Bournemouth v Man City team news: Mahrez and De Bruyne benched

The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Manchester City attempt to reduce Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the Premier League, following the Gunners’ victory over Leicester City.

The reigning champions are away at Bournemouth, who dropped to 19th in the table after wins for Leeds United and West Ham United in the 3pm kick-offs.

The action at the Vitality Stadium gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

After he talked of “fatigue” in Friday’s pre-match press conference, it always looked likely that Pep Guardiola would make changes for today’s clash on the south coast.

He’s made four in total from last Saturday’s draw at Nottingham Forest, although two are influenced by illness: Aymeric Laporte doesn’t make the squad, while Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough for substitute duty.

Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva are benched, meanwhile, as Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez are handed starts.

Riyad Mahrez, who failed to get onto the pitch at Forest, is only among the substitutes again.

Bournemouth’s only change from last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers is an enforced one, as defender Chris Mepham comes in for injured midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

We’re probably looking at a system change to a back five, then, as the Cherries attempt to take a Premier League point off the Citizens at the 13th time of asking.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Ouattara, Traore, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Stacey, Rothwell, Christie, Semenyo, Anthony, Moore.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Foden, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Substitutes: Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Perrone, Gomez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez.

