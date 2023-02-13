35
Scout Picks - Bus Team February 13

FPL Gameweek 24 early Scout Picks: Felix joins Haaland and Kane up top

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 24 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet 2

There are few weeks when Erling Haaland (£12.2m) doesn’t feature in the Scout Picks and the Norwegian will yet again be pushing hard for inclusion ahead of Gameweek 24. That’s providing he shakes off the knock that forced him off at half-time against Aston Villa and also comes through Wednesday’s visit to Arsenal unscathed.

However, he could realistically end up being Manchester City’s only representative, with a trip to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League following Gameweek 24. Given their February schedule, which now includes five successive away matches, that could potentially force Pep Guardiola into a few (hard to predict) changes.

  • Wednesday 15 February: Arsenal (a) – Double Gameweek 23
  • Saturday 18 February: Nottingham Forest (a) – Gameweek 24
  • Wednesday 22 February: RB Leipzig (a) – Champions League (R16)
  • Saturday 25 February: Bournemouth (a) – Gameweek 25
  • Tuesday 28 February: Bristol City (a) – FA Cup fifth round

Does that make Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) riskier picks in Gameweek 24? And what about Man City’s defence – is anyone really worth the hassle, given their limited upside to date, plus the fact the last team to stop Nottingham Forest from scoring at The City Ground was Tottenham Hotspur in August? Perhaps the midweek match at the Emirates Stadium will provide us with more information.

Chelsea representation looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, with bottom-of-the-table Southampton up next. The Blues have got a midweek UEFA Champions League tie against AC Milan first and admittedly aren’t in the best of moments, with just two wins since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup. However, they rank fourth for minutes per expected goals conceded (xGC) in that time, so a defensive double-up, be it through Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), Reece James (£5.8m) or Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m), carries appeal.

Further forward, we can also expect to see one of Mykhailo Mudryk (£7.0m), Kai Havertz (£7.7m) or Joao Felix (£7.5m) included. The latter is leading the charge. He’s looked dangerous across his two Chelsea outings so far, even if the first was spoiled by a red card, and is the most-bought player of Gameweek 24 at this early stage of the week.

Arsenal’s trip to Villa Park on Saturday is arguably more appealing for their attackers, given that Aston Villa have scored in every game under Unai Emery so far. Bukayo Saka, (£8.3m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) are the key targets, with the home sides’ attacking left flank in mind when selecting the former.

Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) also deserves a mention in this section of our coverage. He’s now scored eight goals in nine Premier League appearances since the restart, racking up a whopping 74 points, 15 more than any other FPL player. Could team-mate Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) join him? Perhaps, but opponents Leicester City have shown improvement of late.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

1

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

35 Comments
  1. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    No Arsenal, wow

    1. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Oh, now I see Saka.

  2. Orion
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Any chance that TAA get assist back???

    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Why did it get taken off?? Looked clear as day to me

  3. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    No Chelsea, wow

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

    2. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I can see 3

  4. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Kepa
    Estupinan Tarkowski Shaw
    Mahrez Fernandes Rash Mitoma Odegaard
    Haaland Kane

    Ederson | Nketiah white tripper

    Is that bench mental?

  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Salah out for KdB par for the course so far. Similar to when I took Havertz out for Martial and he got injured first game of the double. And Havertz scored! I’m the master of double game week fails!

  6. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Would you sell Kane in GW25 for the Liverpool triple up?

    Kane + Bruno + Shaw ➡ Darwin + Salah + Trent (-4)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Wouldn't get too excited by today's result

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      It's not that -4 that is the the problem, the problem is getting rid of them afterwards. Also, Jota is back so is Darwin even certain starter?

    3. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’ve got Robbo and I’ll get Salah for 25 but that’s it for me. Too much rotation risks atm with Firmino and Jota back.

  7. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I know it’s the 3rd dead team and all that but by jeez did that Salah goal feel good!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Macapal ang mukha mo!

      1. Mirror Man
        just now

        I'll have the same, with a portion of chips and some mango chutney please.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Funny to have 20 dead teams and almost every player in them?

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Well naturally covered all the big hitters

        1. FATHER KANE
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Except Son atm!

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I think I'll only go with Salah for their double in 25. xMins for Liverpool other 2 attacking spots seem up in the air with Darwin, Gakpo, Firmino and Jota. I don't think I want a premium defender in TAA or Robbo.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m actually kinda glad I stuck with Robbo. Did you see the positions he was getting in? Pushed up so much

  9. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    KDB to Salah too knee jerky?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      GW25

    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd rather KDB for nfo than Salah for new, I think...

  10. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Despite being nowhere to be found (FPL wise) almost half the season, Salah is still the 9th highest scorer overall.

    1. FantasyFootballMad
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Scored more goals that both saka or martinelli in the prem this year

      1. FantasyFootballMad
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Fun fact, trossard is arsenals top goals scorer in the prem this season

        1. DropkickMurphys
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Wow Trossard, really? That sounds strange for sure.

          Apart from that, I wonder if Trippier would be able to finish as a top scorer. He’s 3rd now. I don’t know if a defender was ever the highest overall in any season.

          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            There’s Haaland but his numbers are crazy rly

  11. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    A switch from Ramsdale to Kepa is worth till 28?
    Also considering Raya cause I’m gonna FH25 and he doubles 27

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      What's ur FH team like?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        3x Liv(TAA or Robbo, Salah, Nunez)
        3x Ars(Nketiah Saka and Gabriel probably or Odegaard)
        2x Mci(idk who I will wait to watch UCLs lineup)
        Tarkowski, Dawson, Pickford or Sa idk yet

  12. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    So weird. I'm not gonna captain Haaland till like GW29 now.

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Whoz ur cap next gw?

  13. Victoryue
    2 mins ago

    Would you rather play an Arsenal defender or Trippier this GW?

