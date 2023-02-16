Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 24 preview and team reveal

Mark Sutherns is joined by his old Scoutcast sparring partner, Joe, for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks will no doubt also be on the agenda, as well as some chip strategy talk.

Hopefully one of them will have a Wildcard draft that the other can butcher, for old times’ sake…

Mark and Joe are live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.