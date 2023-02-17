FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 23.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

We have a new leader in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7). Wannastop Chou has shot up to ninth overall after scoring 112 points in Gameweek 22 (Rashford as Triple Captain, plus hauls from Bruno Fernandes and Kepa Arrizabalaga) and following this with another century in Gameweek 23.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Knocked off the top after five weeks, at least Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) still leads our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 66th overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 22 was quarter-final time in the FFS Open Cup. Plasticnancy was beaten 70-65 by WEAK BECOME HEROES, so the latter will face TwoTon Ted in the semi-final.

The highest-ranked remaining team is now Colombo Geezers (3,778th), who will go against the round’s highest-scorer Spectrum (88).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also quarter-finals in the FFS Members Cup. Lionac had the best score of the round (97) and remains the highest-ranked player at 4,977th. Up next is Whitty in the semi-final, with the other pitting Mani10000g against Alcmckay.

Both Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 66 points after hits, meaning that 70 teams have been removed and 538 are through to Gameweek 24.

Mickel Cameron was top scorer with 113 points, thanks to a Gameweek 22 bringing double-digit hauls from Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, David De Gea and Triple Captain Erling Haaland.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail’s lead at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues is now down to two points following his loss to Simon Vazquez.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to Head Leagues with 61 points out of a possible 69 are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1 (the new leader of Hall of Fame Top 1K) and Akshat Pardiwala in League 9 Division 186.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 1,286th overall after scoring 97 points.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Harry also leads for a fifth successive week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) is first in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 408th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Apart from a first-place invader who isn’t eligible for this league, Luke Pasfield (Shake n Bake) leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is now 3,778th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s a similar situation in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b), where Jono Sumner is doing best of all eligible participants.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 13th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads the way in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Andy Mason is top for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) and sits 3,373rd in the global rankings.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Richard Clarke is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He came 303rd in 2011/12 and 263rd in 2017/18, with a further six top 9k finishes

He was 14th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated.

FPL VETS

After reaching the summit last week, Tom Carroll is still winning Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Vlad Larionov leads my December to May League (league code 02vm22). He has risen from 4.6m to 958k in the seven Gameweeks since the World Cup.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.