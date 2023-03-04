FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double/Blank Gameweek 25.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Pat Ravenhall is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 71st overall after playing a Free Hit.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for a ninth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 358th overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

The winner of the FFS Open Cup is Colombo Geezers (4,626th overall) who defeated TwoTon Ted by 90 points to 72 in the final.

Third prize went to Spectrum after his 83-73 win against WEAK BECOME HEROES in the third-place play-off.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The winner of the FFS Members Cup is Mani10000g (4,739th) who defeated Whitty by 91 points to 78 in the final.

Third prize went to Lionac after his 87-63 win over Alcmckay in the third place play-off.

The FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 71 after hits, with 49 teams to be removed and 417 going through to Gameweek 26.

Garrett Dooley was the top scorer with 121 points, featuring double-digit hauls from Martinelli, White, Trent, Haaland and Triple Captain Saka.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail and RoyArve Garvic both lost their latest matches at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and are still level on points, but Sameer still leads by virtue of his superior overall ranking.

Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues. He has 67 points out of a possible 75 and is now 5,864th overall.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 2,496th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Harry also leads for a seventh week in the FFScout Family mini-league..

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for a ninth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 395th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Apart from an ineligible first-place invader, the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) is Stephen Devlin, who has risen to 3,870th overall. He came 333rd in 2014/15 and has had another four top 7k finishes.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a fourth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

The player listed in second place by FPL is another ineligible invader.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson played his Wildcard and leads for a 15th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for an eleventh week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000, and is now 4,888th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan Kępski has regained the lead from Andy Mason in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He was 66th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated and had previously led after Gameweek 5 and again after Gameweeks 15 to 19.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jon Ballantyne is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and has shot up to 1,521st overall after an impressive Gameweek when he obtained double-digit hauls from Martinelli, Van Dijk, Saka, Trent, Odegaard, Haaland and captain Salah. He had three successive top thousand finishes from 2018/19 to 2020/21 and is fifth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Tom Carroll leads for a fourth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Vlad Larionov also leads for a fourth week in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has risen from 4.6m to 520k in the nine Gameweeks since the World Cup.

