3pm team news: White + Sanchez benched, Nketiah absent

There’s some bombshell team news from the 3pm kick-offs, with 10 teams in Premier League action.
Robert Sanchez is dropped to the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion’s home match against West Ham United, which comes a week before the Seagulls embark on the first of at least four Double Gameweeks.
Ben White is only among the substitutes for Arsenal, meanwhile, with Eddie Nketiah missing out altogether.
More to follow
GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Vieira, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Smith Rowe, Kiwor, Holding, Jorginho, Nelson, Xhaka.
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo, Solanke.
Subs: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Moore, Anthony, Pollock.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne, Bailey.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lokonga, Olise, J Ayew, Eze, Zaha.
Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.
Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.
West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.
Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Cresswell, Zouma, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes.
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, W Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Kovacic, Sterling, Havertz.
Subs: Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Rutter.
Subs: Roca, Gyabi, Struijk, Robles, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood, Fernandez, Gray.
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Nunes, Neto, Costa.
Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Cunha, Tati, Moutinho, Gomes, Traore.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr.
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
I only play FPL Draft very casually, but just checked back to see how my inactive 'rival' did last week:
Auto-subs (OUT):
# - Cancelo
# - Trippier
# - Almiron
Auto-subs (IN):
24 - Van Djik
18 - Zinchenko
6 - Watkins
48 points off the bench, holy crap