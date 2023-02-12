Man City v Aston Villa team news: De Bruyne returns but Ake, Lewis + Akanji benched

The second and final Premier League match of the day sees champions Manchester City and Aston Villa go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out, while the visitors are also looking to bounce back from a loss, after going down 4-2 to Leicester City.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his starting XI, as Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan replace Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez, all of whom drop to the bench.

They sit alongside Phil Foden, who was last in action for City four weeks ago.

As for Villa, they make just one alteration, with Calum Chambers coming in for Tyrone Mings, who has a “small injury”.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Sinisalo, Zych, Cash, McGinn, Moreno, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Swinkels, Duran

