Arsenal v Man City team news: Haaland starts, White a sub

The final match of Double Gameweek 23 takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Manchester City in the 19:30 GMT kick-off.

This huge top-of-the-table clash was originally meant for Gameweek 12 but had to be rearranged due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the subsequent moving of a Europa League match.

It means that we’ve reached February without the league’s two best sides having faced off, a chance to see if the student – Mikel Arteta – can overcome his master Pep Guardiola.

Visitors Man City can overtake their hosts tonight and have made one change to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday – Nathan Ake (£5.1m) replaces Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m).

That means Erling Haaland (£12.2m) has shaken off the knock which resulted in his half-time withdrawal and there are also starts for Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m). However, owners of Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) and Rico Lewis (£3.9m) will be frustrated to lose at ‘Pep Roulette’ for both parts of Double Gameweek 23.

Arsenal had the same starting XI for the previous six league matches but have made two changes here. Popular FPL defender Ben White (£4.7m) is on the bench and midfielder Thomas Partey (£4.7m) misses out because of “a tight muscle.”

In comes Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) and Jorginho (£5.8m), which is good news for Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£6.6m) owners – he keeps his place despite Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.7m) weekend goal.

Bukayo Saka (£8.3m), Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m), Gabriel (£5.2m) and William Saliba (£5.3m) start too.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, White, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Cozier-Duberry

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Bernardo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Lewis, Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Phillips, Palmer, Alvarez, Foden