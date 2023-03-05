Liverpool v Man Utd team news: Robertson and Gakpo return

The second and final Premier League match of the day sees rivals Liverpool and Manchester United go head-to-head at Anfield.

The Reds claimed a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s troops came from behind to sink West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that beat Wolves on Wednesday, as Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo come in for Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota.

As for Man Utd, ten Hag names the same starting XI that beat Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. That means popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford all start.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Darwin, Gakpo

Subs: Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Kelleher

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Heaton, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho

