Seb and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 26 preview and Wildcard teams

It’s Friday night, so it’s time for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

There threatened to be an FPL BlackBox takeover this evening but it’s a full-on Scoutcast affair instead (Mark and Az both had late work commitments), with Andy North joined by Hall of Fame #68, Seb Wassell.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Andy and Seb are live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Andy, Mark and others throughout the 2022/23 campaign.