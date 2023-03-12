2pm team news: Odegaard and Trossard start, Jesus a sub

There are four Premier League games on Sunday with a triple-header at 14:00 GMT.

Fulham host Arsenal, Southampton visit Manchester United and West Ham United meet Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes following his side’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth, as Ben White and Granit Xhaka come in for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira.

That means Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard are both fit to start despite heading into the weekend as doubts, while Gabriel Jesus is back on the bench after returning from injury.

Fulham also make two changes, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Bobby De Cordova-Reid replacing Issa Diop and Willian. The latter is not part of the matchday squad.

In Manchester, Erik ten Hag names an attacking starting XI that could see Bruno Fernandes deployed in a deeper midfield role alongside Casemiro. That’s because Fred drops to the bench with Jadon Sancho taking his place. In the hosts’ only other change, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in for Diogo Dalot.

There is one alteration for Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not in the squad so Romain Perraud comes into the first XI.

It’s two changes for West Ham in east London and they both arrive at the back after the 4-0 thrashing at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 26. Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma come in for Ben Johnson and Angelo Ogbonna.

As for Aston Villa, Leon Bailey returns to the starting XI as Boubacar Kamara misses out through injury as expected. Diego Carlos, meanwhile, is in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury in August 2022.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Armstrong, Onuachu, Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Elyounousi, Diallo

West Ham United XI: Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Ings

Subs: Anang, Cresswell, Johnson, Ogbonna, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Scamacca, Cornet

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Young, Chambers, Carlos, Digne, Duran, Traore

