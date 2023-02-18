Newcastle v Liverpool team news: Van Dijk returns

A busy Saturday of Premier League football concludes at St James’ Park, where Liverpool are the visitors to fourth-place Newcastle United.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest will be more in the Reds next week, with Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25 as the Magpies blank.

This is an audition of sorts for Liverpool’s FPL assets, then, after they stopped the rot in last Monday’s Merseyside derby.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece.

Youngster Elliot Anderson comes in to replace the injured Joe Willock, with Bruno Guimaraes still suspended.

Anthony Gordon has to be content with a place among the substitutes, where he is joined by the fit-again Callum Wilson.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron were passed fit by Eddie Howe in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Virgil van Dijk replaces Joel Matip for the visitors, making his first Premier League start since the turn of the year.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are again among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Longstaff, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Matip

