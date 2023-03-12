Newcastle v Wolves team news: Schar returns, Almiron + Wilson benched

Newcastle United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes five changes from the side that was beaten 2-0 at Manchester City in Gameweek 26.

Fabian Schar is back in the starting XI for Jamaal Lascelles after recovering from a head injury, while Joe Willock is in for the suspended Joelinton.

Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are the others handed a recall, with the injured Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson dropping out.

As for Wolves, they make four alterations as Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez replace Matheus Nunes, Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Neto and Diego Costa.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Lemina, Podence, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Neto, Hwang, Cunha, Toti, Nunes, Gomes

