Palace v Man City team news: De Bruyne and Mahrez benched

There’s one more Premier League match to go today: Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 17:30 GMT.

There are two changes to the City side that beat Newcastle United in Gameweek 26, with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker dropping to the bench.

John Stones and Bernardo Silva come into the side.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira also makes two changes following the Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

Cheick Doucoure is suspended and Eberechi Eze has to make do with a substitute role, with Luka Milivojevic and Jeffrey Schlupp recalled.

City won the reverse fixture 4-2 back in August, with Erling Haaland netting his first of four Premier League hat-tricks so far in 2022/23.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita,Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Sambi Lokonga, Milivojevic, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

