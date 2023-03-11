Bournemouth v Liverpool team news: One change for the Reds

Gameweek 27 gets underway with a fixture that generally promises goals and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hauls.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

The Reds won the reverse fixture 9-0 back in August and have scored at least three goals in each of their last four visits to the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side of course go into this match in fine goalscoring fettle, having demolished Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

Having been offloaded en masse in the run-up to Gameweek 26 (hello, Wildcarders), Liverpool players are predictably back in fashion: despite the lack of a ‘double’ this week and a blank to follow, Mohamed Salah was the third-most-bought midfielder and Darwin Nunez the second-most-bought forward of Gameweek 27.

Both players start this afternoon in a Liverpool side showing only one change from the one that thumped United 7-0.

Stefan Bajcetic comes in, as Jordan Henderson makes way.

As for the hosts, they gave Arsenal a scare last Saturday and have pushed Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United close in recent weeks.

Gary O’Neil has made three changes from the Emirates.

Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma and Jaidon Anthony all return, as Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo drop to the bench and Jordan Zemura misses out.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony, Rothwell, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Fredericks, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Christie, Vina, Moore, Semenyo.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Substitutes: Milner, Firmino, Adrian, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.

