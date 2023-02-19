Man Utd v Leicester team news: Garnacho in for Sancho

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday as Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while the visitors have scored eight goals in their last two league games after a busy January transfer window.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Man Utd make three changes to the side that won 2-0 at Elland Road last weekend, as Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho come in for Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

Scott McTominay returns from injury as a substitute, while Casemiro serves the last match of his ban.

As for Leicester, they are unchanged from their 4-1 win win over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 23.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Elanga, Sancho

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Amartey, Tielemans, Soumare, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Daka

