384
Dugout Discussion March 11

Palace v Man City team news: De Bruyne and Mahrez benched

384 Comments
Share

There’s one more Premier League match to go today: Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 17:30 GMT.

There are two changes to the City side that beat Newcastle United in Gameweek 26, with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker dropping to the bench.

John Stones and Bernardo Silva come into the side.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira also makes two changes following the Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

Cheick Doucoure is suspended and Eberechi Eze has to make do with a substitute role, with Luka Milivojevic and Jeffrey Schlupp recalled.

City won the reverse fixture 4-2 back in August, with Erling Haaland netting his first of four Premier League hat-tricks so far in 2022/23.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita,Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Sambi Lokonga, Milivojevic, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

384 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oggle22
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not watching the game do City look like scoring?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just about

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nope, can't hit a barn door

      Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Who do I dump for 28?

    Trent to Chilwell (Everton home, but no fixture in 32 probably)

    Estupinan to Mings (Bournemouth home, saves me a transfer for 32)

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      GW32 is 5 weeks away, I wouldn't worry about it much right now

      Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Can't wait to see Burnley back in the big time. Been far too long!

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      5 dgw in the future

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      TBH they have been playing a very different brand of football under Kompany.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Playing very good football tbf. Have actually been impressed with the Championship in general this season. Sunderland probs the most fluid team in the division, but injuries to key players all but ended their playoff push. Would like to see them back soon.

        Open Controls
  4. Hooky
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Haaland is such a flop. Probably won't even reach 40 league goals at this rate.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Half a season wonder.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 7 Years
        just now

        The new Ighalo

        Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Forza app shown Solly March as goalscorer and later changed it to own goal.
    Not even assist?

    Gutted captainer.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Last Brighton player who touched the ball was Mitoma. If someone was to get assist, it would be him, but rules should changed retrospectively for that to happen.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You should email that info to FPL

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough one to call - looks like March gets it (e.g. 1:05) https://streamable.com/sbg3z6 but very unlikely to change now - just part of FPL - justice for Chris Brunt 😉

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys.

      There's always 2nd game.

      Open Controls
  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Pep really not going to make any transfers?!?

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably saw Haaland I training and did Haaland > Watkins

      Open Controls
  7. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cmon Ederson you rank booster you !

    Another cs to outdo all those 3rd rate dgw keepers ...

    Open Controls
  8. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    it is gonna be a long 20m for arsenal/city fans and haaland cappers

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      true

      Open Controls
  9. Bluetiger1
    5 mins ago

    Chelsea third win in a row ion all comps - has Potter turned the corner as looked a dead man walking?

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      The problem has been integrating a whole new bunch of players and mot knowing his best starting 11. There is a bit more consistency re selection and it's starting to pay off. The jury is still out but things are improving .m

      Open Controls
  10. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    can't believe a day that started with so much promise (salah blank) is ending with such a dud. 16 from 6 players (including captain Toney). What the what as my kids would say

    Open Controls
  11. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    City Pen

    Open Controls
  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pen!

    Open Controls
  13. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    no haaland peno. perfect end to this day

    Open Controls
    1. romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      just now

      * now

      Open Controls
  14. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland goal, Gundogan assist

    Open Controls
  15. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Urgh, and absolutely no need for it! They had been doing so well…

    Open Controls
  16. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland G

    Open Controls
  17. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Points for everyone 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A few actually sold last week on WC

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, nice his EO is a bit below 100% for once, so small green arrow 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I'll take anything at this rate

          Open Controls
  18. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Boom

    Open Controls
  19. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Pen

    Open Controls
  20. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Goal for everyone!

    Open Controls
  21. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Braut!

    Open Controls
  22. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Needed that goal. Gameweek wasn't going well.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Erm doesn't do alot of good TBH.

      Open Controls
  23. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I always knew it was a risk selling Haaland this week but it still hurts

    Open Controls
  24. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    All teams make silly mistakes against City like they’re nervous around them, even Arsenal.

    Open Controls
  25. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Annoying that Palace conceded in that way. Can't see them scoring an equaliser so 3pts to City.

    Open Controls
  26. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Even though I didn't captain it's nice to know Haaland points might actually mean something today

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.