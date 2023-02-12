119
Dugout Discussion February 12

Man City v Aston Villa team news: De Bruyne returns but Ake, Lewis + Akanji benched

The second and final Premier League match of the day sees champions Manchester City and Aston Villa go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out, while the visitors are also looking to bounce back from a loss, after going down 4-2 to Leicester City.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his starting XI, as Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan replace Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez, all of whom drop to the bench.

They sit alongside Phil Foden, who was last in action for City four weeks ago.

As for Villa, they make just one alteration, with Calum Chambers coming in for Tyrone Mings, who has a “small injury”.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Sinisalo, Zych, Cash, McGinn, Moreno, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Swinkels, Duran

119 Comments
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    KDB not fancy corners these days? What does the guy even do?

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks moody and blames his team mates for being too old

      
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        That’s for Belgium national team tbf

        
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bad attitude isn’t isolated to one place

          
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lol, this

        
  2. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    MAHREZ ASSIST. THANK GOD!!

    
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Indeed!

      
  3. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mahrez is essential

    
  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Here we go!

    
  5. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    And the bloodbath commences

    
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Yes! Let's go Mahrez!

    
  7. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gulp

    
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    The 0.1% owned player with the goal, classic FPL
    At least a Mahrez assist

    
  9. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Man City big bounce , lets go Mahrez

    
  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Instant relief for doing Almiron to Mahrez.

    
  11. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bruno to Mahrez -4 already paid off

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bruno 3

      Mahrez 6

      Yep, regretting not pulling the trigger

      
    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That Bruno missed 1 on 1 was painful

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not yet. Almost obviously will though.

      
  12. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Missed every goal today. What’s the betting this goes 1-0 now I’ve switched on?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Nah, saved best till last

      
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rodri probably a better option than any City defender at the moment

    he gets a few goals and plays most, almost every game.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Problem is there are better midfield options from other teams who don't play DM

      
    2. bombonera
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Miles off Andreas who is much cheaper and also plays every game

      
  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    A lot of talk about VAR and 'human error' Quite frankly its nonsense. Human error is making officiating mistakes during live play which the officials can be forgiven for as incidents arent always easy to judge. VAR was brought in to help them and thus eliminate human error.

    But when they now have the benefit of technology and video replays, to still be getting decisions wrong is beyond human error and can simply only be described as corruption. There can be no other explanation.

    Since VAR came in I would say the right decisions are being made about 90% of the time which is better than what we had before VAR but it should be 100%.

    
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Agree VAR was the only way to go but It's a total embarrasment that they have very inept officials controlling it.

      
  15. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    So I should of just done Foden to Mahrez -4 right

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you holding Foden as some form of punishment or?

      
    2. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Does Foden still even exist?

      
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Made no sense holding Foden

      
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Who is Foden?

      
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Poor from villa. Too easy for Rodri

    
  17. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno > Mahrez relief.

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      At least you got a happy ending

      
  18. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really paying that hit back Riyadh

    Let’s go

    
  19. JBG
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Estupinan who's 2nd on my bench will probably outscore my Haaland TC.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I have Haaland captain and would welcome a blank. Once he doesn't beat Rashford 20points last week I’m ok.

      
  20. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Square that to Haaland

    Open goal

    Open Controls
  
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thank you mahrez

    Now haaland score pls

    
  22. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gundo didn’t lay it off

    Open Controls
  
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Oh dear Gundo

    Open Controls
  
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    City purring.

    Open Controls
  
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rodri has the BAPs locked up already!

    Open Controls
  
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gundo goal disallowed

    Open Controls
  
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ilkay again trying to steal Haalands goal.

    Open Controls
  
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Martinez down currently

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Back up looking sore

      
  29. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Looked like Martinez was the one committing the foul on Haaland.
    Should be a penalty if no goal...

    

