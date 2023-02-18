FPL Gameweek 24 guide: Tips, picks, team news + more

All of the articles and videos we’ve produced ahead of Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are collated on this page.
The deadline is today at 11:00 GMT.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- FIXTURES: When are the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?
- CHIP STRATEGY: When to play the Bench Boost, Free Hit + Wildcard
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 24?
- SCOUT PICKS: Chelsea triple-up, nine different clubs represented
- SCOUT SQUAD: Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale discuss the Scout Picks candidates for FPL Gameweek 24
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Sarabia, Bowen + Tarkowski
GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday injury updates, including Mitrovic and DCL
- TEAM NEWS: Friday injury updates, including Toney, Almiron and Maddison
- TEAM NEWS: Joe and Neale’s video round-up
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 24?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- POINT PROJECTIONS: How does your team score in Gameweek 24 and beyond?
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
OPINION AND TEAM REVEALS
- SAM: How I’ve recovered from a slow start in FPL
- PRAS: Five possible FPL chip strategies
- MARK SUTHERNS: Mark and Joe’s FPL Gameweek 24 preview and team reveal
- ZOPHAR: Q&A and team reveal from the seven-time top 10k finisher
- LATERISER: Why obsessing over FPL decisions can be a good thing
STATS AND FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- ROTATION RISKS: Which FPL Gameweeks could be affected by European rotation?
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best FPL fixtures until Blank Gameweek 28?
- BIG NUMBERS: The key player and team statistics
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 24 VIDEO CONTENT
- TEAM REVEAL: Az’s team selection for Gameweek 24
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Andy’s Blanks and Doubles Survival Guide
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom’s deep-dive into the stats
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 23
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Arteta on Martinelli, Almiron injury update
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Joao Felix impresses, £4.0m Emerson scores
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Maddison’s elite numbers, Spurs injuries, Mac Allister advanced
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Rashford scores again, Shaw hauls
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Guardiola on Haaland’s injury and pens
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: De Bruyne haul, Saka penalty + relief for Haaland Triple Captainers
