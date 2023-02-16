66
February 16

Mark Sutherns' FPL Gameweek 24 preview and team reveal

66 Comments
Mark Sutherns is joined by his old Scoutcast sparring partner, Joe, for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks will no doubt also be on the agenda, as well as some chip strategy talk.

Hopefully one of them will have a Wildcard draft that the other can butcher, for old times’ sake

Mark and Joe are live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If Mitro has the nerve to not show up GW25, after me carrying him all this way, I’ll be slightly annoyed.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just like the 2nd game of his DGW.

  2. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Help! Im gonna FH25 WC29 so I need a GK for 24 26 27 28
    A) Keep Ramsdale (avl, BOU, ful, CRY)
    B) Switch to Kepa (SOU, LEE, lei, EVE)
    C) Switch to Raya (CRY, FUL, DGW(eve+sou)) and then to Kepa for 28(EVE)

    1. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with Ramsdale, 4 good fixtures.

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maybe I can get Gabriel instead after 25 and hope for a goal cause Rams is disappointing in general. Im also not so sure though cause he keeps some away cs sometimes

        1. Salalalala
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I would rate FTs as more valuable then hokey cokey keepers for 4 games before WC. If you don't have any other issues, then C makes sense but it involves 8 points and I think Ramsdale can match them for 8 less points

          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes you are right about it, my fwds are locked in till 28 i need only 1 bha mid so im focusing on gks and defs

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      C

  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi all, opinions please.

    I have used my WC and really don't want to wildcard 25 (although it might be worth it) so thoughts on this plan please;

    24;
    Kepa
    White, Shaw*, Badiashile
    Mahrez, Ode, Rashy, Bruno
    Haaland (c), Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, Trips, Mitoma, Burn

    *Shaw > Kilman (free)

    25;
    Rashy & Bruno > Salah (c) & Iwobi (free)

    26;
    1FT w/ 0.6~ ITB.

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Sorry, free hit in 25*

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do not sell Rashford unless you can get him straight back in

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        GW26; Salah > Rashford, but do I want Rash away to Liverpool over Salah at home to Man U? Alternatively I roll the FT then in GW27 I have 2 FTs.

        GW27; Mahrez > Rashford (free).

  4. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who to bench please?

    A) Akanji (NOT A)
    B) Bueno (BOU H)

    Thanks

    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  5. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Is dropping Pope and Tripper after this gameweek madness? It frees up some cash to make some moves for the doubles. Also planning to get Raya in and just hold him for the foreseeable. Could always get Tripps back in the future.

  6. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel
    KDB Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Ake Bueno Andreas
    0.8m 1ft

    GTG? Any transfer would need to be towards BGW25, and doesn’t seem like it’s worth doing it this week.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      GTG

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Save

      Correct. At last.

      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        ?

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Man, it’s a quote from the scene of your username.

          I’ve seen Bruce Lee fight chuck norris in WAY of the dragon

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good

  7. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    For GW 25

    Pope to Raya (Will play Ward)
    Toney to Liverpool Forward
    Trippier to Tarkowski

    Bring Toney back in ready for the double.

  8. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Where is the video?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Working for me, is it not showing at your end?

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It is now. Magic

  9. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    A: Start Akanji or White?
    B: Captain Haaland or Rashford?

    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Both city

    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      I'd go Akanji

      I'm going Rashy

    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Akanji
      Haaland

  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hey. Best move here guys? 2FTs, 0.3itb.

    A. Bruno+Mitro >> Mitoma+Kane
    B. Mitro+Akanji >> Felix+Tarko
    C. Akanji >> Tarko (roll 2nd FT)

    Kepa
    Tripps, Shaw, White
    KDB, Bruno, Saka, Rash
    Haaland, Mitro, Nketiah
    (Ward, Akanji, Andreas, Alex Moreno)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      B looks fun

      1. jb1985
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I like B

        1. jb1985
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Saying that would you play Tarko this week?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Depends on the rest of your defenders

            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Team is shown if that helps, thanks

          2. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            No, but I can’t make the Felix move in 1FT

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Maybe just C. Depends on plans for 25

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        No chips

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Are you needing funds for pool?

  11. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any changes needed this week or save? 4.9 itb

    Kepa
    Trip Shaw Perisic
    Mahrez Rash Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Save

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Martinelli needs to go I think

  12. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    unbelievably I’ve managed to get myself to ~500 OR somehow.

    how do I take a shot at the top 100 from here when I don’t have a free hit left to navigate the blanks? ignore them and go all out for the doubles straight after?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wow

  13. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    I have 6 BGW players in GW 25 and no rolled FTs. is it even worth selling Toney, Estupinan etc only to buy them back?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Think you prob need to get 9-10 low quality players out to not drop too much

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      500 OR, not sure why you’re asking us for advice!
      I think if you get 9-10 out for BGW25 (some of which who will double anyway) and retain your BRE-BRI players for 27, you’ll be fine and won’t fall too much behind.

    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      I certainly wouldn't if I owned them (although there is a risk the Palace/Brighton double may not happen)

    4. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Well done. What’s your team? Think you might just need to sacrifice one gw and hopefully you’ll make that back in the weeks round 25

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not many of them. However having dgw player(s) on bgw tempts me.

  14. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    For us without a wildcard, loading up on Brighton and Brentford, keeping United players, and simply free hitting GW28 seems pretty good, doesn't it?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Def makes sense as they should double in 27 and 29

  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa / Ward

    Shaw, Trippier, T Silva / Bueno, Lewis
    Bruno, KdB, Rash, Saka, Øde
    Haaland, Nketiah / Mitro

    0,2 itb, 1 ft

    Bruno > Gakpo (bench now)
    Mitro > J Felix (-4)

    Is this absolutely stupid idea to try to free funds and prepare for Liv dgw? Not really sold on Gakpo, but he has dgw and I don't see any other mid worth getting atm. Any better ideas? Thx, for comments!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Looks like an easy save this week to me. 2ft next week allows you flexibility for the double

  16. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FTs, 1.4 ITB… open to suggestions so not to waste the FT!

    Kepa
    Ake, Shaw, Tripper
    KDB, Rash, Mitoma, Bruno, Martinelli
    Haaland, Nkhetia

    Ward, Mitro, White, Bueno

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mitro to Felix^

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Could change 2 or 3 easily! Martinelli, ake or white

  17. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Great to see mark and jonty back doing videos together. Just like the good old days!

  18. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any other Liverpool worth getting apart from salah? Struggling ?!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends on team and cash available. Tempted by taa and Nunez but probably not worth getting both. I think Nunez might come in short term for me along with salah

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I can only afford salah by -4 unless sell rash

    2. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      TAA from GW25

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can Liverpool be trusted to get cleansheets ?

  19. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to bench please?

    A) Akanji (FOR A)
    B) Bueno (BOU H)

  20. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Martinelli being in bad form and possibly benched this week, would you start someone like Pereira vs BHA or Tarkowski vs Leeds instead of him?
    Since cant sell him at the moment

