Dugout Discussion March 11

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news: One change for the Reds

Gameweek 27 gets underway with a fixture that generally promises goals and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hauls.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

The Reds won the reverse fixture 9-0 back in August and have scored at least three goals in each of their last four visits to the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side of course go into this match in fine goalscoring fettle, having demolished Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

Having been offloaded en masse in the run-up to Gameweek 26 (hello, Wildcarders), Liverpool players are predictably back in fashion: despite the lack of a ‘double’ this week and a blank to follow, Mohamed Salah was the third-most-bought midfielder and Darwin Nunez the second-most-bought forward of Gameweek 27.

Both players start this afternoon in a Liverpool side showing only one change from the one that thumped United 7-0.

Stefan Bajcetic comes in, as Jordan Henderson makes way.

As for the hosts, they gave Arsenal a scare last Saturday and have pushed Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United close in recent weeks.

Gary O’Neil has made three changes from the Emirates.

Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma and Jaidon Anthony all return, as Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo drop to the bench and Jordan Zemura misses out.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly, Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony, Rothwell, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Fredericks, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Christie, Vina, Moore, Semenyo.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Substitutes: Milner, Firmino, Adrian, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

184 Comments
  1. JBG
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Oh good I benched Trippier for TAA.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great top post.. I'm sorry.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who is to blame 😉

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gary

  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pool brought down back to earth

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Seven Haaaaaaag

  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Saw something on Twitter from Ben Crellin that GW28 blanks might move to GW34? Have i read that wrong?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think the missed games get played in 34 yeah

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      "My plan if Steele keeps his place and the fixtures move as expected (NEW vs BHA to GW31 and the GW28 Blanks to GW34) would look something like this":

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        ah i see - thanks

  4. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Get in, Cherries!

  5. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Liverpool are back!

  6. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can't play United every week

  7. thegame983
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    phew. Trent out for a hit not too bad now

  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Onside!

  9. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haaland will enjoy playing against this Liverpool defense

  10. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Billing essential

  11. FPL_ UP_Down
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Brilliant!! CS Gone awesome

  12. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dango unchained.

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    United might as well be 8-0 down against Bournemouth 😛

  14. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    sold salah for jensen and darwin for toney

  15. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anfield makes a big difference

  16. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bournemouth have lost 3/3 games when they were 2-0 up

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep at it 1-0 lads!

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    I need some 7up abit parched now

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cherry coke

  18. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    BOU were no pushovers vs arsenal last week either

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bournemouth put two past ars, got 1-1 with city, shown they can score

    2. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Cherri choke after 7up? Unusual combo

      1. Shteve
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Reply fail!

  19. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Non FH'ers - how many are you looking to field next week? I might have to sell Haaland

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Got 9. MIGHT sell Haaland to get 10.

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Same as me atm. Saving my FH

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d be on 8 without selling Haaland and I wonder if it’s worth to FH there or just hold for later

    3. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      9

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      depends on appetite for hits

      may just play the FH chip and be in better shape for gw32 with a wildcard in 29 or 30.

  20. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Elliot is crap

  21. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Anyone with all their chips left, what’s your plan for the next few weeks?

  22. Handsome Marv'
    • 6 Years
    just now

    FYI if Liverpool lose this game I'm going to destroy the universe. So if there's anything on your bucket list, you might want to get cracking.

