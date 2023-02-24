352
Dugout Discussion February 24

Fulham v Wolves team news: Bueno starts, Mitrovic misses out

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Craven Cottage tonight, as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Marco Silva’s side have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to four Premier League matches but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic again, who fails to overcome a hamstring injury.

That means Carlos Vinicius will lead the line, in the only change to the side that started the win at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 24.

As for Wolves, they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match, leaving them in 15th place in the table.

In reaction, Julen Lopetegui makes two changes to his first XI, as Mario Lemina and Raul Jimenez come in for Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore, both of whom are substitutes. Hugo Bueno, meanwhile, starts at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Cedric, James, Lukic

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes, Traore

352 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Credit where credit is due to Tom Freeman and his Spot the Differential pick for Sarabia. Clearly a decent £5.5m option and only 0.5% owned

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/17/fpl-gameweek-24-differentials-sarabia-bowen-tarkowski/

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If I were to bet on a Wolves scorer it would have been
      Rúben da Silva Neves

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The differential article is always gold. One of my absolute favourite article types. Sometimes a bit of one week punt but the hit rate is impressive.

      
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    14 more mins of Bueno. Need an attacking return.

    
    1. dennis the menace
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      He almost had one with that cross. I’ll take the clean sheet points and an early sub 60-70min mark

      
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bps @ Half
    Sarabia (WOL) (31)
    Ream (FUL) (12)
    Dawson (WOL) (11)
    De Cordova-Reid (FUL) (11)
    Jiménez (WOL) (11)
    Semedo (WOL) (10)
    Robinson (FUL) (8)
    Kilman (WOL) (7)

    
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No bueno

      
  4. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bueno clean sheet locked, Fulham look awful

    
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't try to jinx it 😉

      
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't get CS points when subbed before 60

      
  5. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bueno off at 59 minutes 22 seconds please.

    
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If that happens I will dropkick my Heineken into the TV. I will also never eat a Kinder Bueno again

      
  6. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    nervous Bueno owner here

    
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nervous about what. Realistically we expected 3pts.

      We should be excited Bueno owners.

      
  7. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Who do I bench next week?

    Saka Rashford Bruno Maddison BigMac
    Haaland Toney Iheanacho

    

