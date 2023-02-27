9
Scout Picks - Bus Team February 27

FPL Gameweek 26 early Scout Picks: Brighton players return

9 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks:

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) have scored more FPL points than anyone else since the World Cup, and will almost certainly make the Scout Picks XI.

The pair have served up a combined 23 attacking returns from Gameweek 17 onwards, averaging 8.2/6.6 points per start respectively.

Fixtures against Newcastle United and Liverpool aren’t straightforward, but neither side has been at their best of late. Indeed, Eddie Howe’s troops are without a win in four Premier League games, while the Reds’ backline has looked wobbly for some time now.

An Arsenal triple-up also looks on the cards, with relegation-threatened Bournemouth due at the Emirates. The Cherries have found the net just four times in their last nine matches, conceding a whopping 16 goals.

That suggests coverage is required at both ends of the pitch, with Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m), Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) and Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) leading the charge.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) could also muscle their way into contention, with Arsenal’s midweek clash against Everton giving us one more look before we have to make a final decision. Nketiah’s stock has fallen slightly after his weekend benching, however.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Want Bruno back asap. Think since Ronaldo left, he’s putting up points on a consistent basis. Problem is, I have Salah at the moment in his spot, should I:

    A) Play Salah V Manutd, roll transfer

    B) Salah > Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Wait to see FA Cup results.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        FH 28 regardless

        Open Controls
        1. Nanook
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Yes, then I prefer Bruno too

          Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    My gw 26 starters are the same as the bus team except Shaw over Dunk
    Am I doomed?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nope. Just means you have a good team full of good, long term players 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.