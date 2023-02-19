341
Chip Strategy February 19

Best FPL chip strategy? Bench Boost, Free Hit + Wildcard

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, Burning Questions co-host and four-time top 10k finisher Pras looks at five different FPL chip strategies for those with the Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost left.

Pras and Andy (aka Sonaldo) discuss these approaches in even more detail on this week’s Burning Questions video/podcast.

The FFS Pro Pundits 30

Before we start, make sure you check out the guide to the Blank/Double Gameweeks. This linked article, for example, explains what needs to happen for certain fixtures to become blanks in Gameweeks 28/32 – something that is alluded to below.

‘HELICOPTER’ VIEW

The above image is from Legomane and takes a look at the Gameweeks to come, including where the potential doubles could fall (coloured in blue). Click to expand the graphic.

STRATEGY 1

Wildcard – Gameweek 27
Free Hit – Gameweek 28
Bench Boost – Gameweek 34

StrategyProsConsWhat could change?
Load up on Brighton and Brentford – exit out for Blank Gameweek 28, and have them again for Double Gameweek 29

Applicable for teams that have little-to-no Brighton or Brentford cover

Also applicable for teams without Harry Kane or sub-optimal Arsenal assets		Maximises the doubles in Gameweek 27 but can also be well set for Gameweeks 28 and 29

Can attack the Gameweek 25 double as well with two to three Liverpool assets – but you’d need to commit to this plan before Gameweek 25		Gameweek 32 will be tough to navigate when Man City, Newcastle, Man Utd, Brighton and Spurs could blank. Even Arsenal could be without a fixture

Other teams (eg Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool) also have great fixtures in Gameweek 27, so there could well be a benching dilemma

An ideal Gameweek 29 team may not require three to four Brighton and Brentford players eg. Brentford could play Brighton and Man Utd in 29

Gameweek 28 looks to be a low-upside week to Free Hit

We may not know the full picture beyond Gameweek 29 before the Gameweek 27 deadline		If there’s a big upset in the FA Cup (eg. if Man Utd lose to West Ham), then Man Utd and Chelsea don’t blank in Gameweek 32. 

The Liverpool v Fulham fixture going ahead in Gameweek 28

Big injuries leading into Gameweek 25/26 to key players like Kieran Trippier, Erling Haaland etc

STRATEGY 2

Bench Boost – Gameweek 27
Wildcard – Gameweek 29
Free Hit – Gameweek 32

StrategyProsConsWhat could change?
Applicable for teams already well stocked on Brighton and Ivan Toney/David Raya

Supplement with teams that play in Gameweeks 27 and 28, like Chelsea

Replace all Gameweek 28 blankers (eg Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane) with players that play in Gameweek 28		Gets the Bench Boost out of the way to revert to a “lean” squad after Wildcarding in Gameweek 29

The Wildcard will maximise the better teams that double (eg. Man Utd, Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea)		Not enough time to set up and also under-prepared to navigate Blank Gameweek 28

Big loss of team value

Arsenal dilemma: they won’t double in Gameweek 29 but they do play Leeds at home		Injury leading up to Gameweek 27 on a player not blanking in Gameweek 28

STRATEGY 3

Wildcard – Gameweek 29
Free Hit – Gameweek 32
Bench Boost – Gameweek 34

 

1

1

341 Comments
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Mee CRY (H)
    B- Aké NFO (A)

    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 6 hours ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 days, 6 hours ago

      A

    3. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A, B won’t play

    5. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    6. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 4 hours ago

      Cheers

  2. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Who to play?

    A)- Bruno
    B)- Mitro

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Easily A. Mitro just isn't performing currently. I'm looking to get rid asap but need his 2 points for the blank gw.

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Best move? 2FTs, 0.3itb. Any other options welcome!

    A. KDB >> Salah
    B. Bruno+Mitro >> Mitoma+Kane
    C. Akanji >> Tarko

    Kepa
    Tripps, Shaw, White
    KDB, Bruno, Saka, Rash
    Haaland, Mitro, Nketiah
    (Ward, Akanji, Andreas, Alex Moreno)

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      I like B. If you plan to do C then save

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        What do you mean by save? Burn the FT instead?

        1. Gooner97
          • 9 Years
          4 days, 5 hours ago

          Sorry, since you have 2FT then do definitely B

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 days, 5 hours ago

            Yeah, means I might need a hit next week for Salah

            1. Gooner97
              • 9 Years
              4 days, 5 hours ago

              What's the hype on Salah?

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 days, 5 hours ago

                Just the double mainly. Main rival has him also and thinking he may TC him which could end my season against him if he went mental

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      With 2 transfers I think Salah can wait a week and I would be tempted with Mitrovic to Felix. Low ownership at 1.6%, Chelsea play in 25 and 28 and Mitro looks less than 100% fit.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        Yeah, could be an option although Chelsea are all over the place so do I really want to go there. What you think of the Kane move mate?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 days, 5 hours ago

          I think without Bentancur and with other key players out it is not the best time to be bringing in Kane to be honest

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 days, 5 hours ago

            Can’t make the Felix move in 1FT actually so really don’t think it’s worth it. Agree?

            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 days, 5 hours ago

              Yes. I think therefore the less exciting move to get Tarkowski in place the sensible one and have 2 transfers next week

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 days, 5 hours ago

                Pretty boring yeah 🙂

                Guess I need to decide who to ditch from Akanji or Alex Moreno now. Both not playing right now

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      I like C can get Salah next week.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        Yeah I don’t overly fancy A myself anymore either. What you think of the Felix move suggested above?

  4. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Morning FPL lovers , I’m sat sipping a beer in a T-shirt in the sunshine on top of the alps with the most beautiful view, and yet can’t take my mind off Kilman vs Gomez vs Tarkowski for the next 2 game weeks, what do people think?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 6 hours ago

      I think your mind has the wrong priorities!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 days, 6 hours ago

      Damn, Kilman & log out! Don't think you can count on Gomez will VVD on the bench Monday night

  5. RedJive79
    • 3 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Transferred out Almiron, Shaw and Toney last GW on a WC, so a big fat red arrow followed.
    Probably best to hold this GW, but is the bench correct? Thanks!

    Kepa
    Trippier / Kilman / James
    Mahrez / Saka / Mitoma / Odegaard / Rashford
    Haaland / Kane

    Ward / Nketiah / Tarkowski / Ake

    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 days, 2 hours ago

      Yes, I like that. One thought is whether to put in Ake on the chance that he plays and, if not, you'll get your preferred sub.

  6. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Ederson
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel (Neco, Bueno)
    Bruno Mahrez Rash Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Nketiah Kane

    1FT, 1.7ITB

    What would you do with this lot? Sort the defs, get the likes of Mitoma or upgrade Nketiah?
    Cheers

    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      You keep Marti??

      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        Would you get Mitoma and lose ARS cover? I can do Marti to Ode, not Saka, but I'd rather get a player from a different team

    2. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Why not keep Nketiah?

      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        I'm tempted to bring in Felix tbh

        1. TheFridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 days, 2 hours ago

          Gooner, I'm of the same mind, with the same forwards, and am not sure whom to sub off. Nketiah has an upcoming double, Kane's fixtures are awesome, and Haaland of course isn't coming out. . . .

          I tend to think you need to sort your defense with all of these blanks coming up. I sorta like the idea of bringing in either (a) Tark if you want to keep the budget or (b) someone from Chelsea, on the theory that you can set and forget thru all the blanks.

  7. wasp3000
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Bench 1 this GW only

    A) Ake (NF a)
    B) White (AV a)
    C) Trippier (liv h)
    D) Mitrovic (BH a)

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A or B

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      A

  8. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Which one would you play?

    A) Akanji (nfo)
    B) White (avl)

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

    2. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

  9. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Who to play?
    A) Schar (home vs Liverpool)
    B) Shaw (home vs Leicester)

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      I don't see how you can bench Shaw after the last performance - he's the clear choice for me.

  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Any hope for Moreno getting his place back at Villa? Any Villa fans around?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Hope so. I get the impression that he might be considered too attacking to start against City/Arsenal. Just going to stick with him & hope for the best in 25/8. You could ask Tom when he runs RMT tomorrow?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        That was my plan to ask him if I’m hopefully around 🙂

        Need to get rid of either Akanji or Moreno

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 days, 5 hours ago

          I will probably check with him if you don't. Happy to relay the message if you're not around at the time

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 days, 5 hours ago

            Good man! Thanks 🙂

  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier Cancelo*
    KDB Bruno Rashford Saka
    Haaland Nketiah

    (Ward Andreas Gnonto Patterson)
    1 FT & 0.5m

    Cancelo to Tarkowski for free?

    Frees up cash for Bruno to Salah next week.
    Anything else to consider?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Why not just play Gnonto or even Andreas and have 2FTs for full flexibility next week?

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    a play white and save transfer
    b botman to tarkowski and bench white

    cheers 🙂

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      I'd play White.

      My hunch is that he was benched for tactical reasons against City, but that didn't work out too well for Arsenal.

  13. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Morning

    Does anyone have any idea on whether Martinez is likely to start at CB for United this weekend?

    I have to start one of Schar, Martinez or Bueno. Currently on Bueno but not sure.

    The other option would be to transfer in Tark a week earlier than needed - any ideas

    Thanks

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      ETH said he left him and Varane out against Leeds for tactical reasons as well as needing to rotate IIRC, I'd say the key thing will be tonight as I assume they were both being rested for Barcelona. Given they play the return leg next weekend, I'm not sure but I could see him being benched again

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 days, 4 hours ago

        *next week, not next weekend

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Thanks - appreciate it

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Good morning all!! Which one to bench here????….

    A- Trippier(Pool at home)
    B- Ake(Forest away)
    C- Tarkowski(Leeds at home)
    D- Estupinan(Fulham at home)

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 days, 4 hours ago

        Thanks mate!!! That was my initial thought, due to uncertainty to start!!

  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Would appreciate some help on this,

    Ederson
    Shaw, Trippier, White
    KDB, Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland

    Kepa, Greenwood, Bueno, Castagne
    0.3 itb

    A) KDB to Salah this week to avoid being priced out
    B) Roll transfer and to something along the lines of KDB and Greenwood to Gakpo and Darwin/Felix to give me more players for GW25 and not own Salah or KDB

    1. Silver_and_Gold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Definitely not A, because it doesn't look you'll be priced out. Its Thursday, and Salah is on +11%, with almost no buying momentum. I'd be surprised if he gets to 50% by the deadline. In GW24 KdB plays Forest, Salah - Newcastle...

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      B

  16. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/16/the-great-and-the-good-fpl-transfers-rank-template-more-9/

  17. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Playing catch-up now after the last two disastrous weekends. Who to captain and bench out of this lot?

    Kepa Ederson
    Tripps Ake Shaw Bueno Ream
    Rashford Madders Mitoma Saka Ode
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Capt Haaland, bench Ederson, Ake, Ream and Ode (I think)

      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        4 days, 4 hours ago

        You’ve identified the exact same four subs that I’ve been leaning towards which implies it’s probably the logical choice. Can’t decide on a Captain though as unfortunately I’m looking for differentials now.

  18. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    4 days, 6 hours ago

    Chilwell played yesterday so does that mean Cuccerella starts in the league?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      I'd be very surprised if Potter gave Chilwell two starts in less than 72 hours after so long out. The knock/fatigue he picked up last night would only further that thinking. Chelsea do have Hall as an alternative, so it's definitely not a given, but Cucurella looks, to me, the favourite right now.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 days, 5 hours ago

        this

      2. Dennis System
        • 4 Years
        4 days, 3 hours ago

        cheers

  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 days, 5 hours ago

    I think the optimal FH is to bridge the FA Cup quarter final weekend.

    BB not worth obsessing about.

    May have to field 10 one week but that's like owning Mitrovic currently!

    WC around Easter for the run in if your squad can stand up strong till then.

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 5 hours ago

      Agree on FH28 - that's currently my plan

      I'm erring towards a GW26 WC and GW27 BB at the moment as I have no Brighton or Brentford players and need my next two FTs for GW25. (The SGW players have good fixtures in 27 as well)

      Will then use FTs to navigate the second blank in 32 and the remaining DGWs

  20. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 days, 5 hours ago

    Is there any hope for Alex Moreno or Akanji getting back in their teams? Need to get rid of one this week to use up a transfer

  21. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    4 days, 5 hours ago

    My intrusive thoughts want me to do:

    Nketiah>Felix
    Trippier>Tarkowski
    Mahrez>Saka [-8]

    Next week: De Bruyne>Salah

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 days, 4 hours ago

      Is Mahrez to Saka, then KDB to Salah affordable without the first two moves?

      If so, that would be my preferred option.

      Tark could come in for one of your other defs if necessary for raising extra funds, but I wouldn't sell Trippier.

  22. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 days, 5 hours ago

    GTG here and save FT?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Saka Rashford Fernandes Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson 1 FT 2.5 ITB

    1. Big Mike
      4 days, 59 mins ago

      The only fly in the ointment for me is White, as he's likely to share minutes with Tomiyasu. If you want triple Arsenal for double game week 25 then sell White for either Saliba or Gabriel. You should have enough funds for both.

  23. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 days, 5 hours ago

    Who to start?

    A. Bruno
    B. Mahrez
    C. Mitoma

    My thinking is Mahrez could be benched.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 days, 4 hours ago

      That seems to the opinion of quite a few City fans in the link Hazz posted earlier. Are you playing 4 ATB this week?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 days, 4 hours ago

        My initial draft is this, what do you think roll here?

        Kepa

        Trippier / Shaw / White

        Bruno / Rashford / Saka / Mitoma

        Kane / Haaland / Nketiah

        Ward / Mahrez / Schar / Bueno

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 days, 4 hours ago

          Yeah with 1 FT I'd roll. I would play Schär over Shaw - just can't see a CS v LEI. But if you're doubting Newcastle then I guess Shaw is ok for attacking returns as long as he plays LB & has some corners

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 days, 3 hours ago

            Thanks, benched Shaw last game week and we know how that went 🙂

  24. Big Mike
    4 days, 1 hour ago

    STRATEGY 1

    Wildcard – Gameweek 27
    Free Hit – Gameweek 28
    Bench Boost – Gameweek 34

    Why?

  25. simonjames77@hotmail.com
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 days, 21 hours ago

    Hi first time posting something..2FT 0.1 itb OR 30K (exactly!)

    Ederson (Ward)
    White, Trips, Shaw (Cucurella, Bueno)
    Rash, Bruno, Mahrez, Saka (Andreas)
    Necktie, Kane, Haaland

    Defenders are the issue (White, Cuc and Bueno all xmins issues). Options:
    A Cucurella out for Kilman/Tarko
    B A + White to Gabriel
    C Ederson to Kepa + Cucurella to James
    D Ederson to Kepa + White to Gabriel
    E Kane to Felix, Cucurella to James (Cash itb for Bruno to Salah next week, probably means no Darwin though).

    Thoughts very welcome!

    1. dennis the menace
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 16 hours ago

      Probably Cucarella to Badiashile and carry FT for next GW. You will need to get rid of a Man zu asset next GW so an extra FT will help

      1. simonjames77@hotmail.com
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 days, 5 hours ago

        Thanks. That would be a sensible move. Do we think he's nailed for the league? Ederson to Kepa, Cuc to James is tempting me still ...

        1. dennis the menace
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 4 hours ago

          Badiashile cannot play Champions League so he will start most epl games and has looked great so far (3 clean sheets in 4 starts). I think James will be eased back to fitness after his injury so will be hit and miss with minutes

  26. popmeister
    • 1 Year
    3 days, 21 hours ago

    Hello all, first post, top 32K. Thinking about FH GW25, with the double game week, a lot of blanks, and holding onto Brighton and Brentford players

    Kepa (Ward)
    White, Neco (Cancelo (I know), Shaw, Trippier)
    Ode, Marti (Rash, Bruno, March)
    Haaland, Kane (Toney)

    Anybody else thinking about FH25. Thoughts please?

  27. dennis the menace
    • 11 Years
    3 days, 16 hours ago

    This is one of the best articles I’ve read on here

  28. Cteves31
    3 days, 13 hours ago

    Hey all, lookin for some help in the comments section here. Thanks in advance.

    What to do in gw24/25

    Kepa ward
    Tripp botman white Akanji neco
    Kdb odegaard mitoma rashford Summerville
    Haaland nketiah darwin

    1FT 2.1itb

    1 roll and go badishille/tark for botman/neco?
    2 Badishille for white, kdb to saka?
    3 Badishille+felix for botman+nketiah, then kdb+Summerville to saka+ mahrez?
    4 badshille+tark for botman+white and Alison+saka for ward+kdb

    I’m thinking in circles here

  29. chandik_n18
    3 days, 12 hours ago

    I have 2 FT and 3.8 in the bank. I need to replace Martial and I was wondering if Nunez is a good option considering his DGW25 or should I rather move for Kane?

  30. Brad1807
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    I have 1 ft 4.9itb

    My team is

    Ramsdale
    Shaw , tripper, gabriel
    Rashford , mahrez , martinelli , kdb ,mitoma
    Halland , mitrovich

    Bench ward,weghorst, n Williams, Bueno

    Please help should I save transfers for the gw 25 or make changes I have benchboost and wildcard left ?

