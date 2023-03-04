3pm team news: White + Sanchez benched, Nketiah absent

There’s some bombshell team news from the 3pm kick-offs, with 10 teams in Premier League action.

Robert Sanchez is dropped to the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion’s home match against West Ham United, which comes a week before the Seagulls embark on the first of at least four Double Gameweeks.

Ben White is only among the substitutes for Arsenal, meanwhile, with Eddie Nketiah missing out altogether.

More to follow

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Vieira, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Smith Rowe, Kiwor, Holding, Jorginho, Nelson, Xhaka.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Randolph, Fredericks, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Moore, Anthony, Pollock.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne, Bailey.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lokonga, Olise, J Ayew, Eze, Zaha.

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.

Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Cresswell, Zouma, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, W Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Kovacic, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Rutter.

Subs: Roca, Gyabi, Struijk, Robles, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood, Fernandez, Gray.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Nunes, Neto, Costa.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Cunha, Tati, Moutinho, Gomes, Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Dier, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek