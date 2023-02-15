1331
Dugout Discussion February 15

Arsenal v Man City team news: Haaland starts, White a sub

1,331 Comments
The final match of Double Gameweek 23 takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Manchester City in the 19:30 GMT kick-off.

This huge top-of-the-table clash was originally meant for Gameweek 12 but had to be rearranged due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the subsequent moving of a Europa League match.

It means that we’ve reached February without the league’s two best sides having faced off, a chance to see if the student – Mikel Arteta – can overcome his master Pep Guardiola.

Visitors Man City can overtake their hosts tonight and have made one change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday – Nathan Ake (£5.1m) replaces Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m).

That means Erling Haaland (£12.2m) has shaken off the knock which resulted in his half-time withdrawal and there are also starts for Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m). However, owners of Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) and Rico Lewis (£3.9m) will be frustrated to lose at ‘Pep Roulette’ for both parts of Double Gameweek 23.

Arsenal had the same starting XI for the previous six league matches but have made two changes here. Popular FPL defender Ben White (£4.7m) is on the bench and midfielder Thomas Partey (£4.7m) misses out because of “a tight muscle.”

In comes Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) and Jorginho (£5.8m), which is good news for Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£6.6m) owners – he keeps his place despite Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.7m) weekend goal.

Bukayo Saka (£8.3m), Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m), Gabriel (£5.2m) and William Saliba (£5.3m) start too.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, White, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Cozier-Duberry

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Bernardo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Lewis, Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Phillips, Palmer, Alvarez, Foden 

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Seems like majority of the teams that ended up around 100 had both Shaw and Mahrez in the 11 over the template

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd Shaw & Toney on the bench ffs.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wait Shaw and Mahrez aren't template????

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Shaw, yes, Mahrez, about 26 pct.

        Open Controls
  2. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Nice wee rest for KDB at Forest at the weekend surely. Mahrez fresh as a daisy with the early sub.. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Im considering benching him myself this week because of this!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      We could see Alvarez start over Haaland at Forest. More mins over KDB in recent games

      Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mahrez, Kdb & Haaland all rested against Forest

      Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Still early but are people selling KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gw25 for me

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        High chance of a rest this week I reckon, 3 games in 6 days followed by champions league.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      GW 25

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      KDB to Salah in 25

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      25

      Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      KDB to Salah

      Open Controls
    6. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      General consensus is in 25, wonder if you could get away with doing it this week hmm

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’m not sure he is rested this weekend after having a rest recently already. I’d hold regardless until 24

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I just don’t know if he’ll start 4 games in 10 days

          Open Controls
    7. Bluetiger1
      6 mins ago

      why

      Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Did Gundo touch that?

    https://twitter.com/SalomonYaniv/status/1625971191818190881?t=VuPDRh1tJImgcaKY60EClw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sped up a small bit.

      Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very clearly yes, look at the speed of the ball

      Open Controls
    5. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maybe

      Open Controls
    6. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes he did, just see it from another camera

      Open Controls
    7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    8. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not sure

      Open Controls
    9. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Other angle looks like he touched it.

      Open Controls
    10. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      The way the ball accelerated away from him I say he did touch it

      Open Controls
  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    81. If I'd played Shaw, would've been a good week. Bad decision.

    Open Controls
    1. Arthur Shelby
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yup, stings…

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same. Gutted.

      Open Controls
  6. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Happy that Cucurella to Lewis has worked out well

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hahaha! Well played.

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did Shaw to Lewis! Got my 1 Botman point coming off the bench though so all good.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oops

        Open Controls
  7. BeWater
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bloody hell Ederson my expectations were low but...

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Matched by Ward....

      Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    I just saw what Adeyemi did to Enzo in that Dortmund goal, also Kepa went road-trip…

    Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    208k overall to 16k overall since gameweek 19. Hits galore pulling off nicely!

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fantastic mate

      Open Controls
  10. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who would you buy from city now?
    A. Mahrez
    B. Gundo (he’s back)
    C. Grealish (great form)

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A of those

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm sticking with Mahrez. Think he has the highest ceiling, but he will have benchings.

      Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A if he is on pens, B if not

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Roll on Saturday. For 40 something years, Ive loved it when the first two teams in the Panini annual play each other

    Open Controls
  12. Bakutaner
    11 mins ago

    Sorry if I ask and not so informed, but if I have Lewis in starting 11 and Estupinan in reserve (7 pts) will I get those 7 pts from Estupinan?

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yes if he’s your first sub, or second sub with Lewis being part of a back 3

      Open Controls
      1. Bakutaner
        1 min ago

        Well, thats good news 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes if he is first of the two defenders on the bench

      Open Controls
  13. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    86 all out, happy

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fantastic score

      73 all out, down to 40k from 30k

      Open Controls
  14. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone actually suprised Arsenal choking?

    Joke club

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only morons yeah, we’re without 2 of our best players. Completely different team without Partey especially

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need squad depth though. I appreciate Arsenal isnt owned by a corrupt country, but need a bit more investment. Thats was how the tables turned under Arsene. Everyone else grew.

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Injuries are part of the game and all that type of stuff...

        Open Controls
    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Bro you got a maggot

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tonight wasn't choking, Everton & Brentford was.

      Surprised it came this quick is all.

      Open Controls
    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Like City didnt go all Spursy last GW...

      Open Controls
  15. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    79 and red arrow..

    Whut

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      can't be right- lets stats readjust game just finished

      Open Controls
  16. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play White or Tarkowski in 24?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tark imo

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  17. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Saka 2 bonus!

    Open Controls
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hopefully Pep doesn't go too crazy with GW24 rotation - a bit worried as a Mahrez owner!

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Forest are doing well defensively and are at home, won't be expecting much anyways even if he starts

      Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Captain Haaland or Rashford?

    Open Controls
  20. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just noticed the FPL site design has changed.

    Open Controls
  21. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    I’m off to bed before I get a ban. Nketiah please don’t play for Arsenal next season

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not guilty =/= innocent.

      Getting off on a technicality =/= innocent.

      Just something for you to ponder over so you stop embarrassing yourself!

      Open Controls
  22. Steve1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Worth taking a hit to do Fernandes to Salah this GW and in prep for DGW?

    Had hoped to do it next week for free but can only just afford it and Fernandes due to drop price. Definitely want Salah for the 5 games after given the fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bruno missed three likely goals and three assists over last two games vs Leeds and Salah is playing away vs the joint best defense in the league. I would wait for one more week.

      Open Controls
  23. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    just now

    KDB to Salah in GW25?

    Open Controls

