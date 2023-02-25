234
Dugout Discussion February 25

Bournemouth v Man City team news: Mahrez and De Bruyne benched

234 Comments
The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Manchester City attempt to reduce Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League, following the Gunners’ victory over Leicester City.

The reigning champions are away at Bournemouth, who dropped to 19th in the table after wins for Leeds United and West Ham United in the 3pm kick-offs.

The action at the Vitality Stadium gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

After he talked of “fatigue” in Friday’s pre-match press conference, it always looked likely that Pep Guardiola would make changes for today’s clash on the south coast.

He’s made four in total from last Saturday’s draw at Nottingham Forest, although two are influenced by illness: Aymeric Laporte doesn’t make the squad, while Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough for substitute duty.

Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva are benched, meanwhile, as Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez are handed starts.

Riyad Mahrez, who failed to get onto the pitch at Forest, is only among the substitutes again.

Bournemouth’s only change from last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers is an enforced one, as defender Chris Mepham comes in for injured midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

We’re probably looking at a system change to a back five, then, as the Cherries attempt to take a Premier League point off the Citizens at the 13th time of asking.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Stacey, Rothwell, Christie, Semenyo, Anthony, Moore.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Foden, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Substitutes: Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Perrone, Gomez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez.

  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    That rank vs. GW score chart 😀
    https://www.livefpl.net/static/locals.png

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Huge casual W

    2. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      When too much planning is a disadvantage

    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh, yes, it's Casuals' Night
      And the feeling's right
      Oh, yes, it's Casuals' Night
      Oh, what a night

      1. villa_til_i_die
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Lol, v good!

  2. JBG
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Take him off at HT Pep.

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why?

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cause his points are hurting my rank

  3. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ake looks like he’s struggling slightly

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Might be subbed at half time. Not worth the risk.

  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mahrez was not happy when pep took him off against asnl, all started then 🙁

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You've got to keep smiling and pretending that that master is always right.

  5. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mahrez is never coming on

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Naa

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good thing I've got Mitoma off the bench

  6. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Really liking the status at the top on LiveFPL

  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Foden goal

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Quite a few on here got him!

  8. WVA
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Faith in Salah vanishing on here

    Rightly so

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      I know he has been terrible so far today

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden getting the points I'd hoped from Mahrez this game 🙁

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      This

    2. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Same

  10. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fil Phoden

  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Martinez gets full bonus despite being the only one from Villa picking up a YC? Highly owned by towers?

  12. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden been a brutal own...until this evening!!! 😀 😀 😀

    1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Wow huge patience, congrats

  13. james 101
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do we reckon mahrez comes on?

    1. villa_til_i_die
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have him, so, no!

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hopefully not...I have 6 points on the bench if he does. I don't think I'll get lucky - I very rarely do!! 🙁

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope so even for last 10 mins but Can’t see pep bringing on KDB, mahrez and silva

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why would he?

  14. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pep roulette junkies already lining up this move...

    Mahrez ➡ Foden

  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Foden is the one fpl player I will never ever get in my team again

  16. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mahrez ...never again...

    (Until again)

    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He'll come on and brace now

  17. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    How can City have only 2 players that are nailed?? Crazy really.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden probably back to being nailed from here on

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        For 2 weeks

  18. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ah man KdB would have had a dream monster haul here, still might I guess but shame didn’t start

  19. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    We need Dr Palace to make everything okay and let Salah score 2

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No we don't

      1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Okay, as a Salah capper, because you said this I hope Salah blanks

  20. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    surely with the win secured, Halaand is subbed off for a much needed rest.

  21. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Darwin v MUN (H)
    2. Mahrez v NEW (H)
    3. Trippier v MCI (A)

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Darwin to Toney or Watkins

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thats for GW27

  22. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland highlighting the dangers of FHing him out in GW29

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bench Boosting with Haaland!

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm benching him

      Open Controls
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland off at HT for Mahrez - what are the chances for this?

    Open Controls
    1. A. PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Exactly zero

  24. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    just now

    What does Grealish have that Foden/Mahrez et all don't?

    1. A. PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Better hair for sho

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      100m price tag

