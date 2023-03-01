113
Dugout Discussion March 1

Wednesday team news: Darwin starts + Nketiah, Gakpo, Robertson benched

113 Comments
Share

We have two Double Gameweek 25 matches taking place on Wednesday evening, split over GMT kick-off times of 19:45 and 20:00.

It’s a great opportunity for Arsenal to take advantage of their game in hand and go five points clear of Manchester City, while Everton need a win to escape the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, recent results have put Wolverhampton Wanderers three points above the Toffees, as they prepare to face Liverpool for the fourth time in under two months.

The big news revolves around two popular FPL forwards right now – Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m). Whilst the Uruguayan starts for Liverpool, an unchanged Arsenal line-up means Nketiah remains on their bench.

It means that Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) starts again, alongside the usual Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and established first-choice defence.

Nunez for Cody Gakpo (£7.8m) is one of six changes made by Jurgen Klopp, with a completely different midfield trio plus the introduction of Kostas Tsimikas (£4.4m) and Ibrahima Konate (£4.8m) for Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) and Joel Matip (£5.9m).

Key players Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) survive the mass rotation.

As for Everton and Wolves, both have made one alteration to their weekend line-ups. Michael Keane (£4.2m) replaces Conor Coady (£4.9m) for the Toffees, whilst Julen Lopetegui brings Joao Moutinho (£4.7m) in for Matheus Cunha (£5.5m).

Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) starts but Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) will not participate at all.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Coady, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Vinagre, Davies, Gray, Simms

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Gakpo, Firmino

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Ruben Neves, Lemina; Sarabia, Jimenez, Moutinho

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Collins, Neto, Podence, Joao Gomes, Traore, Diego Costa

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

113 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play up

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      just now

      Don't want to.....

      Open Controls
  2. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is this lot worth a WC? With a plan to BB 29 & FH 32/34.

    Pickford Ward
    Trippier Tarkowski White Bueno Neco
    Salah Odegaard Mahrez Rashford Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      31 mins ago

      It's probably better to FH in 28 when more PL teams are playing in the FA Cup. There will be less games.

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Cheers. But WC'ing now allows to prepare for DGW 27, DGW 29 whilst also getting 9 or 10 for BGW 28.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Could stretch to XI, even. Depends on how much you want to trust Brentford, Chelsea and Maddison

          Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          i have WC active now

          Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Arsenal's attack in FPL went from steady Eddie to a minefield in a hot minute, with only Saka and Ode surviving

    Ah, the winter window... I'm not even sure Jesus will be fully nailed when he returns

    Open Controls
    1. MrBoombastic
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Historically jesus is nailed around Easter

      Open Controls
      1. Radulfo28773
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Open Controls
  4. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    How is everyone watching this game in the UK?

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      These PL games

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        i'm not, watching fa cup instead

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Going to the theatre. Phone on silent.

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        Hairspray again?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wish

          Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      33 mins ago

      With my eyes

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        BANTER ALERT

        Open Controls
    4. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      The multiple streaming sites which are freely available

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Which ones?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          soccerstreamlinks

          Open Controls
  5. ‘Tis the Season
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Lol Gakpo owners

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      My rival

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Could be worse. Could own Salah.

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      32 mins ago

      Reckon he may come on as a sub.

      Open Controls
  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Got an ugly choice this week in FanTeam.

    Bench 1 from this front 8:

    Salah Rashford Saka Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Felix

    It's gotta be Felix right? Leeds at home...

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Felix

      I support Chelsea and we look as likely to score as an inbetweener

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Felix

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      I would say Mitoma but everyone else will say Felix

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Depending on tonight I might do it.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          You'll be doing it

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            I kind of hope so. Captained Saka not Salah 😀

            Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Im benching salah in fpl

      Open Controls
  7. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    In other news Ben White's been on the sunbed again

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      +3 bonus incoming

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Getting ready for TOWIE when he retires

      Open Controls
  8. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    What is the census with Toney?

    Close to suspension with yellows but worth risking for the DGWs ahead?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      If you have him hold. If bringing in wait till last minute before the DGW27 to have as much info as possible (ie YC status and any dates around the ban).

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I have him, so I'll try to keep a FT available to switch him to Watkins. I'm more worried about the 8 YCs, tbh

      Open Controls
  9. brixtonBob
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just realised none of them on TV tonight. I assume no tv rights for them or something like that.

    Open Controls
    1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      both on in the usa. I'm watching liverpool

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        What Channel?

        Open Controls
        1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          arsenal is on USA, liverpool is on Peacock

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      UK based Liverpool fans counting themselves extremely lucky tonight

      Open Controls
    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Cancelled games don’t go on TV apparently.

      Open Controls
      1. brixtonBob
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        They were originally supposed to be on Saturday afternoon so weren’t provisioned in the tv deals.

        Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      ESPN+ Has all the cup games too
      God Bless the USA

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yup, seems we have better access to these matches than the UK does.

        Open Controls
  10. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Robertson + Gakpo + Salah > Mee + Mitoma + Maddison (-8)?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      rage transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Look logical to me

        Open Controls
    2. bombonera
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      How many hits did you use to bring them in this GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Wildcarded them in.

        Open Controls
  11. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    So good to see Sir Alex healthy and smiling.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      he was helped down the slope tho

      he did bounce back well from his medical condition

      Open Controls
  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Salah and Darwin auditions tonight for me to determine whether to hold off on WC26

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      May as well pull the trigger now

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      What about the previous 24 weeks?

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      for me its TAA & Darwin

      Open Controls
  13. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Oh I see, Ings is cup tied.

    Might bring him in for Nketiah.

    Open Controls
  14. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Martinelli haul incoming!

    Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Not so keen on Saka as a spy in my team but Salah a differential is worth a go.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't own Saka. Hoping Nketiah can match him, though.

      Open Controls
  16. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Nipples makes a good save from Sabitzer shot.

    Open Controls
  17. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Maguire bringing his England form so far. Playing really well.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      He plays well until he gets burnt for pace or is poorly positioned for a through ball.

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Just got a soft YC to knock his confidence

      Open Controls
  18. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Just score an early goal today Arsenal. Make our lives easier

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't belive it's going to happen

      Open Controls
  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chelsea Jorginho is back.

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes , he's been terrible so far. Dreadful signing by Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nah he's fine for the price they paid. Not really first choice either. I'm sure they know what they were getting with him.

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't think that he adds anything

          Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        *yawn*

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Is this not a forum where opinions can be voiced ? I have referred to the Jorginho signing on less thana handful of occasions.

          Open Controls
      3. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        12m. Can't expect much from him

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tbf he was the reason Arsenal didn't end up drawing against Villa 2 games ago.

          Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Chelsea Salah and Chelsea KDB too 🙂

      Open Controls
  20. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Liverpool conceded yet?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lol. VVD says hi. Give it 5 mins

      Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Grimsby GOAL

    Open Controls
  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is that a Grimsby goal?!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      yeah

      FH32 is dead

      Open Controls
  23. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Maddison IN

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Southampton that bad?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Grim...

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Was a penalty though

          Open Controls
  24. GC123
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Time to sell Nketieh?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      he could score tonight given the chance

      but yeah

      Switch it around

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Unless he comes on and scores a hattrick, yeah.

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I thought it was just a rest but it’s looking ominous now, especially with Jesus back in training. Watkins or Toney it is then

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Looks that way. Getting Toney looks like a minefield and I'm not sold on Watkins. But I suspect I'll do one of them.

          Open Controls
          1. Yank Revolution
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Watkins is on fire and is a decent striker.

            Open Controls
            1. GC123
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Agreed. Toney on 8 yellows too and no idea how the imminent ban will affect him

              Open Controls
            2. Alan The Llama
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I've got nothing against him but I have seen him enough that I wouldn't rate him as "decent", personally. I've seen his upturn in form and Villa look like scoring, so it'll probably be him.

              Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks like

      Open Controls
    4. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks that way

      Open Controls
    5. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      3-5-2 FTW!

      Open Controls
  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Half watching a couple of games but Wolves have started on the front foot so far

    Open Controls
  26. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hum... looks like another underwhelming performance from Arsenal...

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      70 minutes to go. Let's not panic.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sure but it's been this way ever since the first Everton game. Lucky own goal from a jorginho long shot was the only reason Arsenal didn't draw that match. Then they didn't create much against Leicester either. Lucky that Maddison wasn't playing.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Draw the Villa match*

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Starting to see why the 'Elite' sample heavily favoured Salah over Saka for captaincy now

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Honestly, I think it's FPL loyalty/bias.

        There was not much in it. A 50/50 imo.

        Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Liverpool aren't playing any better

        Open Controls
      3. bombonera
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Liverpool and Salah are even worse

        Open Controls
  27. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Maguire really?

    Open Controls
  28. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Come on Sheffield allow GW28 (K)ane to happen

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      just as long as he's fit for gw26 in the first place...

      can't get to ahead of yourself in this game

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He’s injured?

        Open Controls
  29. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    DDG is probably the best keeper in the world right now.

    Pulls off match winning saves week in week out.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      He is playing for a contract after all..

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Horrific shout

      Open Controls
  30. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Time to offload an Arse attacker ?

    Odegaard a couple if assists in last 7 or 7 games, reversion to mean?

    Martinelli at risk from Trossard when Jesus returns

    Saka ticking along nicely though,

    keep Saka only, when spots needed for Bri, Maddison, Rashford etc ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.