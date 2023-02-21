Brighton v Palace stays in Double Gameweek 27

In case you missed it yesterday, a brief bit of fixture news to bring you this Tuesday morning.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace will stay in Gameweek 27, meaning that both sides still ‘double’ in that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) match round as planned.

A rail strike put paid to the initial staging of the M23 derby back in September and, typically, another round of union action is now arranged for the original rescheduled date of Thursday 16 March.

Any threat (however minimal) of the fixture being moved to another Gameweek later in the season has now evaporated, however, as the match has simply been brought forward by 24 hours after the Premier League approved Brighton’s request.

The Seagulls and the Eagles will now meet on Wednesday 15 March, the same night that Southampton v Brentford takes place.

GAMEWEEK 27 FIXTURES

The April TV fixtures are expected to be announced any time now, although it isn’t thought that the ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 29 will be put in place at that point.