1074
Dugout Discussion March 11

3pm team news: Steele, Mitoma, March, Mac Allister + Toney all start

1,074 Comments
Four more Premier League matches follow on from Bournemouth’s shock 1-0 win over Liverpool.

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest, too, as two of the most talked-about sides of the week, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, get their Double Gameweeks underway.

There are starts for most of the main players from a Fantasy perspective, with Roberto De Zerbi making just one, injury-enforced, change from the 4-0 win over West Ham United: Tariq Lamptey misses out with knee trouble and is replaced by Joel Veltman.

Vitaly Janelt comes in for Yoane Wissa in Thomas Frank’s only alteration.

Brentford are up against unchanged Everton, while Brighton’s opponents Leeds bring in Patrick Bamford and Marc Roca for Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie.

It’s two changes apiece at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes and Tete are replaced by Daniel Amartey and Patson Daka for the hosts, while Chelsea boss Graham Potter fills the gaps vacated by the absent Reece James and Raheem Sterling with Mykhailo Mudryk and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In north London, Richarlison, Pedro Porro and Eric Dier oust Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski and the injured Emerson Royal.

Forest’s two changes see Jesse Lingard and Orel Mangala replace Jack Colback and Chris Wood.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coady, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Janelt, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Ajer, Baptiste.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Sinisterra, McKennie, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rutter.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Sarmiento, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Enciso, Ayari, Welbeck, Undav.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Souttar, Amartey, Faes, Castagne, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Pereira, Maddison, Daka, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Evans, Barnes, Vardy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Cucurella, Koulibaly, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashille, Pulisic, Chalobah, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Mundle.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Shelvey, Freuler, Mangala, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard.

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Colback, Niakhate, Yates, Dennis, Danilo, Ayew, Wood.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

1,074 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TanN
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    So Mitoma was on 30 baps. Same as Harrison. Then after full time mitoma is now on 29 so only takes the 1 bps how?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Late on he was dispossessed after a corner.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think/thought he was dispossessed in situation which lead to that corner...

    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bent points system

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      If it stays that way then yes

    4. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Maths is definitely your strong point

    5. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is this the remix, 'Take My Bap Away'.

  2. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Well played to those that got Tarko in in DGW25 with an eye on BGW28.

    Bonus points today!

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Fair play to those holding and playing tbf

      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        After three goose eggs in a row, I guess so!

    2. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      On the bench though

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Lol, I did but rage transfered him out in GW26!

    4. noissimbus
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      First on bench. That dreadful position to have so much hope for, so near yet so far.

    5. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      He's last on my bench

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Same…

  3. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Mac Allister looked pretty distressed at FT. Might not be risked next game.

    1. noissimbus
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What's happened?

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        He triple captained Mitoma.

        1. noissimbus
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Should've had more self belief.

  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sean Dyche Miracle Worker!

  5. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Haaaland to

    1. Havertz
    2. Joao felix
    3. Watkins

    .. will bring back haaaland after dgw29

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think Havertz. Seems to be a reliable starter and Chelsea are starting to find a bit of form

    2. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Watkins

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Leaning Havertz.

  6. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    West Ham is in the relegation zone. Great news !

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Moyes in!

    2. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      also leeds united two massive clubs

  7. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Still happy with Mitoma captain. He should be able to add to his 6pts at home against Palace.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Very unlucky today!

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ditto 🙂

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Nothing to complain, Toney blanked and he was good, but little unlucky. And being only 1 pt behind MacAllister is acceptable. I probably wouldn't change armband even if I could.

  8. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Now for a Palace win and all will be well

    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yes plz

  9. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Team 18
    Bench 18

    Cheers Everton 🙄

  10. TOBY1
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Last min wc switch to march from macalister a shocker

  11. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Own March only and it's only 2k red arrow, will take that

  12. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I’m still waiting Toney

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Get comfortable!

  13. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Love to see that 400k green arrow…

    ….down at 4.8m

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      300k here and into top 1.5 million here 😉

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        14 points catching up to top 100k done, only 131 pts to catch now 😉

        1. Bluetiger1
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          keep the faith with green arrows all the way

  14. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Mbeumo so close to the baps and he was on the losing side 🙂

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Yes also Raya. Hopefully better luck for the pair next match

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Yep, had him also, fingers crossed for the next match…

  15. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Need an Odegaard no show for Tark 9 pointer off the bench

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      You might get lucky. However Arsneal will do everything they can to make sure if he can play, that he plays

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Apparently Elneny transferred him out for Martinelli lol. I'm clutching at strings..

  16. Bluetiger1
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How you doing at the moment in GW27 -I'm Mixed

    22 points with 9 scores to go

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      31 with 10 to go. Toney (C) fail for now.

      1. Bluetiger1
        3 mins ago

        well done Hazz - ditto with Tony (c) & annoying missing pen 0 points could have been at least 7 points fine margins

    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      22pts with 11 players to go

      1. Bluetiger1
        3 mins ago

        Sat fair with the additional games

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      19 with 11 to go

      1. Bluetiger1
        2 mins ago

        11 games to go Zimo - fingers cross your players score well

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      31 with 11 to go

      1. Bluetiger1
        1 min ago

        wow better than Hass with additional game to go - impressive

    5. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      35 with 10 to go,Mitoma cap.
      Rough: Brentford triple, Brighton double def
      Smooth: Kane,Mitoma

      1. Bluetiger1
        16 mins ago

        Best today Silecro - good call on captain I split between several & unfortunately Toney no show against Mitoma only plus Kane todate

    6. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      25 with 10 to go

      Salah, March and Toney(c) fail so far. WC also failing

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        7 mins ago

        25 not too bad - same failures as myself - 10 to play wishing a massive 10 games & green arrow

        Tony (c) no show
        March - goal but given as og
        Salah - pen (-minus two points) no score - 0 for week instead of at least 7 points the FPL is about fine margins, as mentioned to Hass earlier

        1. Bluetiger1
          7 mins ago

          sorry mistype hass should have been hazz

  17. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone considering Estu > Chilwell?

  18. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Selling Haaland

