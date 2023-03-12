505
Dugout Discussion March 12

Newcastle v Wolves team news: Schar returns, Almiron + Wilson benched

Newcastle United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes five changes from the side that was beaten 2-0 at Manchester City in Gameweek 26.

Fabian Schar is back in the starting XI for Jamaal Lascelles after recovering from a head injury, while Joe Willock is in for the suspended Joelinton.

Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are the others handed a recall, with the injured Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson dropping out.

As for Wolves, they make four alterations as Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez replace Matheus Nunes, Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Neto and Diego Costa.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Lemina, Podence, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Neto, Hwang, Cunha, Toti, Nunes, Gomes

  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    @OfficialFPL
    Goal - HARRISON (OWN GOAL)
    Assist - ALMIRON

    Newcastle 2-1 Wolves (79 mins)

    #FPL #NEWOL

    Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Let the s***housing commence!

    Open Controls
  3. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    When will City play their missed fixture from GW28?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      They'll very likely double in both 34 & 37.

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        They will miss another GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Very likely blank in 32.

          Open Controls
  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Tripper back on the BAP board. Another assist should send him to 3.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      We want a goal!

      We want a goal!
    2. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why just an assist? Go for a goal, man

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Free kick goal would be dreamy

      Open Controls
    4. fusen
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Trippier is no where near bonus points

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah very confused at these peeps

        Open Controls
  5. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gabriel or Zinchenko (on WC)

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Zinchenko, guy is incredible

      Open Controls
  6. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Of course I lose my Newcastle clean sheet with Tark and white on my bench. 40 points so far. Abject. Season over

    Open Controls
  7. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    The big question for gw28 is Haaland for

    A) Watkins
    B) Havertz
    C) Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      That order.

      That order.
    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Have you already got Kane? If so, Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep, have Kane. Think it'll he Watkins but tempted to go for a differential.

        Open Controls
  8. Mweene
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Should I buy for GW 28+29:

    A) Chilwell
    B) Murdyk
    C) Almiron

    Open Controls
  9. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Beautiful play until Botman bottled it!

    Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    That goes in and some benches would have been disgusting!

    Open Controls
  11. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pickford, Odegaard, and Moreno on bench

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Rough,

      Pickford, Tark, Maddy, White hear.

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ouch, gabriel on mine 🙁 but never planned on playing him so will take it on the chin

      Open Controls
  12. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    United back. HWTL

    United back. HWTL
  13. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Will subs come in for Salah even though he played?

    Open Controls
    1. WiredWeasel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      No; the fact that he got 0 points is irrelevant, it's whether or not the player plays any minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Lovely stuff!

        Lovely stuff!
        1. Supersonic_
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          I'll eat the 0, my rival would get Gabriel for my Maddison.

          Open Controls
        2. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Obviously you haven't had the pain of negative points yet

          Open Controls
  14. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Tooooooooon ARMY !!

    Tooooooooon ARMY !!
  15. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Big 3pts. Boy did we need that!

    Let's reignite that top 4 challenge!

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Massive. Still feel like they're going to give someone a thrashing soon if they keep playing like this.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah Isak looks class. Just need to get some fitness in the legs of Isak and ASM

        Open Controls
  16. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    So Watkins or Havertz for Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Watkins for me

      Watkins for me
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fixtures are better for Chelsea you don't think?

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I think Watkins can get a goal on the break against anyone. Havertz might rely more on Chelsea playing well as a team. I think it's a close call.

          Open Controls
  17. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Saka or Martinelli?
    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Jereme Halliday
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinelli

      Martinelli
  18. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pope would have been on for 9 points :/ just go away Wolves

    Open Controls
  19. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    When are Haaland sellers planning to get him back? GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      30 is the plan, 34 at the latest

      Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. For toney. May need a hit tho

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I might be tempted Kane to Haaland in GW29, if I sell Haaland on WC28. I don't like planning FTs, especially given the international break.

      Open Controls
  20. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Brentford need to slap Southampton to nil or honestly the Brentford triple up is a colossal failure so far

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Might get rid of Henry even tho he has a game and field 10

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Based on Soton's results since sacking Jones, it's a 0-0, 1-0 or 0-1!

      1-0 W vs. CHE
      0-1 L vs. LEE
      1-0 W vs. LEI
      0-0 D vs. MUN

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Double brentford defense was a bad decision on my part.

      Open Controls
  21. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    A -40% change in my rank. U love to see it.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      76k to 176k 🙂

      Don't brag

      Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      -120% here.

      -120% here.
  22. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best haaland replacement?

    A...watkins

    B....havertz

    I'll probably have kepa and Chilwell so not sure I want 3 Chelsea....

    Open Controls
  23. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Played Chilwell over Trippier and Martinelli over Saka. A rare win.

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinelli over Saka was good. What made you go for Marti?

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I just felt Martinelli was fresher Saka would conserve as he's been flogged by Arteta and Martinelli would be up front.

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Played Trippier over Gabriel. A usual less.

      Open Controls
  24. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Score check:

    59(-4) with 3 to play

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      4 if u count captain twice

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      80 with 6 to play and captain.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I BB'd

        I BB'd
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      48 with 6 to go
      but that includes toney C who play a team that's only conceded 1 goal in last 4 match

      Open Controls
  25. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Geez would be flying if that Salah penalty gone in...

    Open Controls
  26. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Worth doing early transfers?

    Haaland 》 Kane (C)
    TAA 》Trippier

    -4

    Open Controls
  27. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    How many points on your bench?

    26 here & didn't BB. Can't see me getting that much in 29 with Henry, saka & kane, raya

    Open Controls

