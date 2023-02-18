734
Dugout Discussion February 18

Newcastle v Liverpool team news: Van Dijk returns

734 Comments
Share

A busy Saturday of Premier League football concludes at St James’ Park, where Liverpool are the visitors to fourth-place Newcastle United.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest will be more in the Reds next week, with Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25 as the Magpies blank.

This is an audition of sorts for Liverpool’s FPL assets, then, after they stopped the rot in last Monday’s Merseyside derby.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece.

Youngster Elliot Anderson comes in to replace the injured Joe Willock, with Bruno Guimaraes still suspended.

Anthony Gordon has to be content with a place among the substitutes, where he is joined by the fit-again Callum Wilson.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron were passed fit by Eddie Howe in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Virgil van Dijk replaces Joel Matip for the visitors, making his first Premier League start since the turn of the year.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are again among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Longstaff, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Matip

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

734 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) White, Bruno -> TAA, Saka
    B) A + Castagne -> Tarkowski -4
    C) Castagne, Bruno -> TAA, Gakpo
    D) Bruno, Kane -> Salah, Darwin

    Open Controls
  2. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    How nailed is Gomez? Could he be worth getting over Tarkowski seeing as they are the exact same price?

    Will have Salah and TAA as well. As ‘uninspiring’ as Liverpool are, they are still a top-half team with a great DGW25.

    Anything else I need to consider to see the appeal of Tarkowski?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gomez is a no go zone imho. Get Tark, 10 times better.

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        i'm considering getting both to be able to fund salah

        Open Controls
      2. C0YS
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Why is that?

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Coz he is sh*t + Matip is still ahead of him imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Matip has been poor imo.

            Open Controls
          2. C0YS
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Got it thanks! Are they rotating rn or was Matip injured today?

            Open Controls
  3. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    The only Pool players nailed to start both games is Salah, Vvd, Alisson and TAA(small chance Milner gets a game but unlikely).

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      can TAA start all Palace, Wolves, Real and United?

      Open Controls
  4. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    two questions friends:

    a) is patterson falling in price tonight?
    b) how nailed is Gomez in that LFC defense

    cheese

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      cheers* sorry im drunk

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Drunk people are not allowed near their fpl teams. Come back tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Never apologise for cheese

        Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldnt move him even if he is falling

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I have exact money to do Shaw, Patterson, Mahrez -> Gomez, Tark, Salah for -4... but with Champions League games I'll never pull the trigger early

        Open Controls
  5. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Im bored so lets play a game of guess the current rank of this team (in response to some people thinking a bad week score = end of season)

    Week 1 500k
    Week 2 : Wildcard to get Darwin and sell Jesus (20 points) for Darwin (Red card) and also buy Mitro for his penatly miss and get no Newcastle, Kane, etc and way off the future template
    Week 3 : Free hit since season is over and captain Vardy (yes really) , no Salah and Haaland who both score, more reds arrows

    Week 8 : 3.6 million rank , still no Newcastle players

    Week 17 Go anti template Post World cup for a team whichincludes : Ramsdale, Cancelo Foden Trossard, Darwin and no Rashford , Shaw, Bruno, KDB, no Brighton players

    Week 24 : Currently 9 million week rank with 3 players to go.

    Where is this team currently ranked and whats the highest its been?
    4million +
    2million +
    1million +
    Top 1 million
    top 500k
    Top 100k

    This will be fun to see.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.