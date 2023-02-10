73
Scout Squad February 10

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 23

Ahead of Friday’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

 

1

1

73 Comments
  1. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week? 2 FT, 2.3m itb
    Martial to Nketiah?

    Kepa
    Akanji Tripper Shaw White
    KDB Odegaard Rashford
    Haaland Kane Martial*

    Ward Almiron Dasilva Bueno

    Cheers

    
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Martial to Nketiah is my initial reaction

      
      1. waldo666
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yep, this looks the obvious.

        
    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      And keep 1FT to prepare for blank GW 25

      
    3. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Would do Martial to Nketiah and maybe Dasilva to Mitoma aswell.

      
  2. The EJJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Kepa
    White, Shaw, Trippier
    Rashford, Fernandes, KDB, Saka, Martinelli
    Toney, Haaland

    Ward, Botman, Bueno, Greenwood

    1ft. 0.2m in bank.

    Save or do Botman -> Tarkowski and Martinelli -> Odeegard? Not sure it's worth it, martinelli could still do well.

    
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Considering losing Martinelli too

      
    2. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm pretty sure Martinelli to Odegaard will be my 1 FT this week, I'd probably make that move before doing Botman to Tarkowski.

      
      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        This make sense. And I’d prob play Botman over Shaw too.

        
  3. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bruno to
    A. Grealish
    B. Mahrez

    
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mahrez if i had to choose, would save though think youll want Bruno back

      
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Martinelli & Mitro - Mahrez Nketiah better?

        
    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Mahrez

      
  4. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would do Martial to Nketiah and maybe Dasilva to Mitoma aswell

    
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      yep

      
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Ake (-4) or Shaw?

    
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Shaw!

      
    2. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Shaw

      
    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Shaw

      
  6. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Shaw

    
  7. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Risers: Kane (11.8)

    Fallers: Sarr (4.2) Gilmour (4.2)

    
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Cheers Raga

      
    2. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      
    3. RICICLE
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Cheers Raga

      
    4. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cheers Raga

      Cmon Harold!

      
    5. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cheers!

      
    6. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      thank you Raga! youre the best!

      
  8. waldo666
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    1FT and 2.0 ITB

    Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel
    Bruno KDB Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Mitrovic

    (Inverson Gnonto Bueno Peraud)

    Thinking like many others that Martinelli to Odegaard is the way here unless anyone can see something better?

    
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Iversen to Kepa/Edersen?

      
      1. waldo666
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah, it's not a bad idea tbf and gunna need two playing keepers for BB time. Just not sure this week is the week.

        
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’ve been in the Martinelli will come good camp for a while, but with him coming off early last week and ESR nearly fit it’s him out for the Norwegian imo

      
      1. waldo666
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy, reckon I'm all but locked in.

        
  9. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Saka + mahrez in for salah + andreas for a hit this week?

    Team:
    Arriz
    Shaw-trippier-white
    Salah-andreas- marti- bruno - rash
    Haaland- kane
    Subs: greenwood,mee, patterson

    Any better ideas?

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'd probably just do Salah to Saka for free and leave Andreas for now. In saying that, if you're confident that Mahrez starts both then the hit is probably worth it.

      
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        this

        
    2. Seminole
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I've also got Bruno and Salah, looking to get in Saka and/or KDB.

      Care to share your thoughts on holding Bruno given his impending blank and Salah's double?

      
  10. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier gabriel shaw
    Martinelli saka(c) mahrez andreas rash
    Kane haaland

    Subs ward cucu toney bueno

    Gtg?

    
  11. Sloane426
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Start Shaw or James?

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Shaw

      
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      James.

      
  12. Caboose
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hi all, hope you're well! Who would be the third one you bench here?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trip, Shaw, White, Lewis (Patterson)
    Saka, Ode, Kdb, Mitoma, Rash
    Kane, Haaland (Gnonto)

    Thank you!

    
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Lewis.

      
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Maybe Shaw.

      
    3. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Shaw

      
    4. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Shaw

      
    5. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shaw

      
  13. BS03
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    hi guys start shaw or walker?

    
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Walker

      
  14. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A) white and kdb
    B) ake and saka (-4)

    
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

      
    2. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

      
    3. dennis the menace
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      
    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      
  15. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Really struggling on what to do this week, no happy with Marintelli atm

    Kepa
    Tripper, Shaw, White
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland (C), Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, Andreas, Cuca, Bueno

    1 FT 3.7 ITB

    A) Shaw + Bruno + Martinelli/Almiron > Tark + KDB + Saka/Mahrez (-8)
    B) Martinelli + Almiron > Odegard + Mahrez (-4)
    C) Bruno > KDB
    D) Bruno + Almiron > KDB + Grealish (-4)
    E) Martinelli > Saka
    F) White + Martinelli + Almiron > Akanji/Lewis + Odegard + Saka (-8)

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      E

      
  16. Tabasco
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    Mitoma
    Rashford
    Martinelli
    Nketiah

    
    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mitoma

      
  17. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I know he’s undroppable at the moment, but is anyone considering selling Rashford in 25?

    25: Blank
    26: liv
    27: SOT
    28: Blank (likely)
    29: new

    It hadn’t crossed my mind before, but I think it makes a lot of sense, especially since there’s a WC to bring him back after that run if required and would only lose 0.2-0.3m.

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      No chance, I'll be looking to strengthen my bench.

      
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Liverpool and Soton are easy games, while GW29 is a double if GW28 is a blank. Definitely keeping until his stats & form dip or something else happens to him

      This is the issue with trying to have 11 starters in blank GWs. Makes us consider losing players who could score very well if we just saw a blank week as "Well, he missed a pen today" or "He scored an unfortunate own goal" and move on with that great asset scoring well in most of the other GWs

      
      1. saplingg
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        This is going to be the problem with Brighton assets this year with so many doubles and blanks coming

        
  18. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Will Gakpo come good at Liverpool?

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Maybe next season, I think I read Jota is back in training now too.

      
  19. yanky
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    im on 3-4-3 and my mid is

    Bruno Rashford Martinelli Mount Andreas

    2 FT and 3m in bank

    a) Martinelli Mount > Saka Odegaard
    b) Martinelli Mount Bruno > Saka Odegaard Mahrez -4 pt hit
    c) Bruno Mount > KDB Odegaard

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      a) looks good

      
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

      
    3. yanky
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      hahah damnnn i was torn between A and C hahaha and cant afford bruno mount martinelli > saka odegaard kdb for a hit 🙁

      
  20. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anything for a hit? 2.2 in the bank
    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Benoit
    Rashy Bruno Odegaard Saka
    Haaland Nketiah Havertz

    Ederson Shaw Castagne Rodrigo

    
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah, looks very good

      
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        
  21. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FT 5.1 ITB
    Kepa Ward
    Shaw White Trippier Bueno Neco
    Rashford Bruno Mitoma Martinelli Andreas
    Mitrovic Haaland Kane

    A) Andreas > Saka + roll other FT
    B) Martinelli + Andreas > Saka + Ode
    C) Martinelli + Mitrovic > Saka + Nketiah
    D) Anything else?

    
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      
  22. azza76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Bench one
    Bruno or Mitrovic?

    
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hmm Mitro juust

      

