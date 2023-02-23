233
February 23

FPL Q&A: Taking hits, Saka v Salah, selling Kane + Liverpool players

233 Comments
Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions, ponders the Saka v Salah captaincy debate and reveals his own team plans.

Q: Who is the one nailed-on starting defender you’d use a transfer on, keeping the blanks in mind? (@NomadicShindig)

FPL review: 23

A: I am a big fan of managers with a clear identity and philosophy. With Sean Dyche, you always know what you’re going to get, his teams are always going to prioritise a clean sheet. We have already seen that in Everton’s last three games, with clean sheets in two of them and James Tarkowski (£4.3m) having their highest expected goals (xG) number.

The Toffees are guaranteed a game in Blank Gameweeks 28 and 32, alongside decent fixtures in 26 and 27, so he is definitely the one defender I would bring in this week, even over Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m).

Q: What do you think is the better time to Free Hit: Gameweek 28 or 29? If you use transfers to form a team in 28, it means being careful with Double Gameweek 25 and possibly ignoring Double Gameweek 27. (@dulfemannen)

1

A: My fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Pras did a stream earlier this week to discuss the pros and cons of various chip strategies. My takeaway from it is that we need to be flexible and react based on how the FA Cup results pan out between Gameweeks 25 and 26.

Attack what’s in front of you in terms of Liverpool and Arsenal assets, then the picture becomes much clearer before the next deadline. I don’t think anyone can currently say for certain what the best chip strategy is but we should have more clarity at this time next week.

Q: Sell Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) for a hit? I already have to sell Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) this week! (@niken_shah)

FPL Gameweek 21: How many Arsenal attackers?

A: I think Martinelli starts both games in this double, having been benched at Villa during the dreaded Wednesday-to-Saturday lunchtime turnaround. It depends if he is blocking your route to Bukayo Saka (£8.4m), who I think is a much better long-term asset.

If you already have three Arsenal assets and none are Saka, then I think it’s worth the four-point hit to upgrade Martinelli to him.

Q: Erling Haaland (£12.2m) to Darwin Nunez (£8.7m): is it OK to even suggest this? (@FPLDwghtSchrute)

FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: ...

A: I’ll keep this short – no. Haaland can outscore any Double Gameweek asset on his day and is a long-term hold, with the captaincy of Gameweek 26 also a big consideration.

Q: Is moving Nathan Ake (£5.1m) or doubtful Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) to Tarkowski worth a four-point hit? (@Acquafresca_FPL)

FPL review: Gameweek 25 game-time for Patterson and Bueno uncertain

A: With Ake, I think you take your chances and hope for a start against his former club. If he does, the clean sheet potential is quite high. I like the Patterson to Tarkowski switch, as I don’t think the right-back gets his starting spot back anytime soon, considering how Seamus Coleman (£4.4m) is playing. Meanwhile, under Dyche, Tarkowski has a 15-pointer in him at any time.

Q: Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) started for Manchester City on Wednesday night – is he worth holding (with no bench cover) or should I take a hit to get Cody Gakpo (£7.8m)? (@yala_leopard)

FPL review: Mahrez hauls, Guardiola on rotation

A: As with Ake, I think I’d take my chances with Mahrez. He scored against RB Leipzig and is Man City’s form player right now. He is pretty good in terms of recovery, as Pep Guardiola has said in the past, and could easily outscore Gakpo given his fixture is against Bournemouth.

I am also unsure if Gakpo gets two starts in the double, with Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m) both available.

Q: Is it worth ditching Harry Kane (£11.8m) to raise money for Liverpool assets?

Auto Draft 55

A: It is difficult to recommend selling Kane without some trepidation, as the forward is arguably the game’s second-best premium asset after Haaland but I think the loss of Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) to injury, coupled with the fact that Spurs will likely blank in Gameweek 28 and play just once in Double Gameweek 29, makes him a sell.

He isn’t really a captaincy option in any week and setting up for the next few weeks is difficult when he takes up such a large chunk of the budget. If you can still afford to hold Kane and prepare well for the weeks ahead, I would hold. But if you need to sell him to enable upgrades elsewhere, I think you should do it.

Q: If you can only get one, would it be Darwin or Alexander-Arnold? (@FPL_Gazza2000)

Liverpool v Man City team news: Alexander-Arnold, Darwin and Grealish subs

A: My ranking for Liverpool assets would be Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), then Darwin, Alexander-Arnold and Gakpo in that order. I’ll explain why in the next section.

Saka vs Salah for captaincy

This wasn’t a specific question asked but, since it is a big topic this week, I will share some useful data with you.

  1. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Kane, Bruno, Shaw --> Darwin, Salah, Tarvowski? -4?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hello!

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Killitzer
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have almost the same and considering it!

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would just do Bruno & Shaw to Salah & Tark if you can afford it. If not, then yes to the hit for Darwin

      Open Controls
  2. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    If Aurier is out does Nico Williams take his place for the next few weeks?

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've stopped even trying to keep up with NFO's squad

      Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep he will

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hi. I'm planning to make these moves tonight for - 8 before price rises

    kane shaw and patterson to darwin trent and tarko

    Will still have 8 guaranteed to gw28. And can then free hit 29

    Does that sound reasonable? Thanks

    Kepa
    White patterson (trippier botman shaw)
    Salah saka martinelli andreas (rashford)
    Haaland kane gnonto

    Open Controls
  4. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kane, Rashford & Doherty > Watkins, Salah & Tark for -8?

    Need to try and get a playing 10 or 11 out.

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You'll bring Rashford back in after this GW?

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        yes absolutely

        Open Controls
  5. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Apart from Trent, who is the next best defender?

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tarkowski probably. Robertson for LFC

      Open Controls
  6. hemalm
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bruno + Shaw + Kane > Salah + TAA + Watkins (or any other Fwd under 8.0) for -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  7. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    KEPA (WARD)
    WHITE BUENO NECO Shaw Trippier
    SAKA ODE Rashford Bruno Mitoma
    HAALAND KANE MITROVIC

    2 FTs 0.5 ITB

    A) Bruno + Kane + Shaw + Mitrovic > Salah + Darwin + TAA + Gnoto for -8 worth it?
    B) Bruno + Kane + Shaw > Salah + Darwin + Tarkwoski for -4
    C) Bruno + Kane > Salah + Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. hemalm
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks! I can actually get in Tark for Neco too. Definitely go with that right, despite Shaw not playing this GW and Neco potentially playing?

        Open Controls
  8. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who scores more this week :-
    a> Jota
    b> Firmino

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      > Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Earn your Spurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've got Darwin and Salah but want another Liverpool . I cant afford Trent

        Open Controls
        1. TanN
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wouldn't bother tbh.

          Trent is ideal. But jota and firmino are competing for the same position really

          Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Non free hitters: How many dgw players do you go for?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Have 4 + Patterson, can move for another but don't think I will

      Open Controls
    2. TanN
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I am a FHer but I would say 4/5 is plenty.

      Triple Arsenal, at least one Liverpool maybe one everton

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cheers, have 6.

      Worth a -4 to get Darwin for Kane?

      Kepa
      Bueno, White, Tarkowski
      Andreas, Saka, Mahrez, Salah (C)
      Kane, Haaland Nketiah

      Subs: Ward, Patterson, Trippier, Rashford

      0.3 in the bank

      Open Controls
      1. sulldaddy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I dont think id take a hit for Darwin if dropping Kane

        Open Controls
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Have 4.5 at the moment (Bueno). Thinking of getting one or two more

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers, 5.5 for me then, and maby gtg.

        Open Controls
  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    What are Ake and Mitro owner doing, just hope one of them plays instead of losing for a hit, Ake to Tarkowski for extra hit might be worth it, later Mitro to Toney.
    A) Chill and play Mitro, Ake first sub
    B) Get Tark for Ake -4 and bench Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Keep Ake

      He will play vs Bournemouth

      Open Controls
  11. Henning
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    KDB Shaw Kane and Patterson to Salah Watkins Trent and Tarkowski for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Should work. Yes!

      Open Controls
    2. ididnt
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      like it

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Gray fit to play?

    Open Controls
  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Shaw -> Trent -4 & GTG? ;

    Ederson
    Trent* Zinchenko* Tarkowski*
    Salah(C)* Saka* Odegaard*
    Haaland Darwin* Gnonto

    (Meslier Rashford Mitoma Trippier Schär)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  14. Killitzer
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    evening all

    £1.3m itb and 2FT. Shocking defence with Shaw and Trip out!

    Ederson/ Ward
    White/ Patterson/ Castagne (Shaw/ Trippier)
    Saka/ Mahrez/ Andreas/ (Bruno/ Rashford)
    Haaland/Kane/ Nkietah

    looking at
    1. Bruno + Mahrez + Patterson -> Salah + £5.7m mf + Tark -4
    2. Bruno + Patterson--> Gakpo + Tark
    3. Bruno + Kane + Patterson--> Salah + Darwin + Tark -4

    Just a bit concerned that as Mahrez played on the weekend he will be rested again.

    Cheers for any input!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      good evening

      3 is a clear winner to me eyes

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  15. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Points predictions:

    a. Salah
    b. Kane
    c. Trent
    d. Tark
    e. Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      11
      5
      4
      8
      11

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'd take that

        Open Controls
  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Ederson, Shaw to Pickford, Robbo (-4)
    B) Botman to Tark
    C) Kane, Botman to TAA, Darwin (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think C

      Open Controls
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  17. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    White Bueno Neco (Shaw Trippier)
    Saka Ode Salah (Mitoma Rashford)
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    FTs used, 11 starters but including Bueno, Neco, Mitrovic

    A) Neco > Tarkowski for -4
    B) Shaw > Tarkowski for -4
    C) Shaw + Mitro > TAA + Gnoto for -8

    Open Controls
  18. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    White + Bruno + Mitrovic -> Tarkowski + Saka + Nunez (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Big Yeeees

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which is better move depend on selling Mitro

    A- Mitro & Mee >
    Watkins & Coleman

    B- Mitro & Rashford >
    Darwin & McNeil

    Open Controls
  20. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Team is
    Kepa
    White, Beuno, Aurier
    Mahrez, Saka, Martinelli
    Mitro, Kane, Haaland
    *Shaw, Trippier, Rash, Mitoma

    A Aurier and Mitro to Robertson and
    Darwin
    B Aurier/Shaw/Mitro to TAA/Tark/Darwin (-4)
    C FH ?

    Open Controls
  21. Wılly
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Patterson or bring in a double gameweeker for a hit?

    Open Controls
  22. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    just now

    So many problems with this team this week. Appreciate any help with what to do.

    A: KDB Patterson > Salah Tark (-4) play with 10
    B: KDB Shaw Trippier > Salah TAA Tark (-8)
    C: KDB Trippier Mitro > Salah Tark Darwin (-8)
    D: Something else?

    Kepa
    Bueno* Gabriel Patterson*
    Saka KDB* Andreas
    Mitro* Nketiah Haaland

    Ward Shaw Rashford Bruno Trippier

    1FT 1.2ITB

    Open Controls

