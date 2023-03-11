3pm team news: Steele, Mitoma, March, Mac Allister + Toney all start

Four more Premier League matches follow on from Bournemouth’s shock 1-0 win over Liverpool.

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest, too, as two of the most talked-about sides of the week, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, get their Double Gameweeks underway.

There are starts for most of the main players from a Fantasy perspective, with Roberto De Zerbi making just one, injury-enforced, change from the 4-0 win over West Ham United: Tariq Lamptey misses out with knee trouble and is replaced by Joel Veltman.

Vitaly Janelt comes in for Yoane Wissa in Thomas Frank’s only alteration.

Brentford are up against unchanged Everton, while Brighton’s opponents Leeds bring in Patrick Bamford and Marc Roca for Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie.

It’s two changes apiece at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes and Tete are replaced by Daniel Amartey and Patson Daka for the hosts, while Chelsea boss Graham Potter fills the gaps vacated by the absent Reece James and Raheem Sterling with Mykhailo Mudryk and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In north London, Richarlison, Pedro Porro and Eric Dier oust Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski and the injured Emerson Royal.

Forest’s two changes see Jesse Lingard and Orel Mangala replace Jack Colback and Chris Wood.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coady, Davies, Garner, Maupay, Simms.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Janelt, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Ajer, Baptiste.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Sinisterra, McKennie, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rutter.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Sarmiento, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Enciso, Ayari, Welbeck, Undav.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Souttar, Amartey, Faes, Castagne, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Pereira, Maddison, Daka, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Evans, Barnes, Vardy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Cucurella, Koulibaly, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashille, Pulisic, Chalobah, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Mundle.

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Shelvey, Freuler, Mangala, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard.

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Colback, Niakhate, Yates, Dennis, Danilo, Ayew, Wood.

