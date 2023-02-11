3pm team news: Arsenal unchanged, Porro debut

There are five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon, following on from the draw between West Ham United and Chelsea.

There’ll be plenty of attention from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers on events at the Emirates, where Arsenal’s Double Gameweek begins with a clash against Brentford.

The Gunners are unchanged from their defeat at Everton, so there are starts for Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White after much discussion this week about their game-time.

Opponents Brentford make three changes from last weekend’s win over Southampton as part of their switch to a 3-5-2.

The defensive-minded alterations see Mads Roerslev, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt replace Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa.

Above: Ownership and effective ownership stats in the top 10k, via LiveFPL. Five different Arsenal players are owned by more than 40% of these managers.

Arsenal’s north London rivals are also in action, away at Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur make three changes to their side, two of which are enforced: Fraser Forster comes in for the injured Hugo Lloris, while Japhet Tanganga replaces the suspended Cristian Romero.

New signing Pedro Porro is also promoted to the line-up for his debut, with Emerson Royal benched.

Nampalys Mendy in for the injured Youri Tielemans is Leicester’s only change.

There are five alterations across the two teams in the M23 derby.

James Tomkins and Jean-Philippe Mateta replace Chris Richards and Odsonne Edouard for Palace, while the Seagulls recall Alexis MacAllister, Moises Caicedo and Adam Webster at the expense of Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour and Danny Welbeck.

Evan Ferguson is fit again but only among the substitutes.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s two alterations see Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa come in for Neco Williams and Danilo.

Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana make their full Southampton debuts as Nathan Jones makes four changes, with Carlos Alcaraz and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also starting.

Che Adams, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo and Mohamed Elyounoussi make way.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui makes only one change and it’s an enforced one at that: Hwang Hee-chan is injured, so is replaced by Joao Moutinho.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Turner, Cozier-Duberry.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Pinnock, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Hickey, Dasilva, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Eze, McArthur, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Caicedo, Estupinan, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Soares, James, Lukic, Vinicius.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Boly, McKenna, Lodi, Scarpa, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Mangala, Johnson, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Shelvey, Williams, Colback, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew, Felipe.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Tangana, Dier, Davies, Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Austin, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Danjuma, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Bree, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Alcaraz, Lavia, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: Caballero, Walcott, Lyanco, Adams, Mara, A Armstrong, Edozie, S Armstrong, Aribo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Moutinho, Sarabia, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Jimenez, Jonny, Costa, Gomes, A Traore, Bueno.

