Spurs v West Ham team news: Perisic and Son benched

The Sunday 4.30pm GMT kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in north London.

The big Fantasy news is that Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min are both on the bench for Spurs.

Japhet Tanganga, Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur also drop out, with Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison their replacements.

As for West Ham, they make two changes from their 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea, as Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes come in for Lucas Paqueta – who misses out with a shoulder injury – and Said Benrahma.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Sarr, Danjuma, Perisic, Moura, Son

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson, Bowen, Downes, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Scamacca, Ings, Casey

