FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 24 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) continues to offer good value in goal, with three clean sheets in his last four appearances. Averaging 5.8 points per match since the restart, the Spaniard now faces a Southampton side who are currently without a manager and sit at the foot of the Premier League table. What’s more, they have failed to score in five of their last nine away games, scoring just five times. Chelsea, meanwhile, boast the division’s second-best defensive record in home matches, conceding just seven league goals at Stamford Bridge all season.

DEFENDERS

Staying with Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) has made an instant impact in west London since arriving from Monaco in January. The centre-back has conceded just one goal in four outings, averaging 5.3 points per match. He’s a threat from set plays, too: his four headed attempts from dead-ball situations is joint-top with Fabian Schar (£5.2m) among defenders in the last four Gameweeks. His selection is maybe more about our concern for Reece James (£5.7m) this weekend, however. The England international has only recently returned from injury and just logged 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The right-back himself admitted this week that he “can’t try to play every minute”, so Badiashile feels like a decent compromise.

Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers also enjoy plum home fixtures in Gameweek 24.

Ben Mee (£4.9m) has averaged seven points per game in his last four Gameweeks and now faces a blunt Crystal Palace side that haven’t found the net from open play since Gameweek 15 (no, that isn’t a typo!). They’ve also allowed at least six more headed attempts than any other side since the restart, which could be good news for Brentford’s towering centre-halves. The Bees, meanwhile, are unbeaten in ten, with their home form the foundation for what looks like another stellar season in the top-flight. They last lost at home in September, with back-to-back clean sheets at the Gtech Community Stadium recorded against Southampton and Bournemouth.

Craig Dawson (£4.8m) has 15 FPL points from his first two Wolves appearances, courtesy of a goal and clean sheet. On both occasions, he has picked up bonus, despite conceding last time out. Under Julen Lopetegui, there has been undoubted progress at Molineux, having taken 13 points from the last 21 available, a very decent return for a side propping up the table upon his arrival. Now, they are seeking their third win in a row against lowly Bournemouth, who have found the net in only two of their seven post-World Cup matches. Like our other defensive picks this week, Dawson carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces himself, an area the Cherries have struggled in for much of the season.

MIDFIELDERS

