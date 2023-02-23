276
February 23

Pras and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 25 preview and team reveals

276 Comments
With the line-up changing more frequently than Nottingham Forest’s centre-half pairing, it’s time for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Andy North is back from his own hiatus, while Burning Questions co-host Pras steps up to the guest seat in the absence of the ill Mark Sutherns.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Blank/Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Are they backing Bukayo Saka (£8.4m) or Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) as captain? How many Liverpool players are they going for? And will Andy go further than the ‘-4’ he already took in midweek?

The future Blank and Double Gameweeks will no doubt also be on the agenda, with a dozen doublers in Gameweek 29 now factored into the chip strategy thinking.

Andy and Pras are live from 20:45 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Andy, Mark and others throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

  Jones Kusi
    4 Years
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any transfer you would make? -4 already taken.

    0 FT 0.3 ITB
    Ward Kepa
    Shaw Tarkowski Bueno Trippier White
    Salah Saka Andreas Rashford Mahrez
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Open Controls
    Lucky Z
      5 Years
      just now

      Nothing

      Open Controls
  Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Treble is on !

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Quadruple?

      Open Controls
      The Senate
        4 Years
        16 mins ago

        One step at a time pls

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Right because suggesting a treble is the first step?

          Open Controls
          The Senate
            4 Years
            1 min ago

            Winning Sunday is the next step!

            Open Controls
      Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        15 mins ago

        just lowering the expectations 😉

        Open Controls
    Bartowski
      12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Quadruple is still on, strictly speaking.

      Open Controls
  Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Rashford sub all ok? No injury?

    Open Controls
    The Senate
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Had a kick but just a bruise I think, resting him up for Sunday

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Looked tentative when he came off

      Open Controls
    Zimo
      4 Years
      just now

      We'll find out. Didn't look like anything serious. Probably fatigue.

      Open Controls
  Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    17 mins ago

    To get Saka as 3rd Arsenal (with Odegaard), which move?

    A. White --> TAA
    B. Nketiah --> Watkins

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Sad Ken
    9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you play Bueno or Coufal??

    Open Controls
  RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bought Shaw for 4.8m. Says my selling price is 5.1m. Assuming he drops in price to 5.3m, will I lose 0.1 on him?

    Open Controls
    Zimo
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        just now

        Thanks I get so confused with it haha. Just working out whether to sell him tonight or tomorrow

        Open Controls
  D.r.a.c.o
    5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mou is going to win Europa with Roma won't he

    Open Controls
    DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      Against Ten Fraud, yes.

      Open Controls
  Yank Revolution
    11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Eat sh*te Barca! Nothing better than getting one over on them, our true bogey team.

    Open Controls
    Bartowski
      12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm not sure you can really refer to Barcelona, at their peak, when they were beating Man U in Champions League Finals as your bogey team. They were simply the best team in the world.

      Open Controls
      Yank Revolution
        11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Sure you can. They were each on pretty much the same level, Euro giants, but Barca kept getting the best of them. And those wins prevented Man U from even greater heights. Beating them is more fulfilling than beating Liverpool or City. Oh how I despise them.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          6 mins ago

          Stick to the twinkies mate, you're out of your element.

          Open Controls
          Yank Revolution
            11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Please. I've forgotten more about Man U matches in the last 15 years than you'll ever know.

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
              1 min ago

              Can you prove that?

              Open Controls
        Bartowski
          12 Years
          6 mins ago

          No bogey teams are like when Arsene Wenger's Arsenal kept losing to Bolton Wanderers, not losing to the best team in the world. If that was the case half the teams in the Champions League could call Barca their 'bogey team'.

          Open Controls
          Yank Revolution
            11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Then maybe I misunderstood the term. I always considered it "a team you simply cannot beat very often and they beat you virtually all the time no matter what". Not "divided by gulfs in skill, yet the superior team on paper always loses to the weaker one".

            Open Controls
            Bartowski
              12 Years
              just now

              No I think it comes from the term bogey man like someone you're scared of but shouldn't be. As such bogey teams are always ones you expect to beat but then become inexplicably worried by.

              Open Controls
      Hairy Potter
        7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Romario and co were beating Man U long before the Messi years.

        Open Controls
  Blue&White85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Toiling to decide what to do, mainly because of Mitrovic uncertainty and a lack of forward options beneath 6.8. 2.0 ITB. Thoughts?

    A. Ake & KDB to Robertson & Salah -4 (will have 10 if Mitrovic doesn't play).
    B. Shaw & KDB to Robertson & Salah -4 (James first sub to come in if Mitrovic doesn't play).
    C. White, KDB & Mitrovic to Matip, Salah & Nketiah -8 (if Gomez confirmed as out).
    D. Ake, KDB & Mitrovic to TAA, Salah & Mbeumo -8 (10 men this week but setting up for double 27 / 29).
    E. Ward & KDB to Alisson & Salah -4 (Bench Kepa but 10 men if Mitrovic doesn't play)
    F. Others suggestions?

    Open Controls
  Robson-Canoe
    7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Captain Alexander-Arnold anyone?

    Open Controls
    Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      No, Salah, Saka and Nketiah all better options I'd say.

      Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bruno barges opposing while he’s in the air and Alonso falls on the ball and grabs it. UTD get free kick for hand ball.
    Refs hate UTD. Oh yeah.

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      just now

      To be fair, that was one of the few decisions that went our way

      Open Controls
  Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any reason not to pull trigger on Mitro to Darwin tonight?

    If Darwin does rise I can't afford Botman to Trent (if not, can do Botman to Robertson or Shaw to Trent)

    Open Controls
    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      Deadline tomorrow? I’d prob do it

      Open Controls
  Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
    8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Congrats to Man U on reaching the same round that Union St Gilloise and Ferencvaros have already qualified for.

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Back with the bigboys

      Open Controls
    Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      8 mins ago

      But Barcelona haven't.

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Beating Barcelona is the story apparently ...

      Open Controls
      Yank Revolution
        11 Years
        just now

        Considering they're currently tearing up La Liga, you know, "the superior league", yeah...

        Open Controls
    Amey
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Deja Vu 😆

      Open Controls
      Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
        8 Years
        just now

        There's always another sea with even more fish 😉

        Open Controls
  marcos11
    2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Better combo?

    a) Salah + Gnonto/Cunha
    b) Darwin + Gakpo

    Open Controls
  D.r.a.c.o
    5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Frenkie De Jong really rejected Utd all summer to play Champions League football just to get knocked out by them in the Europa League

    Open Controls
    Bartowski
      12 Years
      7 mins ago

      He didn't do that though did he. He wanted to prove himself at Barcelona and stay in a beautiful city where his partner lived and he'd built a life.

      Open Controls
      Yank Revolution
        11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He plainly wanted the ton of money he deferred and Barca owed him. That's why he stayed.

        Open Controls
        Bartowski
          12 Years
          1 min ago

          How would moving to another club invalidate his claim for outstanding wages?

          Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well there is that.
        But don’t they have good kebabs and brutal winters in Manchester?

        Open Controls
        Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          just now

          Nah, global warming has put paid to the winters, it's basically just like Barcelona these days.

          Open Controls
    Digital-Real
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      wanted to play for a bigger and more successful club, do you blame him?

      Open Controls
    Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nothing against De Jong, if he wasn't interested in United fair enough, he was already at a great club. Good luck to him.

      Open Controls
  Nazz
    8 Years
    7 mins ago

    1) Mitro to Watkins (-4)
    2) Mitro and Kane to Watkins and Darwin (-8)
    3) Kane to Darwin (-8)

    Kepa
    Lewis Bueno Tark White
    Saka Ode Salah
    Kane Haarland Mitro

    Ward Mitoma Rash Tripp

    Open Controls
  Alex1995
    6 Years
    5 mins ago

    0.3 ITB, anything worth a hit here?

    Kepa
    Tark White Bueno
    Salah Saka Odegaard Pereira
    Haaland Kane

    Ward, Tripps, Botman, Rashy, Toney

    Open Controls
  CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which player is more essential to get this week, if you don't have them?

    A: Saka
    B: Salah

    Open Controls
  Tshelby
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Hey

    Schar en Mitro to Darwin and Tarkowski for free

    2FT's and 1.3 ITB

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier*, Schar*, Gabriel, Shaw*, Bueno*
    Rash*, Bruno*, Mitoma, KdB*, Odegard
    Eddie, Haaland, Mitro*

    Open Controls

