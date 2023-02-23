Pras and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 25 preview and team reveals

With the line-up changing more frequently than Nottingham Forest’s centre-half pairing, it’s time for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Andy North is back from his own hiatus, while Burning Questions co-host Pras steps up to the guest seat in the absence of the ill Mark Sutherns.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Blank/Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Are they backing Bukayo Saka (£8.4m) or Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) as captain? How many Liverpool players are they going for? And will Andy go further than the ‘-4’ he already took in midweek?

The future Blank and Double Gameweeks will no doubt also be on the agenda, with a dozen doublers in Gameweek 29 now factored into the chip strategy thinking.

Andy and Pras are live from 20:45 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

