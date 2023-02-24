Fulham v Wolves team news: Bueno starts, Mitrovic misses out

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Craven Cottage tonight, as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
Marco Silva’s side have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to four Premier League matches but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic again, who fails to overcome a hamstring injury.
That means Carlos Vinicius will lead the line, in the only change to the side that started the win at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 24.
As for Wolves, they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match, leaving them in 15th place in the table.
In reaction, Julen Lopetegui makes two changes to his first XI, as Mario Lemina and Raul Jimenez come in for Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore, both of whom are substitutes. Hugo Bueno, meanwhile, starts at left-back.
GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius
Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Cedric, James, Lukic
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Jimenez
Subs: Bentley, Ait Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes, Traore
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Credit where credit is due to Tom Freeman and his Spot the Differential pick for Sarabia. Clearly a decent £5.5m option and only 0.5% owned
https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/17/fpl-gameweek-24-differentials-sarabia-bowen-tarkowski/