second only to Trippier for FPL points among defenders. It’s also worth noting his 21 shots inside the box and five big chances is more than any other player in his position in 2022/23.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) joins the Newcastle duo. The Brazilian has two cracks at a clean sheet in Double Gameweek 23 and also offers potential for attacking returns: his 13 shots in the box are more than William Saliba (£5.3m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) and Ben White’s (4.7m) efforts combined (11).

The Gunners are showing some of the best defensive stats in the league, but with in-form Brentford and champions Man City to come, their backline will be tested, so Gabriel’s additional goal threat is welcome.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Badgevilla who has gone for the following: Pope; Trippier, James, Estupinan, Alexander-Arnold; Odegaard, Saka, Mahrez; Kane, Haaland (c), Nketiah

The Scout Picks are 12-9 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dansmith1985
    12 mins ago

    Martinelli to Saka
    Mbeumo to Gnonto

    DDG
    Trippier White Botman
    KDB Saka Mitoma Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Shaw Gnonto Bueno

    G2G?

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid

  2. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Who scores more in the next 5:
    A) White + Saka
    B) Martinelli + Nketiah

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which two players I should bench from:

    White, Walker, Trippier, Botman
    Mahrez, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rashford, Fernandes
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic

    Thank you!

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mitro and Botman? Tough

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    So confused!
    A) Andreas to Odegaard
    B) Bruno to Saka
    C) Mitro to Nketiah (easiest way to get to Salah in 25)

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

    2. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would do A, B for a hit

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If I do A, that's my 3 Arsenal....

    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    4. TM44
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    5. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers guys.
      If I do C, do I do Bruno to KDB for a hit?

      1. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Do C and stick with Bruno

  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Abolish Chips for 23/24!!

    Who's with me?

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      No, i cant live without corn chips !

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I need my potatoes, can't do without them this year and next!

  6. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guys, grateful for any thoughts

    A. Martinelli + Fernandes to Saka + Mitoma for -4. Will bench Mitoma

    B. Martinelli + Fernandes + White to Odegaard + Saka + Tarkowski for -8

    C. Play Martinelli, White, bench Bruno

    Current team. 0.4 itb, 1 FT

    Kepa ()
    White Trippier Botman (Shaw) (Bueno)
    KDB Mahrez Rashord Martinelli (Bruno)
    Mitrovic Haaland Nketiah

  7. TM44
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    G2G here, bench and starting 11 correct? 0ft, £1.8m itb

    Ederson

    White trippier Shaw

    Rashford odegaard saka bruno

    Haaland (TC) Toney kane

    Bench: ward, andreas,bueno, patterson

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good to me!

    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GTG! We have the same TC.

  8. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Really struggling on what to do this week, no happy with Marintelli atm

    Kepa
    Tripper, Shaw, White
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland (C), Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, Andreas, Cuca, Bueno

    1 FT 3.7 ITB

    A) Martinelli + Almiron > Odegard + Mahrez (-4)
    B) Bruno + Martinelli > Mahrez + Saka (-4)
    C) Bruno + Almiron/Martinelli > KDB + Grealish/Odegard (-4)
    D) Martinelli > Saka
    E) Bruno > KDB

  9. Prison Mike
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Bruno & Martinelli -> KDB & Odegaard

    B) Almiron & Martinelli -> Mahrez & Saka

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. GK
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B

    4. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B easily

  10. GK
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Ederson
    Saliba Botman Trippier
    Ode Rashford KDB Fernandes
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro

    Ward Shaw Mee Andreas

    Is this bench in the right order?
    Bench Boost, or hold?

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Andreas infront of me

  11. Chrisaa87
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    What to do? 2 ft

    Meslier (Ward)
    Trippier schar saliba (Shaw Patterson)
    Martinelli salah rash mitoma (almiron)
    Nketiah kane haaland

    Almiron - > grealish?
    Patterson - > Lewis?
    Salah - > kdb?
    Schar - > ake?

    1. GK
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Salah > KDB

  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench order..

    Gnonto (MUN)
    Shaw (lee)
    Tarkowski (liv)

    .. look alright?

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good

  13. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Kepa

    White Trippier Shaw (Bueno Cancelo)

    KDB Saka Rashford Fernandes (Andreas)

    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    1FT. 1.7 in the bank.

    What's the play here?

  14. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    I did it. I hit the WC button. Barring injuries (which is extremely hopeful), this team should get me through to GW27 without any hits and still be able to include dgw assets from Brentford/Brighton/lvpool down the line.

    Leno Kepa
    Tark mings trips white Akanji
    Ode Saka mitoma Rashy KDB
    Gnonto haaland kane

    Kdb > salah gw 25
    Salah + gnonto > Toney + 10m gw 26

  15. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    I've been dead set on getting Saka, but is this just too big a difference?

    A) Toney, Mac Allister and DDG to Gnonto, Saka and Kepa (-4)

    B) Toney to Nketiah

    A obviously adds a bit more for GW25 too

  16. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    just now

    TC Chip - opted out of Rashford last week, still not convinced with Haaland this week.

    there’s going to be a few more DGWs right?

  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Saw this on the twit yesterday
    Funny stuff, especially the Gerrard

    Pep goes to court to face his victims
    https://fb.watch/iBbENCEzoF/

