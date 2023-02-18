1409
Dugout Discussion February 18

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news: Trossard in for Martinelli

1,409 Comments
Arsenal are hoping to end a run of three Premier League games without a win as they face Aston Villa in the Gameweek 24 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 12:30 GMT.

For the first time this season, rotation is now a threat with the long-time (but now deposed) league leaders.

Hitherto regular starter Ben White was dropped on Wednesday and now it’s Gabriel Martinelli‘s turn to warm the bench, with the Brazilian winger failing to start a Premier League game for the first time in 2022/23.

Leandro Trossard replaces Martinelli for the Gunners, while White immediately regains his place at the expense of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Emile Smith Rowe is available again and among the substitutes, just to add to the medium-term worry.

While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest mostly centres around the visitors, Leon Bailey‘s benching is noteworthy given that Aston Villa play in Blank Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32 and are about to come back onto the Fantasy radar.

He is one of five players who make way from Unai Emery’s Gameweek 23 starting XI, as Bailey and Ashley Young, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey all drop to the bench,

Matty Cash, a fit-again Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, John McGinn and Philippe Coutinho are all recalled.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Duran

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White,Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nelson

1,409 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    I appear to have drunkenly captained Felix at some point last night...

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's a fairly reasonable differential. Just own it. It might pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        I am owning it. It's a self deprecating jibe.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Congrats 😉 Now hope for the best!

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Haaland is going to score a brace....

        Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Oh Nketiah. What could have been mate.

    Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Good start to game week, plenty benching Martinelli & Ode?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I benched Ode but played Nketiah and Saka

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Balances out

        Open Controls
  4. MikeS
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    BBC sport article still saying it ended a draw, lmao :
    "Unai Emery's Aston Villa denied his former club Arsenal the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League as they played out a dramatic draw at Villa Park.

    Villa twice went ahead through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho in the firstt half as they hosts pressed high early on.

    They were pegged back by strikes from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break, but Villa's defensive strength was evident as they earned a deserved point."

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      LOL

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal: Unai Emery haunts former club as their title charge falters -

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64607248

      Wtf

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Changed now to just "Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League."

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Lol shambles

      Open Controls
    4. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Intern took an early finish

      Open Controls
    5. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      What is a good alternative to BBC sport? I am also somewhat bored of their lackadaisical attitude.

      Open Controls
    6. jacob1989
      25 mins ago

      Maybe bbc doesn't include what happens in injury time

      Open Controls
    7. MissouriMarten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      If only they made as much effort as they do getting pronouns right.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Weird take

        Open Controls
        1. MissouriMarten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you say so.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Getting pronouns right is a primary school level of basic writing. Live sports reporting in quite another league.

            Open Controls
      2. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ok Piers…

        Open Controls
        1. MissouriMarten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yawn.

          Open Controls
          1. Amsterhammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Ok Piers…

            Open Controls
            1. MissouriMarten
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Genius. Bravo.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Yawn.

                Open Controls
                1. MissouriMarten
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Ooh, a gang.

                  Open Controls
    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    9. In Like Flynn.
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Perhaps they're still working on dial-up?

      Open Controls
  5. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Why would you bench Martinelli when he started as a 9

    Open Controls
  6. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Somehow not being punished as much for Martinelli > Saka -4 than I thought I would be, guess owning Odegaard helps.

    Open Controls
  7. jacob1989
    26 mins ago

    I felt very happy when i put martinelli 3rd on my bench. Was feeling very smart..
    Until he scores a 10 year old would have scored.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Niketiah would have missed it, don't underestimate how difficult a chance it was.

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        10 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I was patting myself on the back at half time having benched Zinchenko...

      Open Controls
  8. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    What has Mahrez done to deserve being benched? Played very well last week.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just rotation ahead of UCL. I'm not surprised at all. Gotta take some benchings on the chin.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Key player, UCL on Wednesday.

      Open Controls
    3. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mahrez plays CL games more than PL. Could've seen this coming

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pep roulette

      Open Controls
    5. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m surprised Haaland wasn’t benched ahead of the CL and expect him to be subbed early if they’re cruising

      Open Controls
    6. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pep always plays him in the Champions League.

      Open Controls
    7. Salan
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Today here I said Mahrez will be benched. It's normal. I also mentioned Pep rotates players not based on playing minutes. Last match sub-off doesn't mean Mahrez will start today.

      Open Controls
    8. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      FFS community in shock that manager known for rotating his players, rotates his players.

      Open Controls
  9. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Very excited about my Bueno and Kilman show coming up after benching Saliva

    Open Controls
    Open Controls
      9 mins ago

      Better to keep saliva in the mouth than spreading it on the bench

      Open Controls
  10. Guba
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Martinelli scoring at the end there is just typical fpl

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is it?

      Open Controls
    2. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good players getting returns? Seems legit

      Open Controls
  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    No Mahrez means I will get those 6 points from Botman.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mahrez will come on for a 1 pointer

      Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think if they're comfortable I can see him staying on the bench. Not likely, but not impossible.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I think the opposite actually

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          3-0 up before halftime and City will rest key players for the UCL game.

          Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I would love that tbh

        Open Controls
  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    I cannot describe hoe much I hate that Martinelli goal. Kept him for 100 games without anything. Get Saka this week (which rules out Bruno to Salah) and he scores the worst points per price out of Ode/Marti/Saka. And Martinelli goal is +2min over the extra time.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      100 games.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I took a hit in GW22 to sell White and buy Nketiah, which ruled out Bruno in the double game.

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I have never enjoyed a goal more

      Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Whoever can’t see the Nketiah gw25 haul that’s coming… I can’t explain

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yea keeping him for sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      BDGW25 Nketiah v Darwin Nunez.

      Gulp.

      Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Planning Mahrez and Bruno to Salah and Gakpo with my two freebies. Crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes. Double Liverpool, really?

      Open Controls
  15. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ode 3 bonus for an assist and missing a sitter. Make it make sense. This game is a scam

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      He's the new Fabregas

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lol. Because of the baps he earnt for other things. Sense made

      Open Controls
    3. Marvin the Creator
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      He was the best player on the pitch.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watch the game back and see.

      Open Controls
    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      Open Controls
  16. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Last minute bench swap White and Ode for Mahrez and Lewis is looking woeful.

    Fingers crossed a Mahrez no show. (No chance)

    Open Controls
  17. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Last Martinelli post. I promise (I know I'm being a pest). Most have 3 Arsenal, Saka, Ode + 1 other. Martinelli is the best option from the rest. Nketiah, White, Ramsdale, etc., no thanks

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      But, there are only 5 midfield slots -- can't have them all from Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. Touré De Force
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why not?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Because mids are scoring points -- Rashford, Mahrez, Bruno, KDB, Mitoma. They are scoring more points than Martinelli. His competition is not against Nketiah, White, Ramsdale, Gabriel or other Arsenal players, but Martinelli is competing against other high scoring mids.

          Open Controls
  18. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Odegaard missing that sitter has killed me.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Same here.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thoughts and prayers

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      RIP

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thots and players

        Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
  19. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/115gh5u/arteta_referee_impersonation/

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't mind his passion, animation or gamesmanship, but this is not very cool. 3/10 room for improvement

      Open Controls
  20. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Everyone will now get Martinelli. I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta likes him as a supersub

    Open Controls
  21. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    What game are all us 'dwellers of foreign lands' watching?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Debating between BT Sports Score and Gillette Soccer Saturday

      Open Controls
  22. Utopsis
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    KDB is going to punish me again for not swapping Bruno for him

    Open Controls
  23. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    I benched Bueno, but hopefully this means he starts next week when I need him the most.

    Open Controls
  24. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Benching odegaard backfired..

    Open Controls

