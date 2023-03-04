FPL Gameweek 26 complete guide: Team news, line-ups, tips, picks + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
Remember that today’s FPL deadline is at 11:00 GMT.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- FA CUP: How the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks look after the FA Cup fifth round
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?
GW26 WILDCARD
- GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: The pros and cons
- GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: Zophar’s club-by-club guide
- GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: Three potential drafts, from ‘template’ to no Haaland
- GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: Lateriser’s thoughts on Maddison, Kane + the Free Hit
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?
- SCOUT PICKS: Arsenal triple-up, March + Estupinan fit
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 26
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Mac Allister, Pinnock + Barnes
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Estupinan, Maddison, March + Nketiah injury updates from Friday’s pressers
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- IVAN TONEY: Will the Brentford striker face a ban and when could it start?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players were on penalties and set pieces in Gameweeks 23-25?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RMT: Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- POINTS PROJECTIONS: Gameweek 26 and beyond points predictions
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- ANALYSIS: Why aren’t Man City keeping clean sheets?
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- TEAM REVEAL: Zophar’s Wildcard draft
- MEMBERS VIDEO: Seb and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 26 preview and Wildcard teams
- MARCH v MITOMA v MAC ALLISTER: Who is the best pick in FPL?
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
GAMEWEEK 26 VIDEO CONTENT
- STATS OF THE DAY: Karam’s Gameweek 26 analysis
- SCOUTCAST: Andy, Seb and Flapjack discuss the FA Cup’s impact on chip strategy
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom look at the xG underperformers
- TEAM REVEAL: Az’s team selection for Gameweek 26
- TEAM REVEAL: Gianni’s team selection for Gameweek 26
- WILDCARD: FPL Harry’s Double Gameweek 26 Wildcard draft
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 25
- FRIDAY SCOUT NOTES: Sarabia hauls, Silva on super-sub Solomon
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Arteta on Trossard + Martinelli after Nketiah benching
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: In-form Watkins scores again
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Gracia’s first match + Ings leads late West Ham surge
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Guardiola on Foden, Lewis’ midfield role + rotation
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Klopp on Darwin’s injury + Alexander-Arnold
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Potter on rotation as Chelsea’s poor form continues
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Nketiah and Bueno injury updates after Martinelli hauls
What's up with Schar? Must have missed him being a doubt?