Scout Notes February 14

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

153 Comments
Liverpool v Everton is the focus of our latest Scout Notes piece as we look back on the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Anfield.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) scored his first Premier League goal since Boxing Day in the Merseyside derby.

The Egyptian had gone five games without finding the net prior to Gameweek 23 but rediscovered his rhythm against Everton.

He took five shots in the box, the same amount he managed in his previous four matches combined, with three hitting the target.

GameweekOpponentsScoreShots in the boxxG
23Everton (h)2-050.84
22Wolves (a)3-020.16
21Chelsea (h)0-010.05
20Brighton (a)3-010.03
19Brentford (a)3-110.05
18Leicester (h)2-140.99
17Aston Villa (a)1-330.84

Above: Mohamed Salah’s xG shot map GW19-22 (left) v GW23 (right)

It might be too soon to suggest that Salah is ‘back’, yet seeing him on the scoresheet again feels timely with Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 25 on the horizon. As a result, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) owners will surely be eyeing up a switch after the next round of fixtures.

Salah’s breakaway goal – which arrived just 13 seconds after James Tarkowski (£4.2m) had hit the post at the other end – was followed by Cody Gakpo’s (£7.7m) first strike for Liverpool, as he tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.3m) deflected cross.

The Dutchman has been adapting to the rigours of English football since his January arrival but looked more comfortable playing through the middle, flanked by Salah and Darwin Nunez (£8.7m).

“A good performance. The way he set up the chance for Darwin, he had other moments like this where he came out under pressure and then there was a foul and we got a free-kick. He did extremely well under massive pressure in the centre. In the end, it was not the most difficult goal he ever scored, but it is exactly the goal each striker is dreaming of when it didn’t happen for a while, probably. Both goals were, for both players, really important. The next one who could have needed something like that is probably Darwin; the chance he had was a really good one. Anyway, it was obviously Darwin with an insane run for the first goal and a super pass.” – Jurgen Klopp on the importance of Cody Gakpo getting his first goal for the club

Darwin supplied the assist for the opener but later missed a decent chance and was withdrawn on 69 minutes, as Diogo Jota (£8.8m) made his long-awaited return from injury. Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) also appeared off the bench shortly after, while Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) was an unused substitute, adding to Liverpool’s depth as we enter this busy stage of the season.

It has been a miserable 2023 for Liverpool so far, with damaging defeats against Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the ease in which they were able to overcome Everton will give them a lift. A clean sheet is also a welcome sight, given that they have already conceded 28 goals this season, two more than in the entirety of last term when they finished second.

“It felt like us, it looked like us. The result is a massive relief. Tonight everyone starts believing a little bit more again. We have to keep going. The performance was a statement for us that we can do this. We had to play our game and that was pretty much the case for 95 minutes and that’s why we deserved the points. To get out of our situation we need performances. I saw the same [swagger] but we have to prove it. We have to carry on. We were lucky [Tarkowski’s header hit the post]. Darwin full throttle. The second goal was a wonderful counter attack as well. We were so dominant. I don’t know the figures but it must have been 70% possession. The better you play the more likely you will score. The whole performance was extremely important for us because we needed to make a statement.” – Jurgen Klopp

Sean Dyche’s reign as Everton manager got off to a perfect start with a win over Arsenal in Gameweek 22, but they reverted to type at Anfield. They were careless in possession and struggled up front in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), who missed out through injury.

Youngster Ellis Simms (£4.5m) replaced him, making only his second Premier League start, but he found it difficult with little service and was eventually withdrawn on the hour mark.

“Great game for his development, it was a tight call on that one with Neal [Maupay] as well with his extra experience. But he is a young man earning his spurs.” – Sean Dyche on Ellis Simms

“We are just watching it and monitoring it, obviously he needs to get himself right, not just the injury but generally. He has had a tough time so we need to monitor him.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

In truth, the game told us little about Double Gameweek 25 targets, although Tarkowski did hit the post in the first half, having scored from another set-piece situation last time out. As it stands, he is the go-to Everton option at just £4.2m.

The Toffees now have a vital game at home to managerless Leeds United on Saturday, before their Gameweek 25 double-header.

“There is more to come, I’m sure of that but we have got to play as well. The next step is to play and be brave with the ball. We have given a lot of information to the players and it is a lot for them to take in. There is work to be done. Last week we beat Arsenal and I wasn’t jumping for joy. No lack of effort or work ethic, it’s still tough coming here but they [Liverpool] are a great side.” – Sean Dyche

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner 80), Bajcetic (Keita 90); Salah (Elliott 90), Darwin (Jota 69), Gakpo (Firmino 80)

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil (Maupay 78), Doucoure, Gueye, Onana (Davies 78), Iwobi; Simms (Gray 61)

  1. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier shaw Gabriel
    KDB Mahrez Rashford Bruno Saka
    Haaland nketiah
    Ward Gnonto Bueno ashby

    0.4M, 1 Ft ITB
    Gw24:- Roll
    Gw25:- Kdb Bruno ashby —> Salah TAA 6.7 mid
    Now the problem is I really can’t see any option for that price range who I would like in my team, I’m thinking of getting Mitoma and locking him in earlier, but that would mean fielding 10 with a -4, and one of them being bueno.
    Thoughts? Anything you would do differently? And which mid would you suggest?

  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Considering a Chelsea defender in place of Schar. But are they really solid defensively?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Moving in the right direction but the teams they play when you will likely need a Chelsea defender arent the best from a defensive perspective.

  3. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Post about assist controversy.

    tldr: assist rule is fine as it is; 'intended target' is problematic; assists rule is consistent with own goals rule; no better alternatives; is the rule consistently applied however?

    I've seen a lot about the TAA assist here and on twitter. It's an interesting debate but I am grudgingly coming round to the view that the FPL team might be right on this and similar decisions.

    In the case of a deflected cross, it's not a case of proving that a ball could not have arrived at 'somebody' - even if they had been queueing up at the back post the game has to deal with match events as they occurred and in this case they must have determined that the ball would not have got to *that* player for that finish if the cross had not been touched by the defender.

    It's a difficult one, made more difficult by FPL's own language . The use of the word ‘intended’ is baffling. No player is an accurate enough passer of the ball to be able to say with 100% certainty that their cross will reach the 'intended' target. Often, the ball is played into a dangerous area and the passer is hoping that any attacking player will arrive on the end of it.

    Really they need to do away with this language and say something like 'original path' rather than 'intended target'. The rule is there for a reason which is that you need to be able to decide between, on the one hand, a defender playing the ball making at least as much of a contribution to the eventual goal as the assisting player (see half-hearted claims for an Ederson assist against Spurs) and, and on the other, the slightest of touches which really would have made no meaningful difference to the path of the ball.

    We bemoan these decisions but isn't it exactly the same for own goals? I see very little debate about these. The intended target is the goal, and sometimes the shot is not good enough to have been able to reach the goal without the intervention of another player. We don't say the defender needs to have been trying to score an own goal, or even made a mistake, for a deflected, off-target shot to go down as an OG. We look at the path of the ball, mentally predict where it was going (usually very accurately) and decide whether it was on target. The assist rule doesn't need to be any different.

    The alternatives to the rule are even more problematic - take away assists where there is even the slightest touch from another player, which would just mean shifting the debate and frustration to agonising over whether contact was ever made, or allow there to be any amount of defender contact beforehand - including for example an intercepted attempted back pass - which would also be laughable.

    Or you just award a mini assist for every big chance created. But who decides on what constitutes a big chance?

    So the rule is a fair one IMO. Is is consistently applied? That's another debate!

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Firstly thank you for the time to post this - you've obviously spent some time and put some logical thought into the post.

      I think the rules are OK as they stand - the problem in my mind is the emotion / not rational thinking when it's one of your players effected by a decision - either way. I've been given assists throughout this and other seasons that probably shouldn't have stood and some that haven't been given that I think should.

      Over a period of time this does equal out and most FPL decisions are correct.

  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    So I am thinking that I’ll bench KDB this week:

    Kepa
    Trips Shaw Akanji
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward KDB Schar Bueno

    If Haaland gets a rest v NFO ahead of the CL then Kev can come back in.

    Thoughts!?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      this is the way

  5. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    I want to save my FT for GW26 but worried about getting 3 defenders out. Should I do Patterson to Tarkowski?

    Ramsdale

    Shaw Trippier Akanji

    Bruno Rash Saka Mahrez

    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Subs: Ward, Andreas Bueno Patterson

  6. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Kepa
    Trippier James Zinchenko
    Odegaard Rashford(vc) Mahrez Gakpo
    Kane Haaland(C) Darwin

    Forster Martinelli Shaw Schar

  7. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best Chelsea Defender?
    other than James

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Badiashile

      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This. He's not registered for UCL so will be ready for all league games.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Badi

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Badman.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Badiashile is popular since he's getting regular starts & not registered for UCL. Thiago Silva will surely need some rests & LB is a bit of a problem til Chilwell is properly fit

  8. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sign of the times that Salah recorded double digits, Darwin got some points, Liverpool kept a clean sheet (pretty much worst case scenario from that game), and i don't think my rank has even changed at around 60k.

  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    bench one:
    a. Mahrez (Nfo)
    b. Kane(WHU)
    c. Saka (Avl)
    d. Ode (Avl)
    e. Mitoma (FUL)
    f. Nketiah (Avl)

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mitoma. If in doubt, put your money on the field.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Mahrez (rest ahead of UCL?) or Mitoma (Fulham defence deserves to be treated with a lot more respect now)

    3. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Great answer from Camzy. Personally i'd probably leave out one of the Arsenal attackers just to spread the risk.

      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah probably Ode for me too.

      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        same thinking but whooooo?

    4. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nketiah.

