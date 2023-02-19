326
Dugout Discussion February 19

Spurs v West Ham team news: Perisic and Son benched

The Sunday 4.30pm GMT kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in north London.

The big Fantasy news is that Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min are both on the bench for Spurs.

Japhet Tanganga, Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur also drop out, with Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison their replacements.

As for West Ham, they make two changes from their 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea, as Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes come in for Lucas Paqueta – who misses out with a shoulder injury – and Said Benrahma.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Sarr, Danjuma, Perisic, Moura, Son

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson, Bowen, Downes, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Scamacca, Ings, Casey

  gooberman
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nice to see Kane well involved in that goal. Still in the West Ham half at the point the goal goes in. He seems to be nowhere near the box when Spurs are in a threatening position and a chance to put the cross in. Frustrating watch this.

    Open Controls
  Eat my goal!
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane on the chopping block

    Open Controls
    The Polymath
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope, season keeper

      Open Controls
      Eat my goal!
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        just now

        No player is season keeper

        Open Controls
  reo19uk
    11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which should I do this week with:÷

    A) No hits and 7 players
    B) hits and more players
    C Free hit

    Open Controls
    A. PRISE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hits and more players

      Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on team - hits for longer term assets that are non playing dead ending players os absolutely fine

      Open Controls
  Iceball
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Shaw, Mahrez, Kane to TAA, Salah, Darwin for a hit?

    Open Controls
    Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you are ranked 500k and below nope....if above 800k HELL YEAH

      Open Controls
      Iceball
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        Around 30k but need to push higher of course

        Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Emerson Royale anyone? :mrgreen:
    7, 9, 6, 1, 12(+)

    Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Does Porro get back in the team though?

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      Unfortunately no from, with the help of hindsight easy...

      Open Controls
  Gazzpfc
    6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kdb and Shaw
    Salah and Gomez -4

    ???

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane has never scored a PL goal while Skipp has been on the pitch. Interesting.

    Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely that's not true

      Open Controls
  putana
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    for as bad as spurs have been this season they go above newcastle with a win today

    Open Controls
  Royal5
    11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is that an umbrella on the pitch?

    Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane's shooting boot

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like dead bird imo

      Open Controls
  Eat my goal!
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son hattrick of the bench?!

    Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Off*

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son on to assist some Kane goals!

    Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      😎

      Open Controls
  FATHER KANE
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only just realised Son didn't start LOL

    Open Controls
    Slouch87
      7 Years
      just now

      Says someone who claims to be a Spurs fan

      Open Controls
  ZeBestee
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Kane to fund Salah is almost confirmed for his owners?

    Open Controls
    La Roja
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really.

      I’m 50-50 tbh

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      6 Years
      just now

      I think some were hinting they'd keep if he scores today, which is baffling reasoning, so it's not confirmed yet!

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      I can see that happening

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    6 Years
    1 min ago

    Incredible consistency in the league this season from Richarlison!

    Open Controls
  JBG
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    Son to outscore Kane now.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.