SoRare March 10

Four Premier League players who might surprise you on Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

Sorare is a global sports game where you can buy, sell and trade digital player cards, and use them in free-to-play games to win prizes. The Premier League teamed up with Sorare at the start of the year, meaning you can now flex your FPL knowledge on Sorare. 

As you’d expect, some of the top-performing players on Sorare are also the ones that will be in many template FPL teams – names like Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford. But are there any Premier League players who are a much better pick on Sorare than FPL?

Let’s take a look…

Rodri – Manchester City

If we told you that the current highest-scoring Premier League player on Sorare was a Manchester City player, you probably wouldn’t be too surprised. You might expect it to be goal-machine Erling Haaland or the ever-reliable Kevin De Bruyne in midfield. You probably wouldn’t think of Rodri. 

As a defensive midfielder, the FPL scoring matrix isn’t all that kind to him, but the Sorare scoring matrix suits him pretty well as it rewards his all-around play for the team, not just goal threat. Just think of those 2,000+ passes since the start of the season – it all adds up. 

His average score over the last 15 games is an impressive 68 points and he’s racked up six scores over 70 since Christmas, showing he can hit the peak scores you need to win big, as well as being very consistent overall. 

Just note that if you’re looking for him on Sorare, he’s been given his full name ‘Rodrigo’. But he’s not too hard to find – just look near the top of the scoring charts as you’ll likely find him there.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Continuing the defensive midfielder theme, Højbjerg is another consistently high scorer on Sorare, even with Spurs’ recent wobbles. Like Rodri, the matrix rewards him for his involvement all over the pitch.

Over the last year, the majority of his scores have been 60+ which is generally considered a good benchmark for a player. Add in a goal or assist and his score is likely to be even higher still, and he’s averaging a goal involvement every 3.5 games this season so there is plenty of potential for that. 

He’s also got some tasty fixtures coming up (Forest, Southampton, and then Everton after the break) where he should see plenty of the ball and potentially benefit from the 10-point bonus for a clean sheet. 

Armel Bella-Kotchap – Southampton

Southampton players are unlikely to feature in many FPL defences this year, considering how many goals they’ve shipped. The lack of clean sheets is also an issue on Sorare but, despite that, there is one defender who is starting to look like he could be worth considering as a value pick.

Bella-Kotchap has been in and out of the squad this season due to injury but when he has been fit, his inclusion in the first XI has been pretty secure. He works hard in defence and even in tough games, he tends to build up points for possession won, duels, interceptions and passes.

He might not hit the high scores of some other defenders in the game but as he’s still only 21, he could be a good addition to your team for the longer term (particularly as the Championship is also covered by Sorare!). And you can pick him up for only 51 points if you’re playing the free-to-enter Premier League Amateur game, as his scoring hasn’t quite caught up from him being used as a substitute for a few games. 

Dwight McNeil – Everton

Sticking with relegation battlers, Dwight McNeil is another potential value pick on Sorare after putting in two big performances in his last two games. 

One of these was the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal, in which he scored 76.5 points despite only managing one shot on target. Compare that to his score of two points in the same fixture in FPL. No one worked harder on the pitch for Everton in that game, and that was fairly reflected in his all-around score of 41.5, which was really quite unusual for a forward player on Sorare.

That game was perhaps a bit of an outlier but his all-around scoring has definitely improved under Dyche and, with the continued absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, we should expect McNeil to be creating and taking chances for this new-look Everton team.

Ready to set your team for the Premier League games this weekend? Remember that Sorare is completely free-to-play but if you use our link below to join you’ll win a free digital player card if you eventually buy five cards from the Sorare auctions. 

(written by @Football_MDJ)

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

  1. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    From old art

    Which seems better?

    A: Nketiah -> Mbeumo
    B: Nketiah + Maddison -> Toney + Martinelli (-4)
    C: Nketiah + TAA -> Toney + Chillwell (-4)

    *Can get 11 in 28 for a hit if A and B, for FT if C
    * Will FH in 29

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Chilly get an extra game over Trent so only minus 2 really, also still low owned, and attacking, only part of my sort of WC last work that was an immediate success.

        Open Controls
    2. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C for me

      Open Controls
  2. as33
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Dalot subbed after first half, is he injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Only his pride I think.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Possibly, or maybe Ten Hag thought he wasn’t up for it in that first half. Wan-Bissaka will probably start against Southampton after his performance against Betis.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      He's not very consistent at all, I wouldn't go near him in FPL

      Open Controls
  3. ianbristow
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Can I wild card and bench boost in the same week? I've always been confused by this.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nope. Only 1 chip (inc. WC) per week.

      Open Controls
  4. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    There might be a big score from Man United this weekend. They were brilliant in that second half against Betis. Bruno in particular.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Fingers crossed he keeps it up. I love that little rat faced b8stard.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I said after the Pool game it was misleading and Bruno was still a great FPL asset, everyone on here said I was watching the wrong game but people get blinded by the scoreline

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        4 double digit hauls all season. Not great for a penalty taker for whom the club plays around too.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Surely don't include the start on the season, since United's upturn in form he's probably up there with the top points scorers.

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Salah, 6 double digit hauls and even a 21 pointer. But he is having a bad season.

            Open Controls
  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Meat pie
    B. Sausage roll
    C. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Not sure how they taste but Sausage roll "looks" better

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thanks. I am leaning that way.

        Open Controls
    2. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      c. Bridie (steak and onion)

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Never had one. Looks well worth a try though. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Pastieeeeeeeee!

      Open Controls
  6. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    My curse has absolutely destroyed Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Looks a good book though:

      https://www.amazon.com/Curse-Odin-Thaddeus-Abernathy-Chronicles/dp/B08SZ3XX6M

      Open Controls
  7. HM2
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Can anyone in the Liverpool or Leeds areas provide a current weather update please?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hot and wet.

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Snow in Leeds

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Snow in the midlands.

      Open Controls
  8. WVA
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Odegaard to Mitoma for free? Obviously leaves me one less in 28.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      How many will you have? Who would you get next week?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        This would be my team in 28 if I sell Odegaard?

        Kepa
        Trippier Gabriel Mings Tark
        Saka
        Kane Toney Watkins
        Raya Salah Rashford March Mitoma Estupian

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Hmmm. Probably worth it.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      On paper, it looks alright for 3 gameweeks.

      Open Controls
  9. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    This is wc team. Cover 9-10 playes in gw28 and almost full dgw at 29

    Kepa
    Shaw trippier pinnock estupinan
    Saka rashford salah mitoma
    Toney Kane

    Ward white martinelli watkins

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      plans to get haaland back? can you not wait one more week for wc, you will be gutted when your bench gets you at least 15 points this gw!

      Open Controls
  10. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    How long is Ode out for?? got 1 FT 0 ITB..

    Raya
    Pinnock Veltman Trips
    Rash Saka Ode Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Kepa White Maddison Mings

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      We don’t know. Might be some news today

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Unwell so could be fine by Sunday- doubt Arteta will be able to say much more

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      It was a bug going round Teirney had it as well

      Open Controls
  11. GE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    What do you think about this Wildcard?

    Means:
    GW27: 6 DGW-players
    GW28: 10 players
    GW29: BB with 12 DGW-players and 2FT to have even more
    GW30: Haaland back

    (7.5 itb)
    Raya (Ward)
    Trippier/Pinnock/Estu (Cash, Chilwell)
    Saka/Rashford/MacAllister/Mitoma/Martinelli
    Kane/Toney (Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. lifes a pitch
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Looks like a good plan. Do you still have FH left?

      Open Controls
  12. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who to start ?
    A- Leno (ARS @ Home)
    B- Ward (CHE @ Home)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Chelsea probably has more chance of blanking than Arsenal, so Ward for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    If you had Mitoma and March, who would you captain.

    Apparently Palace and Leeds have conceded the most changes down the left flank where March plays.

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Armband's on Mitoma but March is tempting me since I'm trying to play catch-up in my ML...

      Open Controls
    2. Ranger3
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Can't get any better month to bet on Solly

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        🙂 - March in March it is then!

        Open Controls
    3. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Solly march can’t hit a barn door with a banjo. Mitoma is class.

      Open Controls
  14. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A)White (ful)

    B)Tarkowski (BRE)

    Will Ben white even start?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      blimey I was about to ask the exact same question! help needed please 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I don’t really rate Everton at all and Brentford are on fire!
        But after starting on Thursday will mr. White play!?

        Open Controls
    2. sentz05
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      White will play

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        him or tarkowski?

        Open Controls
    3. Mr_Forest3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Can probably put White and Tomiyasu in the strategic rotation column…

      Open Controls
    7. Zack124
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I am playing both not expecting both but would start White if can choose.

      Open Controls
  15. sentz05
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Chelsea fans, is Wesley Fofana now nailed? Need to replace Espu with someone of equal value next week for 28. Either doubling up on Chelsea or Newcastle.

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      nailed as RCB .. he had good understanding with James (RWB)

      Open Controls
  16. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    thoughts on this move :
    Nketiah + Sanchez to Toney + Raya -4?

    Open Controls
  17. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Will u bench martinelli for any of these guys?
    Rash kane haaland

    My starting front now
    Saka march mitoma rash
    Kane haaland toney

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I’m on Martinelli too, but maybe, dare I say it, Haaland??!

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      bench Martinelli

      Open Controls
  18. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I gotta bench one

    A) Kane (NFO)
    B) Haaland (pal)
    C) Martinelli (ful)
    D) Salah (Bou)

    Currently on mart, right choice?

    Open Controls
    1. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  19. tokara
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    is it worth it to sell Ward for Raya???

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Who’s your other keeper?

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Kepa

        want sell Ward because i got Cast so when i BB in 29, i would have double Lei defence!

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          You could transfer Castagne 😉

          Ward and Raya is another option. If you want to have Kepa and Raya, you’ve got bench choices and extra money invested in goalkeepers

          Open Controls
  20. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is Geoff’s Soare team still going?

    Open Controls
  21. sentz05
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Why are people captaining Mitoma over Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Mids get extra points for goals.

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      And clean sheet points

      Open Controls
  22. Vjm6891
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Is it mad to put Watkins in for Haaland?

    Watkins will have 4 games over 3 gws whereas Haaland only has 2?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      no

      next week i am selling too

      Open Controls
      1. Vjm6891
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Forgot to add, I'll lose 0.3 value too.

        I suppose value isn't everything but I'm sure I'll want him back in a few gws haha

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Not mad, just silly.

      Open Controls
    3. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I am going a step further, Mbeumo for Haaland. 5 games instead of 2

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      what can go wrong...

      That BOU game for Watkins should be enough to outscore Haaland over 3 GWs.

      Open Controls
  23. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Mitoma is the sensible captain this week right?

    Tempted by Rashford or Salah.

    Open Controls
  24. MattyW
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Toney has to come in right even if my strikers are Haaland, Kane, Darwin and wildcarding next week?

    Kepa (Ward) 
    TAA, Trip, Tark, Zinc, Bueno   
    Saka, Martinelli, Rash, Mitoma, Mahrez
     Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Not sure who you would drop. You already have a benching headache.

      Open Controls
      1. MattyW
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Not easy. Got 2 FT’s too

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Change Tarkowski/Beuno and save other FT?

          Open Controls
    2. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yup risky not to although your front 3 looks good this week. I'd probably sell Darwin but can definitely backfire!

      Open Controls
  25. Fodderx4
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    On a WC and currently keeping White but looking at selling him:
    a) Keep
    b) Cash
    c) Botman (Have Trippier)
    d) Fofana
    e) Zinc
    f) someone else? already have 3 Brentford and Brighton

    Open Controls
  26. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    In gw27,if i will use my BB,i prefer to have Ward over Raya as my second gk.

    Open Controls
  27. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Sanchez to:
    A. Steele (risky but most fixtures and 2dgw keepers for bb in 29)
    B. Pope (triple new Def but extra fixture in 31 potentially)
    C. De Gea (wil block getting in Bruno or Shaw for dgw 29)
    D. Keep (play kepa every week, no 2nd keeper on BB)

    Other keeper is kepa. Plan is BB 29, FH 32 and will likely cost me a -4 down the line with planned transfers.

    Open Controls
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/10/toney-v-brighton-midfielders-who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-27/

    Open Controls

