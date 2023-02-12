Leeds v Man Utd team news: Sancho starts, Shaw at centre-back

After a busy Saturday of Premier League action, Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 14:00 GMT, as Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road.

The teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw just four days ago, with Wilfried Gnonto, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the scoresheet.

As for the all-important team news, Erik ten Hag makes three changes for the visitors, with Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Sancho coming in for Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho.

Those changes suggest Luke Shaw will be deployed at centre-back alongside Maguire. Further forward, Sancho makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 13, joining Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Wout Weghorst in attack.

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala makes two alterations for Leeds. Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra were both forced off in the first half at Old Trafford on Wednesday and subsequently miss out. They’re replaced by Junior Firpo and Crysensio Summerville, who has an impressive four goals and two assists in his last eight Premier League appearances.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Aaronson, Gyabi, Rutter, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Joseph, Chilokoa-Mullen

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek