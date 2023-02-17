The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The semi-finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

Recently sat at ninth in the world, Plasticnancy is now out of both cup competitions. By captaining Eddie Nketiah over Erling Haaland, she lost by four points to WEAK BECOME HEROS, who wasn’t made to pay for benching Luke Shaw’s 12-point haul.

He will now face TwoTon Ted, ranked all the way down at 557,654th, after a 69-57 win over Narcos.

Yet both other losing teams would’ve comfortably beaten this pair. DLI (77) and The Cloud Watcher (76) were eliminated by Spectrum (88) and Colombo Geezers (85) respectively.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

This wasn’t the case in our Members Cup, where the four defeated scores were indeed the four lowest-scoring teams.

Highest-ranked is Lionac, finishing on a brilliant 97 points due to owning the double-digit hauls of Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Haaland and Shaw.

Up next is Whitty, whilst Mani10000g will face Alcmckay in the other semi.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-finals – Gameweek 23

Semi-finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-finals– Gameweek 23

Semi-finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher