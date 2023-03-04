969
Dugout Discussion March 4

Man City v Newcastle team news: Mahrez benched, no Schar

969 Comments
Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the opening match of Gameweek 26, which gets underway at the Etihad at 12:30 GMT.

These sides met way back in Gameweek 3 and shared six goals, a signal of intent from the Magpies and a sign of things to come in a largely successful 2022/23 campaign to date.

City have won their last 13 home league encounters against Newcastle, however, including a 5-0 thrashing of an Eddie Howe-led side in May 2022.

The reigning champions being involved in the early kick-off usually heralds a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) site crash but we had no such down-time this morning, with Fantasy interest cooling a little in City assets – especially among Wildcarders.

The most-owned player in the game, Erling Haaland, features in this Saturday afternoon curtain-raiser although he’s not the most-captained pick of Gameweek 26 among the top 10,000 FPL managers:

Haaland starts as expected for City, whose side shows two changes from the Gameweek 25 win over Bournemouth.

Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne are back in the starting XI as Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez make way.

That means another league benching for both Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are also among the City substitutes after recovering from injury and illness respectively.

Newcastle make three changes from the side that lost to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.

Nick Pope is back after his suspension and replaces Loris Karius between the sticks, while Anthony Gordon comes in for Allan Saint-Maximin on the left flank.

The most significant news from an FPL perspective is that Jamaal Lascelles has replaced Fabian Schar at centre-half, with concussion ruling the Swiss stopper out of today’s game.

Schar had needed treatment for a head injury early on at Wembley but went on to complete the full game.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

  HD7
    5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Have 0.2 ITB

    Just enough to do Sanchez to Raya tonight...

    Yes or hope Sanchez is back in the starting 11 for 27?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably wait and see how the game goes and more info from RDZ

      Open Controls
    FPL Emu
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd recommend watching the 90 minutes of his competition playing, think there's a match starting soon

      Open Controls
      HD7
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. I will surely wait before the time for price changes comes. But If nothing new and Raya is riding I will he forced to act

        Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      11 mins ago

      you might want to make sure Raya comes through on Monday night in the West London encounter.

      Open Controls
      HD7
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        The problem is if Raya rises tonight... I wont have a choice

        Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Raya will be heavily influenced by WCs, not a given he rises

      Open Controls
      HD7
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        There is still a chance... and I wouldnt want to take a hit in the next days

        Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    13 mins ago

    got the choice of Arsenal, Chelsea v Leeds or Spurs away next.

    reckon the tighter game is at the Bridge but going to start off in north London.

    Open Controls
  Gubby-Allen
    1 Year
    13 mins ago

    It did seem one of the best weeks not to. Newcastle defence, slight drop in form, early kick off. Plus Saka and Rashford playing so well.

    I don't have Saka. I was split between Rashford, Kane and Martinelli, went for the latter.

    Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    12 mins ago

    I only play FPL Draft very casually, but just checked back to see how my inactive 'rival' did last week:

    Auto-subs (OUT):
    # - Cancelo
    # - Trippier
    # - Almiron

    Auto-subs (IN):
    24 - Van Djik
    18 - Zinchenko
    6 - Watkins

    48 points off the bench, holy crap 😆 Also has Trossard from when he was at Brighton (12)

    I tell you what it's far less serious but that sort of stuff is entertaining :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
  FPL_trail_runner
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Everyone will go Haaland to Watkins in 28 and have to buy Haaland back later

    Here i am eyeing up Salah to Son for Kane and Son double up away to Southampton

    That game in blank week 28 looks ripe for goals for Son on the break

    Open Controls
    SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not sure I'd touch Son, still looks a shadow of himself

      Open Controls
      FPL_trail_runner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 min ago

        Its fine for a 1 week punt

        Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe Son of yester-year.

      Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not everyone. I'll be benching Haaland and bringing in Buendia.

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Very punty, nothing really on current form to suggest that Son is a good pick

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ownership of the ‘Elite’ sample on LiveFPL:

    Rashford 96.40%
    Haaland 95.40%
    Trippier 93.90%
    Saka 90.70%
    Toney 83.80%
    Kane 78.30%
    Arrizabalaga 77.30%
    Mitoma 60.90%
    Estupiñán 58.70%
    Ødegaard 54.70%
    March 53.20%
    Raya 52.50%
    Henry 47.90%
    Botman 42.30%
    Martinelli 41.30%
    Zinchenko 40.50%
    Gabriel 35.40%
    Ward 31.70%
    Salah 24.10%
    Mee 23.30%
    Mac Allister 20.50%
    Tarkowski 20.30%
    Sánchez 19.90%

    Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      9 mins ago

      My KdB 6 points looks massive now

      Open Controls
    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Also wonderful to see not one player above 100%

      Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        8 mins ago

        That's ownership, not EO 🙂

        Open Controls
        FATHER KANE
          6 Years
          just now

          Even better

          Open Controls
      FPL_trail_runner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        7 mins ago

        By default nobody can be over 100%

        Its not captain and EO

        Its a proportion of how the top teams that have each player

        Open Controls
  FATHER KANE
    6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Let's go Sanchez and Steele just in case

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      10 Years
      just now

      One game each means a successful bench boost, right?

      Open Controls
  boc610
    11 Years
    9 mins ago

    howe's job not as safe as people think, pocchetino and tuchel lurking, if they drop out champions league spot owners might get decide to get rid for a bigger name

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Howe on a downfall.

      Open Controls

