Scout Picks February 17

FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 24 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) continues to offer good value in goal, with three clean sheets in his last four appearances. Averaging 5.8 points per match since the restart, the Spaniard now faces a Southampton side who are currently without a manager and sit at the foot of the Premier League table. What’s more, they have failed to score in five of their last nine away games, scoring just five times. Chelsea, meanwhile, boast the division’s second-best defensive record in home matches, conceding just seven league goals at Stamford Bridge all season.

DEFENDERS

Staying with Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) has made an instant impact in west London since arriving from Monaco in January. The centre-back has conceded just one goal in four outings, averaging 5.3 points per match. He’s a threat from set plays, too: his four headed attempts from dead-ball situations is joint-top with Fabian Schar (£5.2m) among defenders in the last four Gameweeks. His selection is maybe more about our concern for Reece James (£5.7m) this weekend, however. The England international has only recently returned from injury and just logged 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The right-back himself admitted this week that he “can’t try to play every minute”, so Badiashile feels like a decent compromise.

Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers also enjoy plum home fixtures in Gameweek 24.

Ben Mee (£4.9m) has averaged seven points per game in his last four Gameweeks and now faces a blunt Crystal Palace side that haven’t found the net from open play since Gameweek 15 (no, that isn’t a typo!). They’ve also allowed at least six more headed attempts than any other side since the restart, which could be good news for Brentford’s towering centre-halves. The Bees, meanwhile, are unbeaten in ten, with their home form the foundation for what looks like another stellar season in the top-flight. They last lost at home in September, with back-to-back clean sheets at the Gtech Community Stadium recorded against Southampton and Bournemouth.

Craig Dawson (£4.8m) has 15 FPL points from his first two Wolves appearances, courtesy of a goal and clean sheet. On both occasions, he has picked up bonus, despite conceding last time out. Under Julen Lopetegui, there has been undoubted progress at Molineux, having taken 13 points from the last 21 available, a very decent return for a side propping up the table upon his arrival. Now, they are seeking their third win in a row against lowly Bournemouth, who have found the net in only two of their seven post-World Cup matches. Like our other defensive picks this week, Dawson carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces himself, an area the Cherries have struggled in for much of the season.

MIDFIELDERS

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is TMC91 who has gone for the following: Pickford; James, Badiashile, Henry; Rashford, Saka, Maddison, Mac Allister; Kane, Haaland, Felix (c)

The Scout Picks are 12-10 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

28 Comments Post a Comment
  boombaba
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Help me

    Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Low % on Martinelli starting from Arsenal predictors.

    https://twitter.com/Jumpthewave/status/1626669450530283534?t=MGxBxpkYbK2ouKouiBi9Mw&s=19

    Open Controls
    boombaba
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tross will play this week.
Martin bench
      Martin bench

      Open Controls
  boombaba
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ake or Zinc ?

    Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Zinc

      What is to like about city’s defence

      Open Controls
  Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    I feel Qatari.

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Your fans have been slating Man City for 14 years for having oil money and now you're happy that your club is doing the same thing? There's no shame with Man United fans

      Open Controls
  estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I have no idea what to do here!

    1FT and £3.5m ITB

    Pope
    Shaw, Akanji, White
    Rashford, Bruno, Saka, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, Trips, Andreas, Beuno

    Open Controls
    Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Very similar to my team. Possibly hold and reassess next week?

      Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Roll bruv

      You’ll need the transfer next week

      Open Controls
  Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Almiron or do Patterson > Tark and start him?

    Open Controls
  Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Captain this weekend lads?

    Open Controls
    Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Can't see past Haaland although I have a feeling Rashford will do well

      Open Controls
      Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Aye. Gonna go Rash I reckon. Could bottle pre deadline

        Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I've gone away from Haaland a lot lately (with good and bad results) but something feels different about City from watching their last 2 games. I think they may kick on from here so I'm going with him

      Open Controls
      Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah I feel you, I think City will get a run on now whereas I expect Arsenal to slow down.

        Open Controls
      Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Think it's the united fan in me, the fact you get an extra point from Rash. Think they both return well this weekend.

        Open Controls
  wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    For gw25 ,which one?

    a)Thomas->Gabriel(-4)[start Mahrez]
    b)Mahrez->Odegaard(-4)[start Thomas]

    Open Controls
  Plumbers Pan
    10 mins ago

    Got off work early
    Normally 2-10
    Any injuries/ news please
    Martinelli bench this week Tonyawes

    Open Controls
  Saintjack01
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    7.7 mill in the bank, best midfielder to get with that?

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best move here? 2FTs, 0.3ITB. Tricky one on whether to gamble this week or have the flexibility next week. Rank is Terrible fwiw.

    A. Akanji >> Tarko (roll 2nd FT)
    B. Akanji+Mitro >> Tarko+Felix

    Kepa
    Tripps, Shaw, White
    KDB, Bruno, Saka, Rash
    Haaland, Mitro, Nketiah
    (Ward, Akanji, Andreas, Alex Moreno)

    Open Controls
  Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Andreas or Gnoto this week?

    Open Controls
  RogueBlood
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got 1ft and 1.5itb, to be comfortable for GW25 I think I'll need to take a -4 this week or next.

    Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, White
    Saka, Rashford, Mahrez, Fernandes
    Nketiah, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Walker, Andreas, Bueno

    Open Controls
  Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Captain

    A- Haaland
    B- kane
    C- Rash

    Open Controls
  kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Kane worth keeping? His funds could be very useful...

    Open Controls
  La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Bench two players from below:

    A) Saliba
    B) trippier
    C) Bueno
    D) Tarkowski
    E) Shaw

    Open Controls
  Flynny
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Who to start? Thanks

    A..martinelli (might he rotated for trossard)

    B....andreas

    C....use ft on martinelli to ode

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.