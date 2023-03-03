181
Members March 3

Seb and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 26 preview and Wildcard teams

It’s Friday night, so it’s time for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

There threatened to be an FPL BlackBox takeover this evening but it’s a full-on Scoutcast affair instead (Mark and Az both had late work commitments), with Andy North joined by Hall of Fame #68, Seb Wassell.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Andy and Seb are live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Andy, Mark and others throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    If BB29 who's the best 5th defender on WC? Up to 6.5m

    Raya Kepa
    Trippier Zinchenko Mee Estupinan *
    Saka Rashford Ode(or Marti?) Mitoma Maddison
    Toney Haaland Kane

    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You’ll get boring answers like Schar but I’ve gone Chilwell

      1. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Also considered Castagne

        1. Croaker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’m going for Castagne

      2. el polako
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Chilwell, interesting.

      3. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I was on Chilwell but no James puts me off. They won't switch to a back 3 at this rate.

    2. Bluetiger1
      8 mins ago

      James if fit

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shaw or West Ham defender?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sorry I should have said I want someone who plays in 28 as well.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Someone from Chelsea, Leicester or Newcastle. Castagne maybe if you don't want any def and keeper double ups.

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you're on WC then you also need someone you can bench until the end of the season (potentially). It's why I keep coming back to Botman

    5. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chilwell or Botman for me.

    6. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Emerson, Dier, Beavis, Chelsea but who?

      That’s identical to mine & hard finding differentials

  2. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    How many have all 11 home players playing this week?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      No, Kane, Rashford and Tarkowski here

    2. Bluetiger1
      6 mins ago

      Nope only 7 - 11 seems good & possible in your favour as usually better performances from home players

      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ya, no ManU is scary though, trying to go till GW29 without them. I have Tark on bench as nfo usually scores at home

        1. Bluetiger1
          just now

          A difference which could work!

          Unless you get the man in form Rashford into your team?

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      9/11

  3. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Kepa
    James/TAA/Tarkowski
    Salah/Saka/Odegaard/Mahrez/Mitoma
    Haaland/Nketiah

    Ward/Trippier/Gnonto/Bueno
    1ft 0.9itb

    a)Nketiah->Toney
    b)save

    1. King Kun Ta
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      cheers both

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gabriel or Zinchenko?

    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zinc much better

    2. allaboutthemagic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zin- more assist potential

    3. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      Zinchenko

    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think Gabriel, but you can’t really go wrong

  5. HM2
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Latest on Schar’s head injury?

  6. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play double Brighton or double Brentford defence?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's a tough one, I'm on a similar train of both. I somehow landed on both.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Brighton's clean sheet record doesn't really warrant a double up. Estu good option for potential at the other end of the pitch

    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nah

  7. allaboutthemagic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Kepa or Raya this GW?

    1. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kepa

    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Without Silva and James, not sure I trust Che defense. Raya for me but don't double up

  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else fancy a punt on Foden if we get some early team news for tomorrow?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Fool me once, shame on you

      Fool me twice....

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Best 3 options to start here???….

    A- TAA(United at home)
    B- Mings(Palace at home)
    C- Ake(Newcastle at home)
    D- Tarkowski(Forest away)
    E- Trippier(City away)

    Currently starting ABC

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      for GW26 only then revert to type

      ABC - agree

  10. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Had some poor weeks so wildcarded. Avoided being here and looking at “content”… came up with pretty much the same team as everyone anyway.

  11. King Kun Ta
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trips Shaw White
    Rashford Salah Saka Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Ward Pereira Cucu Bueno

    0 FT & 0.3 ITB

    What to do?? Aaahh! Toney a must have? Think so!

    A leave it like this
    B Salah & Nketiah -> Toney & Mads (-8)
    C Cucu -> Estupinan (-8)
    D other suggestions?

    Ta!

  12. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gosh we're almost all doing the same on a WC
    1 arsenal defender+Ode/Martineli+Saka
    1 Brighton defender or goalie +2 midfielders
    2 Brentford defenders or goalie+Toney
    At least 1 Newcastle defender
    Rashford+Haaland+Kane

    Then future plans
    Gw27 roll transfer
    Gw28 Haaland to Watkins
    Gw29 BB bring Bruno and Shaw in
    Gw30 Haaland back

    1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Gw32 FH of course

  13. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Marty or Ode, got Zinch & Saka?

