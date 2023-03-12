32
Dugout Discussion March 12

2pm team news: Odegaard and Trossard start, Jesus a sub

32 Comments
There are four Premier League games on Sunday with a triple-header at 14:00 GMT.

Fulham host Arsenal, Southampton visit Manchester United and West Ham United meet Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes following his side’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth, as Ben White and Granit Xhaka come in for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira.

That means Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard are both fit to start despite heading into the weekend as doubts, while Gabriel Jesus is back on the bench after returning from injury.

Fulham also make two changes, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Bobby De Cordova-Reid replacing Issa Diop and Willian. The latter is not part of the matchday squad.

In Manchester, Erik ten Hag names an attacking starting XI that could see Bruno Fernandes deployed in a deeper midfield role alongside Casemiro. That’s because Fred drops to the bench with Jadon Sancho taking his place. In the hosts’ only other change, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in for Diogo Dalot.

There is one alteration for Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not in the squad so Romain Perraud comes into the first XI.

It’s two changes for West Ham in east London and they both arrive at the back after the 4-0 thrashing at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 26. Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma come in for Ben Johnson and Angelo Ogbonna.

As for Aston Villa, Leon Bailey returns to the starting XI as Boubacar Kamara misses out through injury as expected. Diego Carlos, meanwhile, is in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury in August 2022.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Armstrong, Onuachu, Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Elyounousi, Diallo

West Ham United XI: Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Ings

Subs: Anang, Cresswell, Johnson, Ogbonna, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Scamacca, Cornet

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Young, Chambers, Carlos, Digne, Duran, Traore

  1. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good luck chaps…

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Will need it !

      Open Controls
  ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 12 Years
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    this best week to Free Hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Totally dépends on your team

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Acordado.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Mismo

          Open Controls
      2. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        i have 3x brighton, 2x man city, 1x man utd

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          1 transfer and you play with 9, just like me.
          So up to you, I'm not using it.

          Open Controls
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Ew, yer. 28 or 32, for sure, if you hang onto those players.

          Open Controls
  3. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Soton must be due another 9-0 at Old Trafford, please let it be today.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      it could be handy!

      it looks like they'll lose but let's see if they have improved.

      A strong Manchester win may help Spurs too next week.

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    It does look like Bruno is a midfield sitting 2 with Weghorst in the whole.

    Hopefully they'll be fluid enough.

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yuk

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      *hole even

      my English is going down hill fast

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I mean, the fact you speak (at least) two languages is already impressive...

        Open Controls
    3. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think ETH just said Sancho will be the no 10, but yeah, looks like Bruno deeper alongside Casemiro.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Cheeky repost
    my wc team

    Kepa neto
    trippier chillwell mee mings estu
    saka martinelli mitoma rashford 5th spot
    watkins toney kane

    8m itb

    who could be 5th spot?
    a billing (plays gw28)
    b brighton mid( no game gw28 but possibly better option on bb29)

    Thank you and gl, would really appreciate some help guys 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Think Brighton x 2 games might be better than Billing x 3 games? Maddison could be another option?

      Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    So I finally benched Tarkowski...

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ha Ha - so did the same, 1st sub, been hoping for a Watkins or Odegaard no show but no joy.

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He'll be back to zero pointers when we play him next week.

      Open Controls
    3. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Haha, as did I, we can't get them all right but I was sorely tempted to start him…

      Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any weghorst cappers?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      His parents

      Open Controls
  8. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitoma this, Toney that.

    Maybe the real FPL points is the friends we made along the way.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just like FPL points, I have no friends.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Aww, we'll be your friend Fred 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Looking at my team, I guess every week is a blank week in my social life then...

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Who are these "friends" you speak of?

      Open Controls
    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      My H2H rival doesn't have Toney. Captained Rashford

      Open Controls
  9. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Mings CS and Watkins Return would be very much appreciated here

    Open Controls
  10. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is Ream wearing headphones?

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2 mins before kick off?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.