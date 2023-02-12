691
Dugout Discussion February 12

Leeds v Man Utd team news: Sancho starts, Shaw at centre-back

691 Comments
Share

After a busy Saturday of Premier League action, Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 14:00 GMT, as Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road.

The teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw just four days ago, with Wilfried Gnonto, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the scoresheet.

As for the all-important team news, Erik ten Hag makes three changes for the visitors, with Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Sancho coming in for Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho.

Those changes suggest Luke Shaw will be deployed at centre-back alongside Maguire. Further forward, Sancho makes his first Premier League start since Gameweek 13, joining Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Wout Weghorst in attack.

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala makes two alterations for Leeds. Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra were both forced off in the first half at Old Trafford on Wednesday and subsequently miss out. They’re replaced by Junior Firpo and Crysensio Summerville, who has an impressive four goals and two assists in his last eight Premier League appearances.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Aaronson, Gyabi, Rutter, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Joseph, Chilokoa-Mullen

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

691 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any chance lewis to have zero mins over two games?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Or Ake or Akanji?
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2401792/event/23/

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I love that you find these teams.

        Open Controls
      2. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        just now

        One of them to miss has a decent chance especially Akanji

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hopefully not but of Ake, Akanji & him he's the most likely to get 0 mins.

      Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Akanji owners might get lucky here yet!

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Walker?

      Open Controls
  3. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who comes in for Walker? Ake?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      akanji probably

      Open Controls
  4. jason_ni
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tc on haaland.

    Hattrick please.

    Open Controls
  5. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    My only player to return this week hurts my rank
    Horrible GW....only mahrez can save me

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    If Walker is injured, advantage Martinelli holders!

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      You spelt Trossard wrong!

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A little bit of both!

        Open Controls
    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Can I put Toney in off my bench as a defender just this week please to replace Akanji

      Open Controls
  7. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Oh man, people who benched Shaw and played Walker might be in luck. He didn’t complete the warm up but not sure if that means he is not playing.

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shaw benched tor Walker here…I’d take the luck!

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I never get luck like that. I benched Shaw for Perisic 😳

        Open Controls
  8. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    The only thing that can save my week is a freak injury to Walker and Akanji starting

    Open Controls
  9. jacob1989
    29 mins ago

    23 pts on the field.

    23 pts on the bench.

    Have only myself to blame wasting bb earlier

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ouch 23 bench is above average

      Open Controls
  10. OLEgend
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Benched Toney and Shaw. Expected a goal from Toney but didn't expect a haul from Shaw.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fortunate to keep a CS to be fair!

      Open Controls
    2. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have played Toney if you expected a goal eh

      Open Controls
  11. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    benched shaw, played botman 🙁

    Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Need a Botman & Ward replacement?

    Open Controls
  13. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Newcastle double up with Shaw first bench. Anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Yep. Technically Bruno 1st bench but Shaw 1st defender

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Now for an uncapped Haaland v Calum f-ing Chambers. Bring it on!

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Even worse, second bench

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Did Walker not complete the warm-up because he needed the toilet or because he got injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      He unfortunately got injured having a poo

      Open Controls
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Walker is back out. Maybe just had to go for a number 2

    Open Controls
  16. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Did walker get injured in warm up or was it just nature calling?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/ThommyCTID/status/1624805708620234752?t=Deg24zM_gSz723dmQKnWtw&s=19

      just to clear up a potentially sticky situation

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        😉

        Open Controls
  17. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    It's all down to this. Which option scores more?

    A) KDB (C) + Haaland + Walker + 2 points
    B) KDB + Haaland (C) + Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      you'd think B but anything can happen

      Open Controls
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bruno actually had the highest xGI of any player in both games vs. Leeds
    Holders unlucky

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not all of them. Or yes, I lost one point because of benching him for Mitro this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Was why I kept him this time around. Ah well!

      Open Controls
    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep we got a little lucky , seller

      Open Controls
  19. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Haaland to miss a penalty in this game....

    Open Controls
  20. JBG
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have Ake, Mahrez and Haaland TC here... Estupinan who's 2nd on my bench will probably outscore all of them.

    Open Controls
  21. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    When are the more popular weeks to WC in?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.