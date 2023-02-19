712
Dugout Discussion February 19

Man Utd v Leicester team news: Garnacho in for Sancho

712 Comments
Share

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday as Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while the visitors have scored eight goals in their last two league games after a busy January transfer window.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Man Utd make three changes to the side that won 2-0 at Elland Road last weekend, as Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho come in for Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

Scott McTominay returns from injury as a substitute, while Casemiro serves the last match of his ban.

As for Leicester, they are unchanged from their 4-1 win win over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 23.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Elanga, Sancho

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Amartey, Tielemans, Soumare, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Daka

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

712 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Shaw bonus gone

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Get a YC Lindeloathe

      Open Controls
  2. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Outside of an FPL perspective has Ten Hag got Fred playing well?

    Open Controls
  3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    DDG beats Shaw 7pts to 6pts

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      3rd save not added?

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Bruno is pretty good out on the right

    Open Controls
  5. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thanks bruno.

    Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    It's been a pleasure since DGW20, Bruno.

    Hero!

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Since gw17 for me... May get rid now.
      Who are you picking from liverpool rainer? Salah only?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I'll own 3, Trent & Salah are locks for me.

        Then it'll likely depend on Mitrovic's fitness. If he's OK, I'll get Robbo, if not Darwin (maaaaaybe Jota if Darwin is injured).

        Open Controls
  7. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Sancho has more goals than Chelsea in 2023

    Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Combined ownership of Shaw, Rashford and Bruno.

    10k - 24.35%
    100k - 23.92%
    100-200k - 22.66%

    https://www.livefpl.net/combos

    Certainly not "everyone" has all 3 and gains to be made.

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I have. And that's all that matters lol

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
  9. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Why is it so hard for haaland captainers to admit rashford captainers made a good decision?!

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Haaland captainer here and I would say it was a very good decision, enjoy the points.

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Seen a lot of comments in previous pages saying Rash caprainers were lucky!

        Seem very bitter

        Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Here's my take. In the long run it has negative value so you'd have to get lucky. It's like betting against the house, in the long run it's a bad play. But this time they were fortunate so well done.

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Who is not admitting it? I am.

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rash (c) was a good decision, but Haaland (c) wasn't a bad one (is it ever?)

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    And now to the Kane brace

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      yess please...save my GW

      Open Controls
  11. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Can't wait for United to dominate everything for a long time again when the new Qatari owners arrive.

    Open Controls
  12. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    61 with Kane to go, 9 pointer would be nice in a 1-1

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      63 with Kane to go. I was on 15 before the United game 😆

      Open Controls
      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Wow, great stuff!

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      64 with Haaland(c)

      Kane to go

      Open Controls
  13. MrJobby
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Well I was the only one in a 20
    Team mini league who captained Rashford . I find that quite unbelievable but I’ll take it .

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Well done mate! Deserve that rank boost

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pretty much the same for me! Nice one dude.

      Open Controls
  14. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Just logged in to congratulate all you Rashford captainers. Well done!

    Open Controls
  15. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    So weird a 15 pointer in your team makes u sad 😆 I dropped 50k cuz of it

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      No way 15 points can drop you that much

      I dropped 18k with the same 15 points today to just outside top 100k

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Well I dunno. I've gone down 50k places from yesterday.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          I didnt check how much rashford did it i guess. Probably no Bruno is part of the drop.

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Okay my bad. 30k is from Bruno and 17k from Rashford

            Open Controls
          2. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Actually my apologies as i mis read your post and thought you wrote 21 (Rashford + Shaw), so actually could make sense

            Sorry.

            Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      What's your rank, it shouldn't be that big a drop. I dropped 12K with rash points

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah I didn't check individual drops. Rashford only responsible for 17k of it.

        Open Controls
  16. GC123
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Rough : Buying Badiashile & benched Mahrez, captaining Haaland

    Smooth : Going from an abhorrent 17 points yesterday to 50 with Kane still to play (thanks to DDG, Rash & Bruno)

    I’ll take that

    Open Controls
  17. sulldaddy
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Was thinking tobdrop Rashford to add Salah for fhe BGW/DGW

    Now not sure I want to give up the value I have for Rashford.

    Ugh

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I am dropping Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I am, too, for Salah, and then switching back to Bruno to enable additional moves.

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      0% chance Rashford is to be sold. You'll only want him back next week vs. that LIV defence & SOU straight after.

      Bruno I can live with selling.

      Open Controls
  18. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Kdb, Shaw > Salah, Gomez (-4)?

    Open Controls
  19. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who do I transfer out?

    A) Shaw
    B) Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      The one that owes you less mobey

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        *money

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A as B has fixture in GW28
      Unless planning on using FH in 28

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Still got to be Shaw, right?

      Shaw vs. Trippier
      GW25: [Blank] vs. [Blank]
      GW26: LIV vs. MCI
      GW27: SOU vs. WOL
      GW28: [Blank] vs. NFO

      United could keep cleanies in between, but blanks important. Less value in Shaw. I lose 0.5m selling Trippier now & only 0.3m (or 0.2m) selling Shaw.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Agree. Shaw out makes much more sense.

        Open Controls
  20. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    So Bruno and Rashford basically missed a whole season when Ronaldo was there stealing their mojo...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Its what all analytics people were saying all last year and the reason they favored selling Ronaldo ( despite most United fans being against)

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Ronaldo cost also OGS' job.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Ultimately a good thing though because Ten Hag is better.

          Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I don't think any United fan wanted to keep him. Only Ronaldo fans.

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yeah getting rid of ronaldo best thing for team

      Open Controls
  21. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which is the better trio??

    A) TAA, KdB, Darwin
    B) Gomez, Salah, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Guys I need to rid one of Trippier, Shaw, Mitoma or Rashford to get a full 11 and with 1 m itb Mitoma to someone doesn’t get me anyone good

    I’m thinking Trippier to Van Dijk or Rashford to Gakpo - I have a lot banked in Trippier but would rather lose him than Rashford, thoughts please?

    Ederson
    Castagne Robertson Saliba
    Saka (C) Odegaard Mahrez Rashford *
    Kane Felix Haaland

    Ward Mitoma * Shaw * Trippier *

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Don't get rid of rashford
      Shaw or trips >VVD

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Could be the move to make, Van Dijk always good for a goal as well

        Open Controls
  23. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Best def for dgw

    1.tark
    2.gomes

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Tark

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Was leaning tark as.if late. Issue is liv def cant seem to keep cs + rotation risk ?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Is Gomez nailed with Matip available? Tark nailed and has threat from set pieces

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Wat i thot

        Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  24. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Wondering if Gakpo gets to play both games...

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Around 120 minutes is my guess.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Jota and Firmino available

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yes, but probably eased in / shared minutes, whatever the correct term (?)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Already eased in with 20-30 mins from the bench in the last 2 games. I don't see why they wouldn't be pushing for a start now

          Open Controls
  25. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    OR#770 loving Pep now! https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4800050/event/24/

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Outrageous rank.

      Open Controls
  26. MindlessFreak2
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4498636/event/24

    Who would you take out for Salah? I'm 0.1m away from Fernandes to Salah because of the price drop. Maddison I only brought in last week so wouldn't want to take him out again

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Trippier if don't want to get rid of maddison

      Open Controls
  27. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Sold Bruno and Shaw as part of a -8 for Badiashile and March. You might say 'wtf are you doing?' Yes, you might.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Deulofail by name, Deulofail by nature 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Ain't that just the way

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Even worse than my -4 to sell Bruno and Mitro to Felix and Gakpo (benched him, no jam).

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Ah yes, I was close to buying Gakpo instead of March to fun Felix. I might have benched him as well, though.

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Fail in your name checks out

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Dig in your name checks out

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      March before a BGW?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        To fund Felix. I can bench this week and get 11 without using a FH (if you count Patterson). Then he has the maximum possible games coming up

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          FT*

          Open Controls
  28. Zack124
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Salah & Greenwood
    or
    Darwin & Gapko

    Open Controls
  29. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I don't like Victor atm.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.