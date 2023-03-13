223
Scout Picks - Bus Team March 13

FPL Gameweek 28 early Scout Picks: Watkins selected up top

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This round of fixtures will see six teams blank due to clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals: Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United.

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Friday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

We’ll not waste any time explaining why Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (£11.7m) will feature, so we’ll swiftly move on to north London rivals Arsenal.

A triple-up against Crystal Palace feels almost inevitable but who takes the coveted slots is up for debate.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) are the frontrunners at the back, but we’ve sided with the former in our ‘bus team’, given that no top-flight side has conceded more headed attempts (38) than the Eagles since the restart. There is real clean sheet potential, too: Patrick Vieira’s side have failed to register a single shot on target in three straight Premier League games.

Further forward, we can be fairly sure two of Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) will make the cut. Manchester City enjoyed their best forays down Nathaniel Clyne’s (£4.5m) flank on Saturday evening, which could suit Martinelli, who has five goals in as many Premier League games. Could we potentially shift Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) into that group too, given his recent form? Maybe, although Gabriel Jesus’ (£7.9m) return from injury complicates matters. Even if the Brazilian isn’t ready to start until after the international break, he will surely eat into Trossard’s minutes.

Chelsea have the best defensive home record this season, surprisingly conceding just eight goals at Stamford Bridge. Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) is averaging 5.0 points per match under Graham Potter, while Gameweek 28’s most-bought player Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) has delivered an attacking return in three straight games in all competitions.

Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) is very much in the running too, having produced his first assist since Boxing Day at the weekend. The last side to keep a clean sheet at The City Ground was Tottenham Hotspur all the way back in Gameweek 4, but Nottingham Forest do concede a lot of crosses from their left flank, so it’d be a bit of a surprise if Trippier didn’t end up being a consensus pick among the Scout Squad panel.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

1

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Kepa
    Chilwell/James/Trippier
    Saka/Odegaard
    Toney/Gnonto

    Ward/Salah/Taa/MacAllister/Mitoma/Haaland
    1ft 0.0itb

    a)Haaland+Salah->Watkins+Maddison(-4) ,10 players
    b)Haaland+Salah+TAA->Watkins+Maddison+Gabriel/Botman(-8) ,11 players

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd free hit.

  2. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    What would you do here? 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

    A) Haaland > Watkins, possibly take a hit somewhere else, BB 29 and WC30
    B) WC now, attack this GW and set up strongly for BB 29

    Kepa
    Tripps White Dawson Mee Tark
    Saka
    Kane Toney

    Ward Salah Rash Mitoma Pereira Haaland

    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Free hit?

      1. Alex1995
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Think I’m leaning WC28, BB29 and save FH

  3. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Would you go for Zinchenko or Gabriel on a WC?

    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Gabriel I think but not much in it

    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I always prefer the attacking defender especially at their price points

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        This is it. Gabriel has always been my go to defender but looking at the player comparison last 6 GWs Zinchenko comes out head and shoulders on top. Currently on him.

    3. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Gabriel

  4. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who would you bench for DGW29

    KEPA RAYA
    Gabriel TRIPPIER BOTMAN MEE ESTUPIÑÁN
    Ødegaard Saka MARCH MITOMA RASHFORD
    TONEY Haaland Kane

    RAYA .............., ................, .............., ?

    This is my current squad (9 BGW28 starters) without using each week's single FT beforehand. I'm tempted to field some sgw players - so If I can figure who to bench DGW29 I can work backwards to see who to transfer out and when.

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      £5.3M 1FT GW28, 1FT GW29. No BB

      1. Bluetiger1
        28 mins ago

        Hi Potato,

        Reading suggestion for GW29 as no BB to play, thinking how to get you 11 DGW players but then
        unsure as Arsenal home tie against Leeds united will a single Game week score better you could look to do two players / one in GW28 and another FT in GW29
        ---

        Kepa DGW
        ** Raya DGW (Bench) **

        ----
        Gabriel
        Tripper DGW
        Botman DGW
        Mee DGW
        Estupinan DGW

        ----
        ** Odegaard (Bench) **
        Saka
        March DGW
        Mitoma DGW
        Rashford DGW

        ----
        Toney DGW
        Kane
        ** Haaland (Bench) **

        Then a straight choice to go with Gabriel/Saka or Kane -depending on a personal choice a single GW against a DGW FT player in?

    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Haaland, Gabriel & Mee or Bot

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I don't love Mee's fixtures admittedly and Botman has little attacking threat.

        1. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yeah I’m kinda regretting having 2 BRE defenders already with Raya & Henry but at least Henry is only 4.5 so can bench him

          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Owned MEE for many weeks along with ESTUPIÑÁN but I think the latter will only play the second match in the double (due to travelling back from Australia). Deciding who to lose for CHILWELL and when is complex due to added factor that Brighton blank GW28

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Raya, Mee, Odegaard, Toney

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Don't fancy TONEY for the tricky double - or do you think he picks up YC in the two matches prior?

        1. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          He does better in the harder games

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          His double is not very good.

  5. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Really hoping Badiashile plays v EVE. Anyone know why he got benched vs Leicester?

    1. Bluetiger1
      14 mins ago

      No -agree & possible Chelsea best Defender this season

  6. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    FFHub is predicting Haaland price dropping tonight.

    While FPLstatistics is predicting a Watkins price rise.

    Worth waiting or act tonight?

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I’d act now. Haaland will drop at some point this week regardless imo

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        If you bought Haaland at the starting price, this drop won't impact you though

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I did not.

          I had Kane and Salah on GW1.

    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Just do it.

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Thank you.

    4. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks on FPLS like he’s not dropping tonight and I don’t think Watkins will rise yet either. I’d wait and see until after the Leipzig game tomorrow.

    5. Bluetiger1
      43 mins ago

      act now possible 0.2 drop in team value with the two different way swings

  7. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I think I'm going to do Estupinan to Chilwell this week to allow me to get Mac Allister for Martinelli in 29 and go triple Brighton mids. Mac Allister is a priority transfer for me I think.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Triple too much bro. I have Mac & Mit. That’s enough

      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Would only play the 3 in 29 and then probably bench March before eventually moving him on.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Jeees triple Brighton, that’s something

      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        2 are essential but 3's too many

  8. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who would you buy for Haaland for free

    a) Kane
    b) Havertz

    Haaland will be back for Toney GW30 onwards

    Haaland back and forth is 8 points for 3 week turnaround but already regretting not doing it last week for Kane. I think we can gain over 8 points in 2 weeks

    Appreciate any feedback

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Kane

    2. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A

    3. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      You reckon Kane to outscore Havertz in next few weeks? Long term Kane should come on top I guess so maybe better to make the switch now. It's the short term punt that is tempting me to go to Havertz

    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Kane

    5. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

    6. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kane has sou while who is solid at back lately (not conceding over 1 goal) and Havertz has EVE at home before juicy double.

    7. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Pretty unanimous for Kane, anyone has a case for Havertz punt?

      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        I have a good feeling on Havertz, was all set on getting him in this week. Looks like he's finding some form, but they'll likely blank in 32.

        Decided to go Watkins instead.

    8. Bluetiger1
      44 mins ago

      out of two shown

      a. Kane

  9. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A stupid question that i keep forgetting, If I take 2 hits and then play the wc chip within the same gw but after a few days, i don’t lose any -4s, right?

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yup, clean slate

    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Correct

    3. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      I think you are both talking about free hits when the OP is talking Wild Card. If you WC later in the same game week it wipes any hits you may have taken that week and there is no resetting of the team or transfers.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        This, I've flagged my posts in case my error causes confusion. Thanks.

    4. Bluetiger1
      45 mins ago

      Wildcard will mean no lost of points

    5. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yup I was talking about playing the wildcard chip.
      As I understand my transfers remain and I don’t lose anything, it just gives a strategic edge in case if I’m not entirely sure if I’ll play the chip or take the hits

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah I got thrown by Alacpaul's mention of a 'reset' conflating the two different chips. Basically you're right.

  10. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A) Gnonto > Havertz (-4)

    B) Play gnonto

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think A.

      Gnonto ain't starting - not even guaranteed to get minutes.
      I like Havertz's chances of a return this week.

    3. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Gnoto has double as well and probably more nailed than Havertz. I would keep

      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Gnonto has been benched last 2 games 🙁

        1. Salalalala
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          ah, didn't know that. Then Havertz for sure, he can bench too but more ceiling with Chelsea

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A - Gnonto gametime not so secure under new manager

    5. Bluetiger1
      46 mins ago

      B

      Select a differential

  11. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    What happens in terms of price rises if I do Haaland > Watkins tonight, then decide to WC later this week?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      You’ll only lose value if you take them back out then in after you’ve hit the WC otherwise nothing happens

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Actually I might be wrong

  12. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Considering getting rid of Rashford & not having any UTD players for their double, those fixtures ain’t easy, NEW & Bre have good defence.
    Anyone else going with no UTD?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm keeping Rashford, but foregoing Bruno and getting Salah instead

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bro yeah I actually think Dalah could return in both those games. Less like to return against teams that sit back

    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Risky bizzzzzzz.

      Rashford most inform player in Europe if not top 2/3.

  13. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    best captain for DGW29?????

    Salah will be a good captain?

  14. GE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    With 10 playing in GW28 and 12 DGW-players in GW29 (with plan to bench boost), I want a player that plays in GW28 and double in GW29

    1) MacAllister/Mitoma -> Maddison (Maddison plays 3 in GW28-29)
    2) Estu -> ?
    3) Save

    (1FT, 7.5 itb)

    Raya
    Chilwell/Trippier/Cash/Pinnnock
    Saka/Martinelli
    Kane/Toney/Watkins

    Bench/Not playing: Ward, Estu, Rashford, MacAllister, Mitoma

    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Would probably save if you’re unsure, solid 10 to have this week then have 2 FTs next week for the double

      1. GE
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks, not sure if there is any other than Maddison to consider and not sure because of Brighton’s very good fixtures in GW29. Leicester do also have great fixtures…

        1. Alex1995
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          My motto is always roll if unsure, get a look at Madders this week and see if he’s worth bringing in for the double, someone else might step up this week that you want to then bring in

          1. GE
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, fair point 🙂

  15. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    For GW 28 & DGW 29
    Estupiñán > Chilwell
    For -4
    Yaaay
    Nope

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hmm, seeing a lot of comment creators recommend this move too on Twitter - people not expecting Estu to play both in GW29 now?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I Heard that too but I want a player play both 28 & DGW 29 and I feel Chilwell is best one

    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      If you really want Chilwell, get rid of one Brentford defender instead.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I want one to play both GW 28 & 29 if sell Henry would lose one of my ten players

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

    4. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Depends if you are thinking over the next few weeks or longer term. Estu is likely to double in 30 or 31 and in 34 and in 37. He also plays Forest in 33 and Everton in 35. Chilwell will likely blank in 32 and doubles in 37, where he is away to both Manchester clubs. There are some great single week fixtures for him too. This is partly guesswork of course based on assumed FA Cup results in 32 and we know how that went for next week....

      Holding the Brighton player for all those games till the end of the season is a perfectly good strategy though. I personally wouldn't do this for a hit but if you think Chilwell could easily score a tonne more points then go for it.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Much appreciated

    5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keep Estu. Someone else to Chilwell. I'm swapping Shaw out for him.

  16. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts, lads?

    Raya
    Trippier, Gabriel, Mee, Burn
    Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison
    Kane, Toney

    Ward / Haaland, Rashford, Mitoma, Estupiñán

    A. Hold, play 10
    B. Burn to Chilwell or Cash, play 10
    C. Estupiñán to Chilwell or Cash, play 11
    D. Ward to Kepa for BB next week, play 10
    E. Haaland to Watkins — don't really want to get rid or Erling, but am willing to hear your thoughts

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      C

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers, mate!

    2. Bluetiger1
      47 mins ago

      C or E

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Much appreciated.

    3. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      C

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Many thanks!

    4. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I think I'm going to sell Haaland this week. I think Watkins 3 games vs Bournemouth, Chelsea and Leicester vs Haalands 1 game vs Liverpool likely favours Watkins. He'll get 6 appearance points vs 2 for Haaland as a minimum which is a goal head start and could easily bag a couple of goals himself, given he is in good form. I doubt you'll captain Haaland in 29 even if you keep him?
      Or go Havertz/Felix if you really like a punt.
      You defintely want to be sure you have the money to bring him back e.g. for Toney in 30 though if you do this.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds very promising actually. Many thanks for taking the time, means a lot.

    5. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      E

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks much!

  17. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    GTG & hold FT or use FT?

    Raya,
    Mee, Trippier, Zinch, Chilwell
    Saka, Ode, Maddison,
    Kane, Toney,

    Sanchez, Rashford, Purvis, Mitoma, Haaland

    1FT

    1. Bluetiger1
      48 mins ago

      Hi G40Steve,

      Nice squad

      Personally I would use FT for GW28 & transfer Haaland - choice varies but possible Watkins
      all then set for GW29 DGW. Haaland Blank GW28/lost nothing in transfer & play with 11 then
      future proof GW29 for DGW especially if thinking of playing a BB chip? GW29 tough fixture
      for Haaland & can always bring back in GW30

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Cheers that my idea & if Steele nailed do Sanchez to Kepa or DGW keeper & BB29?

        1. Bluetiger1
          27 mins ago

          Good choice with keeper option as Kepa looks more nailed on with better chance of clean sheet

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Save.

  18. lekalatch
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you even want to play Watkins (lei che) ahead of Haaland (LIV) /Martinelli/Ödegaard (LEE) in 29?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      thats why we got bench booooost

    3. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Watkins is the 2nd form forward behind Kane and ahead of Haaland and recently scored against Arsenal and City. So, yeah, I might in a double week.

    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      BB

  19. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    On a WC28 BB29 would you have Toney and Watkins and take out one of Kane/Haaland (will lose .4 on Haaland

  20. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone else on a WC this week for BB29?

    1. Eastman
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep

      1. FISSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        how many starters for 28? I am on 10

        1. Eastman
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s tough isn’t it. I’m on 9 at the moment but not completed my wc yet.

        2. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          11 if i drop Haaland which im not keen on doing.

        3. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          just now

          On 9 here. Hard not to pick excellent performing singles for. 29 and beyond

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes will likely WC

  21. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    What swap merits a -4 hit to get 11 players out this week?

    Kepa Ward
    Chilwell Trippier Zinchenko Castagne Kilman
    Saka Martinelli (Mac Allister Mitoma Rashford)
    Haaland Mbeumo Kane

    A) Mac Allister > Maddison
    B) Haaland > Watkins
    C) Haaland > Havertz

    Feels wrong transferring out Haaland and losing £0.4m but I'm 59 points off 1st place in my ML.

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Id go B, coin toss between him and Havertz

    2. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      So I've been advocating Watkins to Haaland the last few posts for a free transfer but it suddenly looks trickier if there is a hit and Haaland starts out +4 up. I might still do it but I'd think long and hard. In your case I might just play 10?

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Brighton has a nice double wouldnt get rid of Mac A, 10 is decent for this week yeah

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Haaland doesn't really start +4 up though. He gets 2 appearance points over the next two GWs compared to Watkin's 6 appearance points, so all square, and then Watkins has 3 games to Haaland's 1 game for any attacking returns.

  22. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for this week?

    A) Maddison (10 players)
    B) Watkins/Havertz (10 players)
    C) Both (-4, 11 players)

    Thank you!

    1. Bluetiger1
      13 mins ago

      c

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        cheers, and Watkins/Havertz?

  23. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 quick questions:

    Maddison or Mac Callister for 29? I already have Mitoma

    Keep Ben White on a wildcard or go for Zinchenko?

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maddison and keep

