Watchlist February 16

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

The Watchlist takes a medium-term look at the more desirable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer targets, rather than concentrating on just the upcoming Gameweek as the Scout Picks does.

Our outlook ends at Blank Gameweek 28 here, with plenty unknown beyond it. While the blanks in Gameweek 28 aren’t confirmed yet, we have a pretty good idea of who will be with or without a fixture.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but with few matches actually played over that time, we’ve extended it slightly back to Gameweek 20.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

It’s the calm before the storm, with four Blank/Double Gameweeks to come in Gameweeks 25-29. There’s not much change in the goalkeeper pecking order, as a result.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) offer safe passages up to and including Gameweek 28, with no blanks for any of them – and in the cases of Ramsdale and Pickford, they get a Double Gameweek 25, too.

Nick Pope (£5.5m), Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and David Raya (£4.7m) all remain poised for possible promotions after Blank Gameweek 25 is out of the way for all three of their teams, with Double Gameweek 27 (for Brighton and Brentford) or an unaffected fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 (for Newcastle United) in their favour.

We’ve swapped Raya and Sanchez now that Brentford’s trip to the Emirates is out of the way: both ‘keepers have similarly favourable fixtures but the Brentford custodian has registered over twice as many save as his Brighton counterpart this season, despite the Bees having a very similar rate of expected goals conceded (xGC) as Albion in 2022/23.

Ederson (£5.4m) began his descent down the Watchlist last week and he may slide further beyond Gameweek 25 but for now, at least, he offers the only ‘nailed’ route into a Manchester City defence that faces low-scoring teams Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and a Newcastle United side that have found the net on just three occasions in the last six Gameweeks. Two clean sheets in 11 games has been a shocking return for a goalkeeper who is typically up around the 20 mark by the end of a season, however.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

You win, Pep. You’ll notice a distinct lack of Manchester City representation in the above Watchlist now that the league leaders’ Double Gameweek is out of the way. When you’ve already got six fit defenders competing for three or four slots and John Stones (£5.4m) not too far from a return, the sight of Bernardo Silva (£6.8m) being used as an inverted left-back in Gameweek 23 was enough for us to throw in the towel.

The big beneficiaries here are Chelsea assets, with the Blues embarking on a favourable run of games against mostly bottom-half teams up to and including Gameweek 30. They are also one of just seven clubs guaranteed to avoid a blank in Gameweeks 25/28, while there’s even a decent chance of a ‘double’ in Gameweek 29, too.

Doubling up on defenders isn’t something we do too often in The Watchlist but there’s a good reason when it happens. Here, we’ve included Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) alongside Reece James (£5.8m) due to the latter’s potential for managed minutes following a recent return from injury. James would be the Chelsea defender that most of us would want if rotation/rests weren’t an issue, given his attacking threat. Last season, he racked up 14 goals and assists combined despite starting just 22 games.

But even the right-back himself admitted this week that he “can’t try to play every minute” following his stop-start season so far, and there’s a definite concern for Gameweek 24 given that he’s just logged 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund. Enter Badiashile, who isn’t part of Chelsea’s Champions League squad but, of late, a regular starter at the heart of the defence in the Premier League. He carries a bit of goal threat from set plays, too, with four shots in as many appearances.

James Tarkowski (£4.2m) was inches away from scoring two goals in as many games at the Emirates on Saturday but it’s the sheer volume of fixtures (including four decent ones) to come in the next five Gameweeks that’s the main attraction, with Everton set to play twice as many matches as Manchester United over this period.

No. of fixtures in Gameweeks 24-28
6Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace
5 or 6Liverpool, Wolves, Soton
5Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottm Forest, Bournemouth
4 or 5Spurs, Brighton, Leeds, Brentford, Fulham, Leicester, Man City, West Ham
4Newcastle
3 or 4Man Utd

Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m), Max Kilman (£4.3m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) all have upcoming Double Gameweeks but the promise or the threat of at least one blank, meanwhile.

We’re leaving Alex Moreno (£4.5m) where he is for the time being as Aston Villa assets only really come to the fore in Gameweek 25, so by that time we may have more clue as to whether the rotation risk is going to be too much of a black mark against the attack-minded left-back and whether we’d be better off suited going with Tyrone Mings (£4.3m). Certainly, the Villa fanbase and club reporters seem miffed as to why Lucas Digne (£4.6m) hasn’t been binned off yet but Saturday’s display at the Etihad could have been the final nail in the coffin.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Whether or not to renew acquaintances with Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) will be a question that many Fantasy managers will be asking themselves ahead of Double Gameweek 25, and the lure of two fixtures for FPL’s highest scorer of the last five years will be too strong for many.

His underlying numbers haven’t been all that great of late: usually top for many of the key metrics, he’s only seventh among midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the last six matches. But he’s unsurprisingly the highest projected scorer in RMT from Gameweeks 24-27, while there’s still a chance that the Reds’ Gameweek 28 clash with Fulham goes ahead. Monday’s improved individual and collective display against Everton was a good start but Newcastle away this Saturday will be more of an acid test for Jurgen Klopp’s underachievers.

You could justifiably quibble the ordering of the Arsenal top two – Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) betters Bukayo Saka (£8.3m) for value and non-penalty xGI, the latter has spot-kick duties – but there’ll be few people disputing Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£6.6m) drop. Since Leandro Trossard’s (£6.7m) arrival in Gameweek 21, Martinelli has played 85 fewer minutes than Saka due to early substitutions; that’s almost an extra full game for the England international. The starting spot may remain Martinelli’s for now but the week-to-week uncertainty over game-time dents the Brazilian winger’s appeal.

Only imminent blanks prevent Brighton’s duo from climbing any higher; Solly March (£5.1m), incidentally, betters Saka, Odegaard, Salah and every other midfielder for xGI over the last six matches.

James Maddison (£8.0m) is the only new entry, kept low by some stiff upcoming tests and a possible Blank Gameweek 28. But the fit-again midfielder has been delivering some elite-level points for over a year now (35 attacking returns in as many starts!) and there’s a definite argument to be had over whether he should be deemed as fixture-proof as Saka and co.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

There are question marks over the foursome behind the premium pair at the top of the forwards’ Watchlist.

Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.7m) both have Double Gameweeks hurtling into view but are soon going to face the challenge of fit-again positional rivals, while the lingering threat of a ban and a Blank Gameweek 25 for Ivan Toney (£6.8m) does make him less enticing for now.

Joao Felix (£7.5m) is the only new entry above but as anyone who owns an FPL asset playing under Graham Potter will know, a benching can appear out of nowhere. Still, the upcoming fixtures and shortage of blanks are a big draw, and we like what we’ve seen of the loanee so far. Nine shots have arrived in just 147 minutes of pitch-time, while Felix is also on a share of set plays.

There’s been a pruning of the above list, with Brennan Johnson‘s (£5.7m) good run of games over, Kai Havertz (£7.7m) replaced by Felix as our go-to Chelsea pick, and a combination of injury, a Blank Gameweek, iffy fixtures and a rotation risk seeing off Callum Wilson (£7.1m).

Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) looks set to feature from next week onwards, while a red-hot Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) is also pushing for inclusion – but those aforementioned fixtures for Leicester plus Brendan Rodgers’ visceral distrust of the Nigerian as a starter make him a ‘watch and wait’ for now.

  1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Can I roll FT this week?

    Kepa
    Trip Shaw White
    Bruno Rashford Martinelli Mahrez Saka
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Gnonto Botman Bueno

    Unhappy with White, Martinelli, Bueno lack of game time but also want flexibility of 2fts for 25.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes, roll FT

      Open Controls
  2. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Really wish Gomez was a reliable option for 25, but can’t see him holding regular starts when VVD is back

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      same can't afford any pool defence with any sale.

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Already looking ahead to GW25.

    A) TAA, Gakpo, Kane
    B) Tarkowski, Salah, Darwin -4

    This is interesting. Instinct says B is worth it if I captain Salah but A saving the hit and getting TAA while keeping Kane is pretty tempting.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Neither... No other solution? I don't think Darwin starts both games since we play madrid before the double and we have firmino and jota fit atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not really, no.

        I need Liverpool coverage for 25 and the only way I can get Salah is to sell Kane.

        Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      not sure on Gakpo with most fit again for pool. B looks better and like you say Salah captain.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Depends what predicted xMins you have on Gakpo and Darwin with Jota and Firmino available for selection. Ideally I would prefer to have Salah to cover EO.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Gakpo hasn't looked good at all & with Jota/Firmino back & a heavy schedule of 5 games in 15 days I'd be worried about his mins. I'm still a Liverpool skeptic but if you want to go for it I think Salah & Darwin is the way.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I kind of have to. A fairly easy DGW for Pool in a week where I have blanking players to replace.

        Who knows, maybe I go Jota...

        Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B from those

      Open Controls
    6. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B probably scores highest, even with the hit. But I think there is a lot of risk and, I presume, it perhaps causes a few more headaches down the line.

      Open Controls
    7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Unless you're dead-ending into 25, I don't really like either move. A > B but Liverpool will switch focus to UCL soon/now so nobody good is getting 180 mins in week 25 when other members of the squad return to fitness.

      Open Controls
  4. hazza44
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Any suggested transfers for this week? (1FT + 1.5mil ITB)

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier White (Stones Bueno)
    Rashford Saka KDB Mitoma (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stones to James could be a decent move if you're looking to make a transfer. Otherwise just roll and go into dgw25 with 2FT

      Open Controls
  5. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Roll FT here or Botman > Tarkowski?

    Current team:

    Kepa
    Lewis / Trippier / Martinez
    Salah / Mahrez / Rashford / Saka
    Kane / Nketiah / Haaland

    Ward / Andreas / Bueno / Botman

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd play Bueno over Lewis

      Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thoughts on Akanji+Mitro >> Tarko+Felix? 2FTs, 0.3itb. Makes me slightly less flexible next week with only 1FT.

    Kepa
    Tripps, Shaw, White
    KDB, Bruno, Saka, Rash
    Haaland, Mitro, Nketiah
    (Ward, Akanji, Andreas, Alex Moreno)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Felix still wait and see for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just the Akanji move and see how it looks in 25

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks both. My rank is dreadful so looking for a few gambles. And I hate owning Mitro haha

      Open Controls
  7. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you play Beuno over Trippier or Saliba?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  8. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gonna roll this week and consolidate after a pretty decent DGW23. Any changes to bench order or captaincy suggestions?

    De Gea
    Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw
    Mahrez, Saka, Rashford (vc), Odegaard
    Haaland (C), Kane, Toney

    Ward, Lewis, Andreas, Thomas
    1 FT 3M ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Solid. Would bump Andreas to 1st sub. I switched (C) from Rashford to Haaland after last night

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very nice. Andreas first sub for me here too and that's that.

      Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Stones to Kilman or Tarkowski, lads?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Kilman for me. If you're primarily using him as blank cover, the Arsenal & Chelsea away games for Tark in 25/8 are still quite off-putting to me

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice. Many thanks once again, my friend!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          No problem. Just realised a mistake though - Wolves don't have a confirmed fixture in 28 yet. But I do expect Fulham to knock us out of the FA Cup so Wolves v Leeds is likely to go ahead imo. I'd stick with Kilman anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 6 Years
            just now

            You're a nice person, so I'll hope you're wrong this time and Fulham don' t knock you out. 🙂 Cheers!

            Open Controls
  10. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play one: Botman (LIV) or Martinez (LEI)?

    Currently playing Botman, benching Martinez.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think Leicester is more likely to score.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree with this

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Martinez

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. So, you think Liverpool will score?

        Open Controls
  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Gabriel, Shaw, Trippier (Botman, Bueno)
    Rashford, Mitoma, Martinelli, Saka, Mahrez
    Kane, Haaland (Mitro)

    Tempted to lose Martinelli or Mitro rather than focus on 11 in 25. So would you do either of these this week (and play 10 in 25)?

    a. Martinelli to Odegaard
    b. Mitro to Felix
    c. Neither this week, roll FT

    Only alternative might be losing Mahrez for Salah but think that might disrupt the team too much

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      c. Save the FT in case you need it for any Liverpool bandwagon before the double.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks both. Have just thought that Toney could be a good bet post-25 so maybe B should be off. Does allow some DGW punts as well

      Open Controls
  12. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench one:

    March (ful)
    Gnonto (eve)
    Odegaard (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Gnonto

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gnonto

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Djemba-Djemba

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sorry. Odegaard. Damn autocorrect.

        Open Controls
  13. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Thinking some big moves needed for Salah if he does well in gw24

    Who scores more GW25

    A) TAA* + Castagne + Salah* + J.Felix - 8
    B) T.Silva + Robbo* + Mahrez + Kane

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B imo

      Open Controls
  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start White or Akanji?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
  15. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Save FT this week or do you see a transfer?
    For GW25 i have Bruno-> Salah planned, the rest is optional. Any suggestions?

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    Bruno Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Lewis Andreas Bueno
    1FT, 4.9 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah save i think

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sabe, save save.

      Open Controls
  16. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Off the 3 teams, who do you think has the highest chance to keep a clean sheet?

    A) Newcastle
    B) Liverpool
    C) ManU

    Sort in order BCA?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      CBA

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      ABC imo.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      ABC

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      ACB

      Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Genuine question. Mitoma 1 fixture, or Martinelli 3 fixtures (2 fixtures in terms of minutes)?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's a somewhat arbitrary timeframe. Take it to the end of 27 and Mitoma is likely to have played more minutes, albeit one less fixture. Assume you're bringing one in?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thinking of selling Martinelli this week. Don't like any of the viable replacements who have a fixture in GW25.

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martinelli.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You want to sell Gabi for Mitoma? I would wait til 26 or 27

      Open Controls
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Afternoon.

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Fernandes Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    Ward // Andreas Bueno Cancelo*

    Defenders:

    1) Do you think TAA is worth it in GW25? My budget can't really stretch to it easily (if I get Salah, which I probably will).

    2) Would you start Bueno over anyone this weekend? Who? Not sure if he starts but decent CS odds.

    3) James in for Cancelo this weekend? Perhaps depends on (1) - and then bench who else?... Just concerned that James might be rested, and maybe even Silva (who makes our defence a million times better). On the other hands Potter desperate needs a win..!

    Side Note:

    Having Kane in GW25 (CHE) instead of a cheapie & a Man City mid (BOU) probably loses out sadly - but not sure I'll benefit from taking hit to get one in, who I may have to sell for GW28 anyway. I think I move Shaw to someone (~5.5m max in GW25).

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      My take is that I would probably play Bueno over White and wait another week before binning Cancelo for the reasons you gave.

      Open Controls
  19. Klatrewill
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi!
    Complete off topic here. But cant seem to find Any good info. So i Ask the experts:
    Tarvelling to UK to watch Pool vs. Nottingham 22.04.23.
    Chances of postponements for this game? regarding booking flight+hotel.

    Thanks for answers!

    Open Controls

