Fulham v Wolves team news: Bueno starts, Mitrovic misses out

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Craven Cottage tonight, as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Marco Silva’s side have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to four Premier League matches but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic again, who fails to overcome a hamstring injury.

That means Carlos Vinicius will lead the line, in the only change to the side that started the win at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 24.

As for Wolves, they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match, leaving them in 15th place in the table.

In reaction, Julen Lopetegui makes two changes to his first XI, as Mario Lemina and Raul Jimenez come in for Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore, both of whom are substitutes. Hugo Bueno, meanwhile, starts at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Cedric, James, Lukic

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes, Traore

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek