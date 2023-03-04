21
Dugout Discussion March 4

3pm team news: White + Sanchez benched, Nketiah absent

21 Comments
There’s some bombshell team news from the 3pm kick-offs, with 10 teams in Premier League action.

Robert Sanchez is dropped to the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion’s home match against West Ham United, which comes a week before the Seagulls embark on the first of at least four Double Gameweeks.

Ben White is only among the substitutes for Arsenal, meanwhile, with Eddie Nketiah missing out altogether.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Vieira, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Smith Rowe, Kiwor, Holding, Jorginho, Nelson, Xhaka.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Moore, Anthony, Pollock.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne, Bailey.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lokonga, Olise, J Ayew, Eze, Zaha.

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.

Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Cresswell, Zouma, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, W Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Kovacic, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Rutter.

Subs: Roca, Gyabi, Struijk, Robles, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood, Fernandez, Gray.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Nunes, Neto, Costa.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Cunha, Tati, Moutinho, Gomes, Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I only play FPL Draft very casually, but just checked back to see how my inactive 'rival' did last week:

    Auto-subs (OUT):
    # - Cancelo
    # - Trippier
    # - Almiron

    Auto-subs (IN):
    24 - Van Djik
    18 - Zinchenko
    6 - Watkins

    48 points off the bench, holy crap

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Also has Trossard (12) from when he was at Brighton 😆 I tell you what it's far less serious but that sort of stuff is entertaining :mrgreen:

    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Last week I lost my H2H fixture to a guy that hadn't made a transfer since GW6. He brought in Trippier (no fixture) and Alvarez. Beat me 128 v 88.

  2. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Zaha and JWP look like some nice punts before WC28 and BB29. Excellent.

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Hope they go well!

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Well there goes the benching headache

  4. SE25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Don't think I could handle the fright of benching Haaland again any time soon, congrats to all those who held their nerve.

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you from some alternative universe where Haaland returned no goal contributions, scored an own goal and got sent off?

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      One Haaland (C) for me since GW18 and +830k places. It's not so scary

      1. Begbie.
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agreed with that. Rashford has been my go to captain recently but went Haaland this week given Rash's fixture (Liverpool are terrible defensively tbf but I think that'll be a tight game).

        It's also just way more fun captaining guys like Rashford and Saka. They're way more involved in the game overall.

  5. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane(c) let’s go!

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      GL!

    3. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd kill for a Kane hatty today.

    4. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Saka c here

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good shout, though Spurs away from home…

  6. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    That Sanchez drop to bench is crazy unforeseen. Ridiculous really, what a waste of a ft now after wc

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      The bright side for owners is it happened when it did. At least you can switch to Raya in time for the doublers.

      1. A Pillow of Winds
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Hearing there are some people with already 3 Brentford out there

  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Let the Pascal Groß show begin....

  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you rather do White > Zinchenko or Estupiñian?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Estupinan as long as you don't need the third Arsenal in 28

    2. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Depends on your plans for GW28. If you're gonna free hit in 28 then Estupinan. If you're navigating 28 without the FH then Zinchenko.

  9. Dead Balls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Eusta has double

