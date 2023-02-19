Spurs v West Ham team news: Perisic and Son benched

The Sunday 4.30pm GMT kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in north London.
The big Fantasy news is that Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min are both on the bench for Spurs.
Japhet Tanganga, Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur also drop out, with Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison their replacements.
As for West Ham, they make two changes from their 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea, as Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes come in for Lucas Paqueta – who misses out with a shoulder injury – and Said Benrahma.
GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Sarr, Danjuma, Perisic, Moura, Son
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson, Bowen, Downes, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Scamacca, Ings, Casey
Nice to see Kane well involved in that goal. Still in the West Ham half at the point the goal goes in. He seems to be nowhere near the box when Spurs are in a threatening position and a chance to put the cross in. Frustrating watch this.