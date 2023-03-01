Wednesday team news: Darwin starts + Nketiah, Gakpo, Robertson benched

We have two Double Gameweek 25 matches taking place on Wednesday evening, split over GMT kick-off times of 19:45 and 20:00.

It’s a great opportunity for Arsenal to take advantage of their game in hand and go five points clear of Manchester City, while Everton need a win to escape the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, recent results have put Wolverhampton Wanderers three points above the Toffees, as they prepare to face Liverpool for the fourth time in under two months.

The big news revolves around two popular FPL forwards right now – Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m). Whilst the Uruguayan starts for Liverpool, an unchanged Arsenal line-up means Nketiah remains on their bench.

It means that Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) starts again, alongside the usual Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and established first-choice defence.

Nunez for Cody Gakpo (£7.8m) is one of six changes made by Jurgen Klopp, with a completely different midfield trio plus the introduction of Kostas Tsimikas (£4.4m) and Ibrahima Konate (£4.8m) for Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) and Joel Matip (£5.9m).

Key players Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) survive the mass rotation.

As for Everton and Wolves, both have made one alteration to their weekend line-ups. Michael Keane (£4.2m) replaces Conor Coady (£4.9m) for the Toffees, whilst Julen Lopetegui brings Joao Moutinho (£4.7m) in for Matheus Cunha (£5.5m).

Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) starts but Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) will not participate at all.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Kiwior, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Coady, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Vinagre, Davies, Gray, Simms

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Gakpo, Firmino

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Ruben Neves, Lemina; Sarabia, Jimenez, Moutinho

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Collins, Neto, Podence, Joao Gomes, Traore, Diego Costa