FPL Gameweek 26 complete guide: Team news, line-ups, tips, picks + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Remember that today’s FPL deadline is at 11:00 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

GW26 WILDCARD

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

GAMEWEEK 26 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 25

USEFUL TOOLS