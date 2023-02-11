62
Dugout Discussion February 11

3pm team news: Arsenal unchanged, Porro debut

There are five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon, following on from the draw between West Ham United and Chelsea.

There’ll be plenty of attention from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers on events at the Emirates, where Arsenal’s Double Gameweek begins with a clash against Brentford.

The Gunners are unchanged from their defeat at Everton, so there are starts for Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White after much discussion this week about their game-time.

Opponents Brentford make three changes from last weekend’s win over Southampton as part of their switch to a 3-5-2.

The defensive-minded alterations see Mads Roerslev, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt replace Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa.

Above: Ownership and effective ownership stats in the top 10k, via LiveFPL. Five different Arsenal players are owned by more than 40% of these managers.

Arsenal’s north London rivals are also in action, away at Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur make three changes to their side, two of which are enforced: Fraser Forster comes in for the injured Hugo Lloris, while Japhet Tanganga replaces the suspended Cristian Romero.

New signing Pedro Porro is also promoted to the line-up for his debut, with Emerson Royal benched.

Nampalys Mendy in for the injured Youri Tielemans is Leicester’s only change.

There are five alterations across the two teams in the M23 derby.

James Tomkins and Jean-Philippe Mateta replace Chris Richards and Odsonne Edouard for Palace, while the Seagulls recall Alexis MacAllister, Moises Caicedo and Adam Webster at the expense of Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour and Danny Welbeck.

Evan Ferguson is fit again but only among the substitutes.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s two alterations see Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa come in for Neco Williams and Danilo.

Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana make their full Southampton debuts as Nathan Jones makes four changes, with Carlos Alcaraz and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also starting.

Che Adams, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo and Mohamed Elyounoussi make way.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui makes only one change and it’s an enforced one at that: Hwang Hee-chan is injured, so is replaced by Joao Moutinho.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Turner, Cozier-Duberry.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Pinnock, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Hickey, Dasilva, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Eze, McArthur, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Caicedo, Estupinan, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Soares, James, Lukic, Vinicius.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Boly, McKenna, Lodi, Scarpa, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Mangala, Johnson, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Shelvey, Williams, Colback, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew, Felipe.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Tangana, Dier, Davies, Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Austin, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Danjuma, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Bree, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Alcaraz, Lavia, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: Caballero, Walcott, Lyanco, Adams, Mara, A Armstrong, Edozie, S Armstrong, Aribo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Moutinho, Sarabia, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Jimenez, Jonny, Costa, Gomes, A Traore, Bueno.

  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Arsenal game 1...let's go!

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who's your differentials according to LiveFPL?

    Mine are;

    - Ederson
    - Botman
    - Haaland (TC)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Basically only Dan Burn for me.

      Everyone else has 35% ownership and higher.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Oh and Haaland TC.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          In fairness I've got Mitoma on 26%. He should count too.

          Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have lower rank so nketiah is a diffential for me

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Leno, Schär, Aké, Saka (C), Mitoma, Nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nice one! Hope you get a big rank increase!

        Open Controls
    4. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ederson
      Robertson
      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    5. djman102
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only De Gea & Mtrovic. At my rank White & Mahrez borderline diff

      Open Controls
      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ward & Walker

        Open Controls
  3. bialk
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    West Ham are clean sheet destroyers 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Perfect!

      Open Controls
  4. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Let’s go Martinelli!

    Open Controls
  5. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Make me smile Martinelli.

    Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you start Kepa (h) to Southampton ahead of Pope (h) to Liverpool?

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Kepa

      Open Controls
  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Now let’s watch the biggest and most successful team in London play.

    A team who wins with dignity and not spending £600m in 6 months.

    Come on Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Toney masterclass incoming

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ah, it's not like you've got much competition in London tbf.

      Open Controls
    3. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      £553.95M since July13th 2022.
      That's not £600M and it's 7 months.
      Liar

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Should be a cake walk for Arsenal. Newcastle (who Arsenal fans whinge about always parking the bus) beat Brentford 5-1 at home.

      Open Controls
  8. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Wish I’d captained Saka instead of fearing Haaland

    Open Controls
  9. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Come on Mitro!! Punish the sellers

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Personally think he will (as a Forest fan)

      Open Controls
  10. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Arsenal play Sat and Wed, so we might actually see rotation vs Villa next Sat early kick off

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      White and Martinelli may not start that game.

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        two players that have featured in almost all the games this season not featuring in their biggest game of the season at home?

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess he’s referring to the Villa away game.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doubt it. Plenty of rest at either side, 7 days between Everton and Brentford game and 7 days between Villa and Leicester.

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Neil Swarbrick, who didn’t see that Soucek handball as a penalty, is the Premier League’s head of VAR.

    Open Controls
  12. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    I do fear martinelli punishing his seller this week (like me) but I sold him for ode as do prefer to have odee long term

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ode has been fantastic so I think if Martinelli do return, chances are the assists will come from Ode.

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hope so!

        Open Controls
  13. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mudryk yet to impress. He clearly isn't the full package just yet and may take time to show his talent. His touches are too heavy and will need to improve his passes/final ball and link up play. He can either go Hazard's path or Dan James path and it looks like he is inclined to the latter atm.

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      No middle path? Zaha road for example.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I think there is no middle path. Its either he fly's or become a huge flop coz its clear he has the talent but they are still very raw.

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not that easy to link up with a team that start 11 random players every week.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I mean he's pretty young and it's his 2nd start after coming in from a period where his league (which is much lower in quality than the PL) was on a break. He could be as average as James while also saying that he could be as good as Hazard? Quite the early judgement there

      Open Controls
    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Give him a chance - he’s only had 146 minutes so far.

      Bit early to write him off.

      Open Controls
  14. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Come on Ireland!

    Sorry fplers

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wrong forum.

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wrong style of rugby

      Open Controls
    3. djman102
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stephen Ireland is a nice enabler at 5.5

      Open Controls
  15. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Come on Wolves, would absolutely love a clean sheet at SMS today.

    Open Controls
  16. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    All I ask for is an OMG Martinelli.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      -1

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      You made a typo with the capital M

      Open Controls
  17. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rico Henry miss of the season from Toney's cross.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Toney's gonna uncomfortably watch the games from my bench until GW27

      Still posting great stats, so I'll be happy to have him come in for any surprises, and then his DGW and maaaaaaaaaaybe BGW28

      Open Controls
  18. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ødegaard very lively

    Open Controls
  19. Tasty Jerk
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Zinch well over the bar

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      To Russia

      Open Controls
  20. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't think I remember watching Fraser Forster since he left Newcastle. Is he still as bad at dealing with crosses as he was when he was younger?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saw him play a few friendlies and possibly the worst performance I've seen by a keeper in a friendly against Leeds. He was looking at returning to Celtic at that point, so maybe did it on purpose.

      Open Controls
  21. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cant believe I put Nketiah in and he's blanking! He's meant to have the highest xG

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only been 12 minutes

      Open Controls
    2. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Shucks.

      Open Controls
  22. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Martinelli already more involved than in the last 3 games combined

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Only got 47 mins to make it count, though.

      Open Controls
  23. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Is the EO for Arsenal defence > 100%?

    Not sure if want a clean sheet or not with a single Arsenal defence and single midfield

    Open Controls
  24. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Brentford robbed of a goal. No way that's a foul.

    Open Controls

